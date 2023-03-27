 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Search for nude woman climbing a tree yields a dead body   (wfla.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, naked woman, WEST PALM BEACH, Death, Palm Beach County, Florida, Another Woman, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, West Palm Beach, Florida, nude woman  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the dead body wasn't in a tree. That's a non-story.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That turned from Florida weird to urban creepy way too fast.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naked and Climbing a tree at 9:14 am? Now that's commitment.

//first one definition, then the other....
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lovers quarrel gone bad? Drugs involved? With Florida anything is possible.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Naked and Climbing a tree at 9:14 am? Now that's commitment.

//first one definition, then the other....


No commitment.... Just meth
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadromanoff: Somaticasual: Naked and Climbing a tree at 9:14 am? Now that's commitment.

//first one definition, then the other....

No commitment.... Just meth


Oh meth is a commitment - it just lacks full disclosure when you sign up
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate when that happens.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kite-Eating Tree now has a taste for blood.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: Somaticasual: Naked and Climbing a tree at 9:14 am? Now that's commitment.

//first one definition, then the other....

No commitment.... Just meth


I was thinking bath salts but...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Naked Florida Tree Climbing Murderers, new series premieres April 1 on Discovery+.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: The Kite-Eating Tree now has a taste for blood.


If she was a virgin, we're in deadly possessed tree deep shiat
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nekkid woman + climbing tree + Florida Tag......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Naked and Climbing a tree at 9:14 am? Now that's commitment.

//first one definition, then the other....


Everyone: "Paige, NO!"

/ Yes, I'm going to hell
// And you're all coming with me
/// It'll be fun, we 'll have the buffet
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sex Pistols - Bodies
Youtube yzFFtBsl5ps
Pauline?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dead, naked, & in a tree. That's got to be 1 of the stranger, very specific kinks I've heard in a while.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm thinking the tree climbing woman committed the murder, got blood on her clothes, she took them off and then climbed a tree to see which way the cops would be coming.
 
