 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Serial sperm donor sued for increasing risk of accidental incest, overexertion   (msn.com) divider line
20
    More: Awkward, Netherlands, Clinic, Government, Sperm donation, Internet, Woman, Donation, Anno Domini  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2023 at 3:20 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Nick Cannon quietly cancels his upcoming appearance in Amsterdam...]
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, "technically" they are correct.  If you keep breeding from the same donors, the DNA will
eventurally cause the family tree to crash.
 
acouvis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok, new weirdest hobby I've seen here...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wanker.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Question: Don't these donor profiles have like some info to help women (couples) choose? Stuff like race, and height... often also these list professions to get an assessment of intelligence. I get that your job is not the end all be all of how intelligent a person can be, nor is IQ a completely perfect measure. I'm also not saying that women seeking sperm donors need to absolutely pick a doctor or an engineer. But "musician" should raise some red flags when you are making that choice. Unless a lot more detail is provided on how employed this musician is... maybe skip past that file.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it incest if you don't know?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The ladies call him "Mr. Wonderful."
 
oopsboom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ok im gonna be that asshole here and point out that presumably as he is donating to a licensed sperm bank he doesn't have any really dangerous recessives.  at least not at first or second generation removed.  b/c they should be screening for that.

so unless you actually had multiple generations of mother/daughter/granddaughter going to a bank and getting him as a donor without anyone else being involved this is actually really low risk.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Is it incest if you don't know?


You may not know at the time, but when your kid is born with three eyes.....
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dark Shadows Blooper
Youtube 7W0aQEgD5zA


Wait until they trace their incestors.....

/incestors?
//ancestors!
///three slashies or YOU BETRAYED ME!
 
maudibjr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man I thought Steve Martin was the jerk
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Question: Don't these donor profiles have like some info to help women (couples) choose? .....But "musician" should raise some red flags when you are making that choice.... maybe skip past that file.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Alabama looks away nervously...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a joke that's been around enough times it must have some foundations.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He's only following the biblical injunction not to spill you seed on fallow ground. He's a saint. St. ?
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It is always inspirational to hear about a man who turned his hobby into a career.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.