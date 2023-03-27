 Skip to content
(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   Georgia man's night out with hookers and drugs doesn't go so well   (wbrz.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Drug injection, Filling station, Derrick Perkins, Illegal drug trade, Prostitution, Convenience store, Recreational drug use, Nathan Millard  
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"overdosed and died at a run-down drug house in old south Baton Rouge."

There's a song lyric in there somewhere.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The group eventually stopped at a Circle K gas station on Nicholson Drive a little after 4 a.m., with everyone but Perkins going inside. Perkins explained that Millard had gone inside to get cash from an ATM but walked back to the car and asked Perkins to take him somewhere else because he feared that L.M. and C were trying to "set him up to rob him." Perkins and Millard left the gas station, at which point Perkins claims that Millard told him he wanted a "white girl" and "to go somewhere safe," according to the warrant.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So pay full price for the hot one and get the ugly one for half?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a follow up/repeat.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Police said they found her standing on the corner of Nicholson Drive and Terrace Avenue after getting a tip Friday morning.

We don't need that level of detail, ewww...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The text says "innocent until proven guilty" but the police's sensationalized, 'wanted poster' style stamp font feels like "don't take this message seriously"
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: "overdosed and died at a run-down drug house in old south Baton Rouge."

There's a song lyric in there somewhere.


House of the Rising Sun?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fargo (1996) - funny looking guy
Youtube JVa0Zl1mBaQ
 
kindms
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The older Ben Shapiro went out with a bang
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had said this from the very start.

"He was on a business trip, wanted drugs and hookers."

I was only off by a little bit. I figured while on drugs, he had a heart attack. the prostitute didn't know what to do, called from friends, and dumped the body.

I feel sorry for this guy's family and his poor wife and kids. I bet she didn't suspect he was into doing those things on business trips.

Not only did she lose a husband, but a lying husband at that.
 
