 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Think your weather is bad? In Mariupol it is raining Russian police chiefs   (msn.com) divider line
28
    More: Giggity, Russia, International Criminal Court, Vladimir Putin, Moscow Kremlin, Kiev, Crime, Heckler, Mayor  
•       •       •

1743 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2023 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed getting a terrorist leader the 1st time so try try again
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Soviet-occupied Ukraine, bomb explodes you!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's raining orcs!" "Hallelujah!"
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they surprised? It's a farking war.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the morning they blew up the car of police chief Moskvin. He is alive, everything is fine," the source said, "We're all fine here. How are you?"
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Why are they surprised? It's a farking war.


Because Pooty has been telling them they are the good guys and the people would love them.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Mariupol police chief going to be the new ISIS #2. They keep getting killed until nobody wants the job anymore?
 
sirrerun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Nice.


Shooting there, Lou.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they lost half a day of skiing.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stuffy: tuxq: Why are they surprised? It's a farking war.

Because Pooty has been telling them they are the good guys and the people would love them.


They'll be welcomed as liberators. It won't last six weeks, let alone six months.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He's going up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"In the morning they blew up the car of police chief Moskvin. He is alive, everything is fine,"
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stuffy: tuxq: Why are they surprised? It's a farking war.

Because Pooty has been telling them they are the good guys and the people would love them.


I think they figured out after losing most of their equipment and personnel in the first year that perhaps the Ukrainians weren't quite on board with the whole "Welcome you as liberators" story.  By now any Kremlin-appointed administrator must be looking over his shoulder at every moment, waiting for the next attack.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Moscow has accused Kyiv of carrying out targeted strikes against Russian-appointed officials who have been working with the Kremlin amid the conflict.

Yeah, so what? fark you, Moscow.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Moscow has accused Kyiv of carrying out targeted strikes against Russian-appointed officials who have been working with the Kremlin amid the conflict.

Yeah, so what? fark you, Moscow.


THIS.
It's a freakin war. People kill invaders. Don't want your people to die? DON'T INVADE OTHER COUNTRIES.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Moscow has accused Kyiv of carrying out targeted strikes against Russian-appointed officials who have been working with the Kremlin amid the conflict.

Yeah, so what? fark you, Moscow.


The rule book went out the window the second the Russians went an inch over Ukrainian territory.   Then they targeted civilian areas and infrastructure.  The Putin bootlicker got off easy seeing how he didn't get blown up as well.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Moscow has accused Kyiv of carrying out targeted strikes against Russian-appointed officials who have been working with the Kremlin amid the conflict.

Yeah, so what? fark you, Moscow.

THIS.
It's a freakin war. People kill invaders. Don't want your people to die? DON'T INVADE OTHER COUNTRIES.



I think the police chief was not an invader. He's a collaborator. A worse kind of person. I hope the partisans eventually do get him. In the meantime, I also hope that the near miss has him shiatting himself until he finally dies.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a shame.gif
 
JRoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess we know what color his eyes were now.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tuxq: Why are they surprised? It's a farking war.


They will call it a terror attack even though it was a military target.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WOLVERINES!!!!!!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuffy: tuxq: Why are they surprised? It's a farking war.

Because Pooty has been telling them they are the good guys and the people would love them.


That sounds familiar.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This part looks familiar, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tuxq: Why are they surprised? It's a farking war.


Because they're the good guys, they're the victors, everything is supposed to go their way.  It's like playing Medieval 2 Total War and getting super pissed because a Scottish assassin sneaked in and knocked off your English king while you were trying to conquer Scotland.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: tuxq: Why are they surprised? It's a farking war.

Because they're the good guys, they're the victors, everything is supposed to go their way.  It's like playing Medieval 2 Total War and getting super pissed because a Scottish assassin sneaked in and knocked off your English king while you were trying to conquer Scotland.


I heard that the initial front line invading force was made to carry their dress uniforms with their gear because the Russians thought they'd be having a victory parade in Kyiv in 3 days.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: tuxq: Why are they surprised? It's a farking war.

Because they're the good guys, they're the victors, everything is supposed to go their way.  It's like playing Medieval 2 Total War and getting super pissed because a Scottish assassin sneaked in and knocked off your English king while you were trying to conquer Scotland.


Scotland always puts their entire army on a boat in the first couple turns, for some reason.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You have to admire the Ukrainians for making Russia pay in gallons of blood and thousands of corpses for illegally invading their homeland.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

YixilTesiphon: NM Volunteer: tuxq: Why are they surprised? It's a farking war.

Because they're the good guys, they're the victors, everything is supposed to go their way.  It's like playing Medieval 2 Total War and getting super pissed because a Scottish assassin sneaked in and knocked off your English king while you were trying to conquer Scotland.

Scotland always puts their entire army on a boat in the first couple turns, for some reason.


You gotta go into descr_sm_factions, find Scotland's "prefers_naval_invasions" and switch that to "no".  Then they'll focus on defeating England.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.