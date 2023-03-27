 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOWK Charleston)   If you're a school bus driver bringing kids home during severe weather, it may be best not to drop them off near McDonald's and call it a day   (wowktv.com) divider line
23
    More: Fail, School bus, Bus driver, bus driver, Bus, time of the incident, school bus, school board, School  
•       •       •

529 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2023 at 7:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayor McCheese is an elected official, he can certainly be trusted to watch some kids.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well did they want the driver to drive drunk and high with the kids on the bus?  No?  Then get the little brats off. Go to a McDonald's and wait for your parents to get you.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If it's that or let the intrusive thoughts win...
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He could at least have tried to find a Burger King or Wendy's.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dropping them off *at* McDonalds would simply be irresponsible.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
> The school board released a statement at the time saying students in Pre-K through 3rd grade cannot be left at a bus stop without adult supervision.

What does the driver do if there is no adult at the stop?

Drive the rest of the route and drop the other kids off and take the kid... back to the school???

When I was in kindergarten, I walked alone from the bus stop 2 blocks to my home. (and one day I was home sick when my younger sisters came home and the bus dropped them off right in front of the house I was "W! T! F!" -- in adult-acceptable 8-year-old language)

Not that I'm saying dropping kids off at a random location is an acceptable plan.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: [media.tenor.com image 498x373]


Ms Crabtree best Moments! South Park
Youtube d2GFzQ4mS_U
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Should have taken them to Meat Mountain instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it was right, but I understand.
 
EL EM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Kumana Wanalaia: [media.tenor.com image 498x373]

[YouTube video: Ms Crabtree best Moments! South Park]


There was no threat to shoot the bunny. Disappoint.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Back when I was in middle school (late 1980s, DC area), we had a 2 hour delay because of snow.

Once we got to school, they had decided that the weather was getting worse, and they were going to release us early.  But there was a problem... they needed the buses to get the kids from the schools that started earlier than us.

... so we went to the cafeteria, as most of the students and teachers didn't show up.

Our school was at the top of a hill, in the back of a residential neighborhood, and by the time it came around for the buses to pick us up, most couldn't make it up the hill.  I was told that our afternoon bus driver had been told that no one on her route was there, so didn't even attempt it.

Calvin, who had been my bus driver in 6th grade, and was also our activity bus driver (twice a week, left like an hour or so after school ended, but had a much longer route) managed to get up the hill sometime after the sun had set.  I don't remember what time it was.

But I know that my brother and I didn't get home 'til 1am.  And JR, who was only a block away but on the other side of a large hill, didn't get home 'til 20 minutes later.  And we were at the front of our neighborhood, so I suspect that some of the kids didn't get home 'til after 2am.
 
TheDogDidIt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
epsilontheory.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1. Snow (or something) day.
2. Dropped off at McDonald's.
3. Parents are at least an hour or two away.

"Best of times, worst of times" seems pretty subjective in this situation.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Being abandoned in a McDonald's cannot be good for those kids' odds of not having clown nightmares.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was it one of those Mickey D's that had a playground? If so, perhaps the problem solved itself?

//Why bother RTFA?
 
phishrace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
100% agree. Drop them off at Hooters instead. They'll be much safer there.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: > The school board released a statement at the time saying students in Pre-K through 3rd grade cannot be left at a bus stop without adult supervision.

What does the driver do if there is no adult at the stop?


Once our school bus broke down two blocks from my house and the bus driver would not let anyone off to walk the rest of the way. Finally, some parent decided to track the bus down and the driver let all of the remaining kids off to go with the parent, including the ones who lived almost a mile away. We all just walked to our houses, no problem.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Drive the rest of the route and drop the other kids off and take the kid... back to the school???


Yes, actually, that's exactly what they do.  Then someone from the front office starts making phone calls to his parents/guardians to come pick them up at the school.
 
smokewon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was in 7th grade in Springfield, Missouri and lived six blocks from the junior high. I wasn't allowed to ride the bus but one year we had a foot and a half snow dump so I tried to get on and the lady threw me back off. I got to school so soaked.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The kids should be safe in a McDonald's restaurant.

Even a tornado won't eat that crap.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man, how times have changed.

My mother lived through the Blizzard of '67 in the Chicago area. Everyone went to school on a day where some snow was expected and by that afternoon the snow had changed to "Snowflakes the size of Kennedy half-dollars" as my mom recalls. Right about time school was to let out they announced that there was to be no bus service and students were to walk home. My mom exited the school to see secretaries and other staff driving their cars out of the parking lot, essentially abandoning students to their own means. My mom phoned home and her mother told her to walk home along Ogden Avenue so that she and other kids from the neighborhood could duck into businesses to warm up. The snow was deep and already getting deeper. My grandmother got in touch with a neighbor who was a tow truck driver and he said he would try to go pick the kids up but he was busy with tow jobs from all the snow. He eventually found the kids walking home through knee-deep snow (at a time when women wore skirts and hosiery to school) and he was able to pile some of the kids into the cab of his tow truck, but my mom and another older kid had to sit on the back. My mom sat on the back of a tow truck in winter weather, with the chains and straps and stuff to ride home during the worst blizzard the Chicago area ever saw.

Kids today are pussies. They got a warm McDonald's to sit in until their parents could come pick them up. Probably had cell phones to play games and watch videos while they waited, and maybe an app on the phone let them order some McNuggets and fries while they waited.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.