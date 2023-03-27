 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Leader of children's charity defends hiring a defrocked priest by "He's very good with the kids" Considering the charity was founded by a priest who was also accused of touching kids, their standards might be different than ours   (nbcnews.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aren't all Catholics okay with this, otherwise they would be ex-Catholics?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The guy never should have gotten past a proper background check.   he should not be allowed with in 100 feet of a kid.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"He's like a missionary," Cavegn said. "He is very involved. Before we give out any grants, he conducts all the interviews with the schools."

So you admit you're literally sending a pedophile and child sex offender to schools...constantly.
Do you clear these statement with your lawyers before you make them????
Well obviously not.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you're a tithing catholic you support farking kids.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: "He's like a missionary,"


position*
 
Uzzah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: If you're a tithing catholic you support farking kids.


I do my part -- I go to mass each week to take money out of the collection plate.  Yoink!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's hands on, you say. I see
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: The guy never should have gotten past a proper background check.   he should not be allowed with in 100 feet of a kid.


He was never arrested or convicted of anything. He'd pass a background check with flying colors.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: If you're a tithing catholic you support farking kids.


Catholics don't tithe. Mormons do.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"He's very good with the kids," Madelaine Cavegn said. "They like him very much."

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mr. carrot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
their standards might be different than ours.

"He's very good with the kids, they say he has remarkable technique."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: HotWingConspiracy: If you're a tithing catholic you support farking kids.

Catholics don't tithe. Mormons do.


Every service I've been to involved them having their hands out.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still not a single drag queen in site.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Lsherm: HotWingConspiracy: If you're a tithing catholic you support farking kids.

Catholics don't tithe. Mormons do.

Every service I've been to involved them having their hands out.


Tithing is a specific term that means giving one-tenth of your income to the church, and it's required. Tithe itself actually means "a tenth part." Catholics are under no obligation to give money when the money plate is passed around, and there's no minimum requirement if you do opt to give money. You can go to a Catholic mass and give no money, I do it every time my parents drag me to church on the holidays.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A Catholic NAMBL chapter isn't surprising.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: HotWingConspiracy: Lsherm: HotWingConspiracy: If you're a tithing catholic you support farking kids.

Catholics don't tithe. Mormons do.

Every service I've been to involved them having their hands out.

Tithing is a specific term that means giving one-tenth of your income to the church, and it's required. Tithe itself actually means "a tenth part." Catholics are under no obligation to give money when the money plate is passed around, and there's no minimum requirement if you do opt to give money. You can go to a Catholic mass and give no money, I do it every time my parents drag me to church on the holidays.


Jesus says you're supposed to give generously.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: "He's like a missionary," Cavegn said. "He is very involved. Before we give out any grants, he conducts all the interviews with the schools."

So you admit you're literally sending a pedophile and child sex offender to schools...constantly.
Do you clear these statement with your lawyers before you make them????
Well obviously not.


Enjoy the lawsuits.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: Walker: "He's like a missionary," Cavegn said. "He is very involved. Before we give out any grants, he conducts all the interviews with the schools."

So you admit you're literally sending a pedophile and child sex offender to schools...constantly.
Do you clear these statement with your lawyers before you make them????
Well obviously not.

Enjoy the lawsuits.


Lawsuits on what grounds, exactly?  They were accused, but it makes zero mention of ever even going to court, let alone guilty.  They can do what they want.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
