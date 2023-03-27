 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Suddenly, truck tire   (tmz.com) divider line
42
    More: Repeat, Tire, Pickup truck, Truck, Dashcam video, Ronald Reagan, Wheel, Sport utility vehicle, L.A. freeways  
•       •       •

920 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2023 at 1:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was still able to walk I'd get my tire iron and beat the hell out of that idiot in the truck. Your tires shouldn't be sticking 18 inches outside your wheel well. It's difficult to do it correctly, and as we can all see, very easy to fark it up.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
♪ That Poor Unfortunate Soul ♫
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
shiat like this is why I am in favor of yearly safety inspections. If you have to undo everything to pass then redo your mods you are less likely to do so in the first place. IIRC California is smog only, right?
 
Mukster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And god said "Fark this guy in particular".
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lsherm: If I was still able to walk I'd get my tire iron and beat the hell out of that idiot in the truck. Your tires shouldn't be sticking 18 inches outside your wheel well. It's difficult to do it correctly, and as we can all see, very easy to fark it up.


maybe the tire was just sick of driving around looking for 'I did that" or "let's go brandon" stickers?  you ever think of that?  He saw the opportunity to try and get away but his soul left him.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*bonk* go to tire jail
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Terrifying.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How about a non shiatty TMZ linke to Youtube.  

Who know putting crappy hub extenders to make you giant ass-truck tires stick out could have problems.   I'm sure he was getting all the poon with that awesome truck.

Car flips after being hit by a loose tire on a Los Angeles freeway | USA TODAY
Youtube -NHVfDRd1_8
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is happening far too often.  Someone somewhere should do something
 
mysha
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I didn't see footage on the TMZ page, but this tweet has the video.

/ after causing the SUV to flip, the tire managed to roll down the freeway and hit the car again.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was pretty cool.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1) That is horrifying.
2) I didn't know that could happen but it can.
3) THAT IS HORRIFYING.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mysha: I didn't see footage on the TMZ page, but this tweet has the video.

/ after causing the SUV to flip, the tire managed to roll down the freeway and hit the car again.


The tire really hated that car
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Man, that looks straight out of the matrix
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe wearing a helmet while driving is a good idea.....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Guntram Shatterhand: 1) That is horrifying.
2) I didn't know that could happen but it can.
3) THAT IS HORRIFYING.


This is the second time I've seen this type of car accident
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Momentum can be a biatch.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Guntram Shatterhand: 1) That is horrifying.
2) I didn't know that could happen but it can.
3) THAT IS HORRIFYING.


Maybe. Car guy looked like he was being a road rager cutting people off. But maybe that's just LA
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hello again this story.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
imagine you are just driving along on the highway then all of a sudden you are 15' in the air.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess somebody at the repair shop skipped lug nut day!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Alternate angle:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope the idiot truck owner gets charged for reckless endangerment since they illegally modified their vehicle in a manner that led directly to the injury of the folks in the other vehicle.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: imagine you are just driving along on the highway then all of a sudden you are 15' in the air.


With no time to react, and may not have even seen the tire

"Ah, what a nice day for a drive alon.... OMG!"
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: I guess somebody at the repair shop skipped lug nut day!


No, the stupid spacers failed, like they often do.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldRod: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: imagine you are just driving along on the highway then all of a sudden you are 15' in the air.

With no time to react, and may not have even seen the tire

"Ah, what a nice day for a drive alon.... OMG!"


I can't imagine them seeing the tire much less comprehend what it meant.  Maybe a dark blur out of the corner of the eye and then liftoff.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lsherm: If I was still able to walk I'd get my tire iron and beat the hell out of that idiot in the truck. Your tires shouldn't be sticking 18 inches outside your wheel well. It's difficult to do it correctly, and as we can all see, very easy to fark it up.


Generally agree, not to mention the wheels were generally undersized for the vehicle. Big truck style is all about not caring about other people though, so this is par for the course.

Interesting bit to me is I would usually expect this type of failure to come from bad metallurgy in knock-off wheels  causing them to shear off. This just looks like user error on proper fastening and attachment.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is the tire OK?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: shiat like this is why I am in favor of yearly safety inspections. If you have to undo everything to pass then redo your mods you are less likely to do so in the first place. IIRC California is smog only, right?


