(NYPost)   Don't fall for Gwyneth Paltrow's rectal ozone therapy, even though some of you would pay extra for it   (nypost.com) divider line
GreenAdder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
etonline.comView Full Size


Mercifully the real Ozone isn't here to see this.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, not shooting anything up my butt that I use to disinfect my CPAP
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spooky Song - SNL
Youtube UT1FmeEbJgA
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's also known as smog, which is dangerous to breathe in."

That's not even true, is it?
Smog is industrial pollution that hangs around at ground level. Ozone is a gas that contributes to global warming by adding to the ozone layer.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The therapy, which uses medical-grade ozone gas administered through an ozone-generator device, can be inserted in your body in many ways, according to The Cleveland Clinic.

Steaming right along in the rectal business.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miss Brahms paid eight quid for each treatment.
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I save money by using the free butt air at Sheetz.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "It's also known as smog, which is dangerous to breathe in."

That's not even true, is it?
Smog is industrial pollution that hangs around at ground level. Ozone is a gas that contributes to global warming by adding to the ozone layer.


"This kind of visible air pollution is composed of nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxide, ozone, smoke and other particulates."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "It's also known as smog, which is dangerous to breathe in."

That's not even true, is it?
Smog is industrial pollution that hangs around at ground level. Ozone is a gas that contributes to global warming by adding to the ozone layer.


Ozone is a large part of smog, and one of the most immediately damaging parts.  Shiat messes you up - it's what causes bad smog to make your eyes hurt
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "It's also known as smog, which is dangerous to breathe in."

That's not even true, is it?
Smog is industrial pollution that hangs around at ground level. Ozone is a gas that contributes to global warming by adding to the ozone layer.


Ozone is a component of ground level smog, but there are so many other components to smog that the statement is still questionable.

/ozone is one of those chemicals that's more beneficial the farther away it is
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Th only O3 I'm interested in.  Aurally, not rectally.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "It's also known as smog, which is dangerous to breathe in."

That's not even true, is it?
Smog is industrial pollution that hangs around at ground level. Ozone is a gas that contributes to global warming by adding to the ozone layer.


Ozone is a bad thing to breathe that contributes to smog (highly reactive oxygen that helps to make the components of smog) in the lower atmosphere.  Ozone is a good thing in the upper atmosphere where it absorbs UV rays.  Ozone has nothing to do with global warming.

For those who don't know, ozone smells like electricity.  You know that smell that a model train set or an electrical transformer makes?  That's ozone.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: Somaticasual: "It's also known as smog, which is dangerous to breathe in."

That's not even true, is it?
Smog is industrial pollution that hangs around at ground level. Ozone is a gas that contributes to global warming by adding to the ozone layer.

"This kind of visible air pollution is composed of nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxide, ozone, smoke and other particulates."


Huh. Fair enough - I stand corrected.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "It's also known as smog, which is dangerous to breathe in."

That's not even true, is it?
Smog is industrial pollution that hangs around at ground level. Ozone is a gas that contributes to global warming by adding to the ozone layer.


Smog is in fact primarily made up of ozone and dust with bits of sulphur oxides, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides (NOx) and ammonia gas mixed in.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point can we just admit Gwyneth Paltrow just has some kinks she's not willing to admit, even to herself, so she justifies them as beauty treatments?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Aurally, not rectally.


Name of my band.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This fart smells like my vagina
- Gweneth Poopypants
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My path to wellness involves listening carefully to what Ms. Paltrow recommends and then not doing any of it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the entire Goop thing is character acting.  Long ago, Paltrow signed up to be a celebrity spokesperson for something innocuous like copper bracelets and it took off.  Now she spends her evenings, like a modern Andy Kaufmann, thinking up the most rediculous things she can claim are healthy just to see if people will buy them.  "Stick polished rocks up my vag?  No, that's played out.  How about an ozone pump for your butthole?  Ooooh, that's got promise.  I'll move that one to the green column with psychic vampire repellant."
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Nope, not shooting anything up my butt that I use to disinfect my CPAP



Have you thought about just putting the CPAP hose up your butt ?  Two hoses, one butt !
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onoze
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried spreading the rumor among conservatives that early administration of rectal ozone from a homemade generator--the kind Cletus can make in the garage with a battery and some jumper cables--would cure the Bigger C, but it did not take off with them.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Psychopusher: Aurally, not rectally.

Name of my band.


Your Butthole Surfers cover band?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gwyneth Auntie:  Gwyneth, what are you going to be when you grow up?

Gwyneth:  I'm going to start my own company and sell stuff for people to stick up their butt or vag.  I'm going to get rich!

