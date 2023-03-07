 Skip to content
To the left: Each US state portrayed by one photograph. To the right: Your photo contributions to add some more context
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lulz....well done...Bigfoot posing like Burt Reynolds:

cdn.heroinvesting.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Rhode Island is 100% spot on.

I'll allow it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hmmmmm....not that well done since that truck has a Michigan license plate.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh come, on, these are never accura...

cdn.heroinvesting.comView Full Size


...nevermind.

/If the houses weren't so close together, this could easily have been in Rockford or Peoria.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania was not only correct, but also universal to the Commonwealth.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Washington....

crosscut.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Somehow New Jersey is represented by the stereotype of people not from New Jersey.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Has the author heard of alphabetical order?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also from Florida:

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
New Mexico has a photo of chiles and a chile sauce that are not New Mexican chiles.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The south (I know it's not a state but you get the idea):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

How dare they let those people exist. Clearly they should be shuffled away, cut off from social services and harassed by the police like the compassionate conservative states do.
 
Tymast
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
southern Oregon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So it's going to be either cute animal photos or getting banned for posting pornographic material.

Here's, I dunno, Pennsylvania:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those are all just pictures of rednecks. That's one big ad for rednecks.

/no I didn't go all the way down
//stupid blog is stupid
///literally it's just a bunch of rednecks. Any state can have a guy with a hairy back in overalls.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm kinda bummed that almost all these photos are of people having a lot more fun than I'll ever have
 
scorpmatt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Actually what you mentioned happens consistently. Sadly instead of maybe putting some these people up into empty foreclosed houses in the areas, tent cities are a constant. Also note, some of these tent city residents would rather live like that, than in a house.
/Wa State resident
//Friends with a few travelers/hobos
///Slashies for President of the USA (You've done worse America!)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
the-sun.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Used Norway for Minnesota, Michigan Upper for Washington, Oregon for Nebraska.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

*Eye roll*

Seattle allowed it to happen, and it made the situation worse.

"You are what you tolerate".

https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/homeless-sidewalk-campers-we-appreciate-seattles-liberal-vibe/729916774/

One of the people living there, Melissa Burns, said she and her boyfriend came to Seattle from West Virginia because "we appreciate Seattle's liberal vibe."

FFS, there was a tent city in the woods next to my condo complex (Seattle suburb), and it also became dumping ground for large pieces of trash.  Thankfully it was cleaned up recently, but it will turn to shiat again once the weather warms up.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It would NOT surprise me to see that in many places in Illinois...And the participants could be any color..
Seeing something like this 3:14AM, on a Thursday morning, in August, not odd...EXCEPT... They don't have a BBQ going and I don't see any toddlers drinking cola from a bottle.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stupid clickbait... the content doesn't even load until you scroll down and the ad images load. Hitting ctrl-F at the beginning doesn't work.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Washington is a fail. That trucks from Michigan.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well I needed this for another thread yesterday soooo....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tymast: southern Oregon[Fark user image image 425x318]


Looks like trouble in River City
 
Nimitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Do you have a modest proposal for addressing homelessness? Perhaps a final solution?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*eyetwitch*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fredbox: Well I needed this for another thread yesterday soooo....

[Fark user image 783x960]


If it were eastern Washington, you could post a solid gray image.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: *eyetwitch*

[Fark user image 425x313]


Dude's hauling ass.
 
Nimitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nimitz: [Fark user image 509x505]


OKLAHOMA
 
Coronach
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why yes, I do live in Marge farking Taylor farking Gangrene's district...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Used Norway for Minnesota, Michigan Upper for Washington, Oregon for Nebraska.


Yeah....I should have noticed the license plate before posting it.

Here is a better on involving Bigfoot...and it's actually in WA....I drive by it every time I visit my parents:

crosscut.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Illinois:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fredbox: Do you have a modest proposal for addressing homelessness? Perhaps a final solution?



Send them to California....better winter weather.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Indianapolis
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

You should volunteer to build some houses.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bunster's hot sauce is Australian
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania

[Fark user image 850x564]


Lancaster?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: New Mexico has a photo of chiles and a chile sauce that are not New Mexican chiles.


Yeah, I was going to bring up how half-assed that photograph was.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tennessee:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

California sent them here. At some point we're just paying rent to Greyhound.

We could try addressing systemic issues where hedge funds make more money trading paper on empty housing units than by exposing themselves to the potential liability of tenants, adopt housing-first policies that are proven to ultimately help with the underlying mental health/addiction issues commonly at the root of homelessness, but ... no, we can't really address systemic issues, we have fiduciary duty to the shareholders to boost next quarters' numbers. Carry on with the auto-destruct sequence.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Tennessee:
[Fark user image 850x701]


DAMN DUDE.

/There actually might possibly be such a thing as Too Soon. Even on fark.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Not just Lancaster: according to the photo it's Lancaster Avenue, so you win the Internet bonus round today!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't agree with the Massachusetts snapshot of the Sandwich, Mass. police cruiser... unless he was parked in front of one of these:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't even have to be clever with South Dakota. Our Governor did all the work for me:

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


And yes, we're still on it, you don't jump horses midstream... unless you're switching to speed, because that'll get you there faster.
 
