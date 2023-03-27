 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Today's mass shooting comes from an elementary school in Nashville   (abc7.com) divider line
249
    More: News, Vanderbilt University, Private school, Nashville, Tennessee, School, Christian, Tennessee, Student, Government  
•       •       •

249 Comments     (+0 »)
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect who was then declared dead.

So they shot him?  If they shot him, just say "police shot the suspect"

No mention of the condition of the guns...
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See guys, the drag ban worked and the kids are safe at long last.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume we'll solve this when 51% of voters lose a kid to one of these.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I assume we'll solve this when 51% of voters lose a kid to one of these.


Difficulty:  It needs to be 51% of voters in all the Red states
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 kids killed

The GOP won't care.


Well, maybe they will care since this was at a Christian school.

But they still won't do anything
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, gun nuts!

Not really, go fuck yourselves with your goddamn toys.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect who was then declared dead.

So they shot him?  If they shot him, just say "police shot the suspect"

No mention of the condition of the guns...


Cops tried an abundance of wokeness on the suspect but he got fed up and offed himself.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, another school shooting spontaneous freedom eruption.

Just like volcanoes, totally natural, sometimes deadly and there's nothing to be done to prevent them.

/S
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously the only solution is forced arming of kindergarteners so that they can actively protect themselves
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
press conference in 10or 15 minutes

live coverage

https://bnonews.com/index.php/live-feeds/wkrn-tv/
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but... Tennessee banned drag?!? I thought that meant bad things would never happen again!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect who was then declared dead.

So they shot him?  If they shot him, just say "police shot the suspect"

No mention of the condition of the guns...


'engaged' is cop speak for "we used a bullhorn to yell at him while standing a safe distance away".  The shooter's death is probably self-inflicted.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nashville?  That means Marsha Blackburn will be chiming in with a "thoughts and prayers" tweet that one of her staffers posted.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Obviously the only solution is forced arming of kindergarteners so that they can actively protect themselves


Children are not old enough for such responsibility.  Automated defense drones are the answer.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I assume we'll solve this when 51% of voters lose a kid to one of these.


Nah, this country doesn't give a shiat about kids.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: 3 kids killed

The GOP won't care.


Well, maybe they will care since this was at a Christian school.

But they still won't do anything


Maybe an extra helping of tots and pears, but that's about it.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: press conference in 10or 15 minutes

live coverage

https://bnonews.com/index.php/live-feeds/wkrn-tv/


They are reporting 3 kids and 2 adults dead.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: But but... Tennessee banned drag?!? I thought that meant bad things would never happen again!


How dare you bring up their ridiculously misplaced priorities at a time like this.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: 3 kids killed

The GOP won't care.


Well, maybe they will care since this was at a Christian school.

But they still won't do anything


So mainline Protestants still count as Christians to the GOP though?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No way to prevent this," says only nation which makes efforts to NOT prevent this
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: 3 kids killed

The GOP won't care.


Well, maybe they will care since this was at a Christian school.

But they still won't do anything


It's no biggie. Remember, forced childbirth is legal in TN now, so those kids have already been replaced.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a teen female with multiple assault type weapons

according to law enforcement at press conference

7 dead including shooter
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yes, but tell me of the drag shows.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The blood god hungers for more.  MORE!
"my rights! my rights! my rights!"
"come and take it!"  (repeat to )

(New and exciting twist: teen female shooter.  You've come a long way baby!)
 
lincoln65
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tennessee is a shiathole and by extension, America too. Repeal the second.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Obviously the only solution is forced arming of kindergarteners so that they can actively protect themselves


Didn't really work out so well in Virginia.
 
kindms
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thenation.comView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: OldRod: Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect who was then declared dead.

So they shot him?  If they shot him, just say "police shot the suspect"

No mention of the condition of the guns...

'engaged' is cop speak for "we used a bullhorn to yell at him while standing a safe distance away".  The shooter's death is probably self-inflicted.


Apparently I am wrong, the police actually did their job here.  I thankfully stand corrected.
 
Master P but not that one
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OldRod: Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect who was then declared dead.

So they shot him?  If they shot him, just say "police shot the suspect"

No mention of the condition of the guns...


Well, definitely didn't shoot him.

The shooter was a female.

Who had that on the Bingo card?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: OldRod: Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect who was then declared dead.

So they shot him?  If they shot him, just say "police shot the suspect"

No mention of the condition of the guns...

'engaged' is cop speak for "we used a bullhorn to yell at him while standing a safe distance away".  The shooter's death is probably self-inflicted.


Usually the case though the cops just held a press conference saying they shot and killed the female shooter.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow, a female shooter at a private, Christian school.  Branching out.  Guess prayer in school isn't the panacea some thought it was.  Still used a plethora of assault weapons.  Some things will never change.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OldRod: Police said officers "engaged" with the suspect who was then declared dead.

So they shot him?  If they shot him, just say "police shot the suspect"

No mention of the condition of the guns...


They gave him a ring, and asked him to marry them, so he killed himself.
 
Veloram
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kindms: [Fark user image 321x480]


Just gonna say that the gloss on his beard is very unfortunate
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"at the Covenant School, a Christian school"

All that praying for nothing.
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A woman shooter? But what is that nowadays? The cops won't know...for reasons.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

freddyV: a teen female with multiple assault type weapons

according to law enforcement at press conference

7 dead including shooter


Goddamn meangirls
 
hammer85 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, the problem is that the shooter injected kids with lead instead of puberty blockers or the government might actually do something about it.
 
Kar98
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Tennessee is a shiathole and by extension, America too. Repeal the second.


*puts lips on mic and stage-whispers "no u"*
 
dracos31
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened if they just allowed prayer in...oh, wait.
 
bill_wonka
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I assume we'll solve this when 51% of voters lose a kid to one of these.


Needs to be a lot more than 51% of voters, what with the gerrymandering and all.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Female shooter. FINALLY SOME DIVERSITY
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

freddyV: 3 kids killed

The GOP won't care.


Well, maybe they will care since this was at a Christian school.

But they still won't do anything


They won't care if it is one of those hippie churches that actually goes by what Jesus said
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was it a teen female shooter?  Or a post-op trans drag queen teen shooter that is sad that she recently had an abortion?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is what we wan't, this is what we get.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Veloram: kindms: [Fark user image 321x480]

Just gonna say that the gloss on his beard is very unfortunate


The King's commitment to customer service is unparalleled.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was once told there are no stupid questions, but these reporters are desperately trying to prove that statement wrong.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Godscrack: "at the Covenant School, a Christian school"

All that praying for nothing.


god really is an asshole.
 
Displayed 50 of 249 comments