Gwyneth Auntie:  Oh, Gwyneth.  You are a caution.  Whatever will you dream up next.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a scam artist. If her politics were right-wing, she'd be the female Alex Jones.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there an OnlyFans channel for that or something?

Uh, asking for a friend.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she has graduated to blowing actual smoke up our ass.
our collective ass.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snarky Response #1:  I don't know why you're getting your ozone from there, but that seems to be the worst place to get it, IMHO.

Snarky Response #2:  Just when you thought you were done hearing about the "Ozone Hole"...
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
therapy... (ok)
Ozone therapy... (that doesnt sound quite right)
Rectal ozone therapy.. (woah there)
Gwyneth Paltrow's rectal ozone therapy (nope nope nope nope)

If you can read all those words and still not turn and run, then you are pretty far gone.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: baka-san: Nope, not shooting anything up my butt that I use to disinfect my CPAP


Have you thought about just putting the CPAP hose up your butt ?  Two hoses, one butt !


I have that video.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have used ozone therapy, uh, rectally," Paltrow said in response. "It's pretty weird. But very - it's been very helpful."

It's been very helpful for getting you to pay someone to put ozone in your asshole. Hasn't impacted much else.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bondith: Somaticasual: "It's also known as smog, which is dangerous to breathe in."

That's not even true, is it?
Smog is industrial pollution that hangs around at ground level. Ozone is a gas that contributes to global warming by adding to the ozone layer.

Ozone is a component of ground level smog, but there are so many other components to smog that the statement is still questionable.

/ozone is one of those chemicals that's more beneficial the farther away it is


It should be noted here that, up one's butt is generally the opposite of far away.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cucumbers are high in vitamin K. Vitamin K is fat soluble. Therefore, you should dip your cucumber in olive oil, and then shove it up your butt and leave it there for 15 minutes. It's healthy. At least, that's what I tell myself.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Eating boogers still off the table?

Manbooga Honey
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I used to work around some industrial UV lamps which generated a lot of ozone. It's nasty stuff. Great for sterilizing drinking water or absorbing energetic photons in the upper atmosphere. Not something you want in or near your body.
 
bisi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Ozone is a good thing in the upper atmosphere where it absorbs UV rays.


Now the video makes sense.

O-Zone - Dragostea Din Tei (2004)
Youtube n_K-Q2HdmaI
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm drinkin' wine
I'm drinkin' gin.

lost in the ozone again
Youtube KHIRCOPas-M
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Cucumbers are high in vitamin K. Vitamin K is fat soluble. Therefore, you should dip your cucumber in olive oil, and then shove it up your butt and leave it there for 15 minutes. It's healthy. At least, that's what I tell myself.


this is terrible.
you don't say whether the cucmber should be peeled.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hear she teaches great skiing lessons though.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: Hey Nurse!: Cucumbers are high in vitamin K. Vitamin K is fat soluble. Therefore, you should dip your cucumber in olive oil, and then shove it up your butt and leave it there for 15 minutes. It's healthy. At least, that's what I tell myself.

this is terrible.
you don't say whether the cucmber should be peeled.


Of course you don't peel it, the skin is where all the astral energy is.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lol white women
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Isnt the opposite of that just paying people to fart in you?
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrparks: Isnt the opposite of that just paying people to fart in you?


Fart on. On! Damn it.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I think the entire Goop thing is character acting.  Long ago, Paltrow signed up to be a celebrity spokesperson for something innocuous like copper bracelets and it took off.  Now she spends her evenings, like a modern Andy Kaufmann, thinking up the most rediculous things she can claim are healthy just to see if people will buy them.  "Stick polished rocks up my vag?  No, that's played out.  How about an ozone pump for your butthole?  Ooooh, that's got promise.  I'll move that one to the green column with psychic vampire repellant."


Counterpoint: All of these things are just her kinks and she's making money off of selling them
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Somaticasual: "It's also known as smog, which is dangerous to breathe in."

That's not even true, is it?
Smog is industrial pollution that hangs around at ground level. Ozone is a gas that contributes to global warming by adding to the ozone layer.

Ozone is a large part of smog, and one of the most immediately damaging parts.  Shiat messes you up - it's what causes bad smog to make your eyes hurt


Either way....she's literally blowing smoke in peoples' asses.
 
Bondith
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrparks: mrparks: Isnt the opposite of that just paying people to fart in you?

Fart on. On! Damn it.


Don't fix it, it works better with the typo.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The same dumb aholes who won't eat X food product because it is not 'natural' or has a chemical additive that has been proven safe but they can't pronounce (or has some other use they think invalidates it also working as a preservative) will swear by this ozone crap... because ozone, in their little heads, is just a kind of oxygen.
 
