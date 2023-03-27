 Skip to content
(MSN)   Supreme Leader indulging in his Best Cocaine stash again   (msn.com) divider line
16
    Intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea, Leadership, Ballistic missile, wrath of Kim Jong-un, Daily Mail Kim Jong-un, missile launch, intercontinental ballistic missile  
1751 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2023 at 5:20 PM



16 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hat to be the guy in charge of wiping his butt.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was careless and got chalk or salt on his clothes.

/Oh noes, he's not a God, fetch my fainting couch.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is clearly powder sugar.  Have you seen how big he is?  He did not become so big by eating kimchi.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's from the goo, he spilled some and it dried white


patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were a couple white marks on his clothes and they called some "North Korean expert" who speculated that Kim Jong Un will punish someone for it and maybe even have them executed if he's in a shiatty mood. Wow, such news. Thanks, Daily Fail!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I am disappoint in you.

There's nothing about the drug habits of Trump and Junior in this article at all. It's like a day without Cocaine Bear.

If it wasn't for me there would't be any Trump in this thread at all, unless you count his admiration, love and emulation of Strong Men and fat wimps.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White stains? That's cum.
 
HootyMagoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's clearly jizz, that big, fat jerk off machine. "A" number one good time spunk fest!
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're the dictator of a small, reclusive country and you want some weed or some cocaine, do you still have to know a guy that knows a guy that can maybe score for you in a few hours?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love getting Daily Fail articles from MSN
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought he was the smartest, most able, etc.. etc... person on the planet..And yet when he gets a little
dust on him, it's someone else's problem..If you're that able, a little farking dust is trivial to your leadership...
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: I love getting Daily Fail articles from MSN


You too?  I love getting them recommended by Pocket.  Then I have to search for the headline itself because nothing actually links to Pocket.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: maxandgrinch: I love getting Daily Fail articles from MSN

You too?  I love getting them recommended by Pocket.  Then I have to search for the headline itself because nothing actually links to Pocket.


Pocket? Shut it off whenever I see it. Nothing of interest to me.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Stain" one is ash from a cigarette. Stain two can be anything.
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: khatores: maxandgrinch: I love getting Daily Fail articles from MSN

You too?  I love getting them recommended by Pocket.  Then I have to search for the headline itself because nothing actually links to Pocket.

Pocket? Shut it off whenever I see it. Nothing of interest to me.


Depends on how you have it set up.

https://www.aljazeera.com/features/longform/2023/3/26/dance-like-there-is-no-tomorrow-ukraines-wartime-music-scene

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/ode-worlds-most-average-dinosaurs-180977614/

That's a couple of articles I just saw now.  It's kind of difficult to get hard science sometimes but otherwise there's interesting stuff.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...and the hard of hearing dry cleaner said, "Come again?" and Monica Lewinsky replied "No, it's mayonnaise this time."
 
