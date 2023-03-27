 Skip to content
(CNBC)   The future of U.S. Military's tank force. With awesome picture of M1 Abrams firing on Table VIII that will knock the wind out of you   (cnbc.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, American tank doctrine has evolved past the 'Zerg Rush' stage.

With combined arms with infantry AND air cover being paramount, along with vehicles that don't rely on engines designed nearly 100 years ago, I suspect that US tank experience is going to be a bit different than the Russian's.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure, it's easy to blow something up that's right in front of your tank.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, American tank doctrine has evolved past the 'Zerg Rush' stage.


The whole point of Zerg Rush was to overrun the Terrans before they can build a tank/bunker combo at the choke point.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What is table VIII?
 
goodncold
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So I am not an engineer, or tanker, or anyone who has been in the military...but from watching the videos out of Ukraine tanks should lose the turret (no need for a main gun). Have 'virtual turrets' in the form of drones that could come out of the top of the tank. Those drones would be linked to vertically fired anti-personnel and anti-tank missiles. Perhaps an autoloading mortar system as well. A pop up grenade launcher with selectable air burst ammo.

Multiple drones of course so if you lose one you can send up another.

Controller should just be xbox controllers so easy to train up new tankers.

Mechanical components need to be hot swappable for near battlefield support, probably a smaller turbine/electric hybrid.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaytkay: What is table VIII?


https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/ADA228201.pdf

Standardized testing maybe?
 
Veloram
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Despite the effectiveness of anti-tank systems, such as the U.S.-made Javelin and the British-produced Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon, or Mother NLAW

That insert was just calling to me.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We're still good at figuring out how to kill each other. They'll manage something.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaytkay: What is table VIII?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

goodncold: So I am not an engineer, or tanker, or anyone who has been in the military...but from watching the videos out of Ukraine tanks should...............


15 years and many billions of dollars later.

What do you do when the enemy jams your drone signal?
 
goodncold
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: goodncold: So I am not an engineer, or tanker, or anyone who has been in the military...but from watching the videos out of Ukraine tanks should...............

15 years and many billions of dollars later.

What do you do when the enemy jams your drone signal?


Drone on a wire.
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: goodncold: So I am not an engineer, or tanker, or anyone who has been in the military...but from watching the videos out of Ukraine tanks should...............

15 years and many billions of dollars later.

What do you do when the enemy jams your drone signal?


Grab my needlegun because it can't be gimmicked.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If there is one thing the US is good at, it's placing vehicles on weapons that fire quickly.  Like a ship attached to a few Phalanx batteries, or the classic A-10.  It seems like the best defense against drones is a big dose of BRRRRRT.

/somewhat sarcastic
//it'll likely be another technical solution
///like some radar that can track a butterfly at a 1000yds.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No, The Tank Is Not Dead.
Youtube lI7T650RTT8
 
Merltech
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Trocadero: hubiestubert: To be fair, American tank doctrine has evolved past the 'Zerg Rush' stage.

The whole point of Zerg Rush was to overrun the Terrans before they can build a tank/bunker combo at the choke point.


I always aimed for battle cruisers myself. Air superiority for the win. (Well most of the time against the AI)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, American tank doctrine has evolved past the 'Zerg Rush' stage.

With combined arms with infantry AND air cover being paramount, along with vehicles that don't rely on engines designed nearly 100 years ago, I suspect that US tank experience is going to be a bit different than the Russian's.


And what does any of that have to do with precise artillery and drone strikes?  You can cover your tanks with infantry, but they aren't going to do much about either.  Air superiority might help against artillery (by shooting it with missiles vastly more expensive than the artillery thanks to canceling BRRRT...) but not drones.   Sure, the orcs made it easy on the Ukrainians, but that doesn't mean that the Chinese haven't been taking notes and are ready to supply our next scheduled victim with weapons that can kill our tanks.

In any event, the pork must flow to General Dynamics no matter what.

/ignoring the idea of Taiwan needing tanks
//by the time  the fighting gets to Taiwan, the war is decided
///the only thing that changes is when all the people die, not if (which might be enough for Taiwan to buy tanks)
 
WyDave
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Raids the piggy bank yet again for more quarters.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WyDave: SpectroBoy: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

Raids the piggy bank yet again for more quarters.



Drive backwards, make them chase you, easier to hit.
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm just going to go out on a limb here saying that while I support Ukraine, I do not support "the future of war"  and if we don't get our f*cking shiat together as a species, we are headed for total destruction.

Chuckleheads, you may funny my post.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