There's a YouTube channel called "Just Rolled In" that features cars brought in to mechanics.

It is astounding how bad some of those cars are.  So, yeah, yearly inspections isn't a bad idea.  Germany has car inspections.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Hello again this story.


Well now you never did see such a terrible thing
As was seen last night on TV
Maybe if we're lucky, they will show it again
Such a terrible thing to see
But there's nothing you can do when you're the next in line
You've got to go domino
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Zeroth Law: shiat like this is why I am in favor of yearly safety inspections. If you have to undo everything to pass then redo your mods you are less likely to do so in the first place. IIRC California is smog only, right?

There's a YouTube channel called "Just Rolled In" that features cars brought in to mechanics.

It is astounding how bad some of those cars are.  So, yeah, yearly inspections isn't a bad idea.  Germany has car inspections.


You know what else Germany has?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Twitter video:    https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1640324035266625540
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Is the tire OK?


It needed some time to calm down, but yes the tire is OK now.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: KC Dutchman: I guess somebody at the repair shop skipped lug nut day!

No, the stupid spacers failed, like they often do.


100%. Had more than one weekend track session end early because someone used spacers on slicks. FAFO kicked in and they either found the wall or went OTE as a result.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Glitchwerks: Zeroth Law: shiat like this is why I am in favor of yearly safety inspections. If you have to undo everything to pass then redo your mods you are less likely to do so in the first place. IIRC California is smog only, right?

There's a YouTube channel called "Just Rolled In" that features cars brought in to mechanics.

It is astounding how bad some of those cars are.  So, yeah, yearly inspections isn't a bad idea.  Germany has car inspections.

You know what else Germany has?


American tanks?

/ This is not a repeat from 1945
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Lsherm: If I was still able to walk I'd get my tire iron and beat the hell out of that idiot in the truck. Your tires shouldn't be sticking 18 inches outside your wheel well. It's difficult to do it correctly, and as we can all see, very easy to fark it up.

Generally agree, not to mention the wheels were generally undersized for the vehicle. Big truck style is all about not caring about other people though, so this is par for the course.

Interesting bit to me is I would usually expect this type of failure to come from bad metallurgy in knock-off wheels  causing them to shear off. This just looks like user error on proper fastening and attachment.


It's difficult to tell, but on the YouTube video at max resolution it looks like the wheel spacer failed, or just fell the fark off. Why? No idea. But it shouldn't have been there in the first place.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Monocultured: Lsherm: If I was still able to walk I'd get my tire iron and beat the hell out of that idiot in the truck. Your tires shouldn't be sticking 18 inches outside your wheel well. It's difficult to do it correctly, and as we can all see, very easy to fark it up.

Generally agree, not to mention the wheels were generally undersized for the vehicle. Big truck style is all about not caring about other people though, so this is par for the course.

Interesting bit to me is I would usually expect this type of failure to come from bad metallurgy in knock-off wheels  causing them to shear off. This just looks like user error on proper fastening and attachment.

It's difficult to tell, but on the YouTube video at max resolution it looks like the wheel spacer failed, or just fell the fark off. Why? No idea. But it shouldn't have been there in the first place.


But it looks cool!  So it HAS to be there!
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Full video: car launched into the air by loose tire
Youtube EOosn78WsMg


Full video link.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You picked a fine time to leave me, loose wheel.
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: shiat like this is why I am in favor of yearly safety inspections. If you have to undo everything to pass then redo your mods you are less likely to do so in the first place. IIRC California is smog only, right?


That is correct.

And honestly, I think we have riots if California required safety inspections. I mean actual torching buildings kind of riots.

If people were required to have cars that were safe to drive, they couldn't afford to drive. And in California, that generally means they can't afford to go to work.

I think the only solution is a massive investment in realistic free public transportation. Only once that's in place can we safely start enforcing car safety.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This was the Ronald Reagan Freeway, so the tire must've had too much inflation.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wingnut396: How about a non shiatty TMZ linke to Youtube.


Flash of airbag deployment.  Car ECU is a badass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.