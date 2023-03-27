 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   It would take a lot to knock out Prince Andrew as the Worst British Royal of the last two centuries, but a historian's new book may help Edward VIII secure that title for all time   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure farkin kids gets you to the top of the list. It can be a tie.
 
g.fro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Old news is exciting?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, tipping off Germany about how to best target Buckingham Palace during the Blitz is pretty bad.  But whether it's true or not (and as the article says there's still debate), mid-war talk about getting installed as the UK's Quisling in the event of a Nazi victory is way worse...and we already knew about that part.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

g.fro: Old news is exciting?


I too have difficulty understanding which demographic this is written for.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He added that a royal archivist had told him: "We are suddenly not in the business of protecting the Duke of Windsor's reputation."
 
SMB2811
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He was a Nazi sympathizer, but I doubt this is true. They didn't need the help anyway, they were using (among other things) tourist guide books to direct bombers, the existence of Buckingham and the fact that it was a royal residence is not exactly a secret.
 
rfenster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eddie the Eighth I am!
Herman's Hermits "I'm Henry VIII, I Am" on The Ed Sullivan Show
Youtube GisCRxREDkY
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark him and his Nazi wife. What's really disgusting is how Americans romanticize his relationship with Simpson and his abdication. The biggest open secret of the last century was that that he was pushed aside not because he marrried Simpson, but because a Nazi loving Saxe-Coburg-Gotha on the throne did not sit right, so to speak.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LewDux: He added that a royal archivist had told him: "We are suddenly not in the business of protecting the Duke of Windsor's reputation."


Good point he makes. Is Prince Andrew really worse than the Duke of Windsor and his awful snobbish, shiatler Loving wife? There are lots of signs of bastardy in some post-Victorian royals and Queen Charlotte and her Loving Beau are really quite nasty work according to contemporary accounts.It was really just Victoria and her Beloved Consort who were good and improving influences on the Empire.
 
g.fro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: g.fro: Old news is exciting?

I too have difficulty understanding which demographic this is written for.


I'm guessing for the demographic that believes sexual misconduct is worse than high treason.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ISimonElectric: Fark him and his Nazi wife. What's really disgusting is how Americans romanticize his relationship with Simpson and his abdication. The biggest open secret of the last century was that that he was pushed aside not because he marrried Simpson, but because a Nazi loving Saxe-Coburg-Gotha on the throne did not sit right, so to speak.

Americans read too many newspapers in those days. They were any better than they should have been. I am talking about the yellow press and hick town rags. But you could probably same the same of Sans-Victoria people.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Third Man: I mean, tipping off Germany about how to best target Buckingham Palace during the Blitz is pretty bad.  But whether it's true or not (and as the article says there's still debate), mid-war talk about getting installed as the UK's Quisling in the event of a Nazi victory is way worse...and we already knew about that part.


How could they have targeted a particular part of Buckingham palace.? I thought the technology of the time was pretty much fly over the general vicinity of the target building and drop everything they could.

It's not like the had precision guided bombs.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She was farking von Ribbentrop before they got together. The polite version in 'Rise and Fall of the Third Reich' was that they were "approached" in Lisbon and in the Bahamas but I don't think Schreier was totally buying it then.
 
Monac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My money's still on George IV.  He was not nearly as funny as Hugh Laurie made him seem on Blackadder the Third, but he was about as dumb, and far more awful.  And he just squeaks in under the two century line.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Fark him and his Nazi wife. What's really disgusting is how Americans romanticize his relationship with Simpson and his abdication. The biggest open secret of the last century was that that he was pushed aside not because he marrried Simpson, but because a Nazi loving Saxe-Coburg-Gotha on the throne did not sit right, so to speak.


Hark! The herald angels sing,
Mrs. Simpson pinched our king!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SMB2811: He was a Nazi sympathizer, but I doubt this is true. They didn't need the help anyway, they were using (among other things) tourist guide books to direct bombers, the existence of Buckingham and the fact that it was a royal residence is not exactly a secret.


"Simpson had clamed that Edward had provided "inside information" on the layout of Buckingham Palace."

I doubt guide books had that information
 
