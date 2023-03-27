 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Today)   March 27 is Viagra Day. Will it be hard celebrating this day?   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Erectile dysfunction, Sildenafil, Marketing, Erection, Food and Drug Administration, Blood pressure, Pharmaceutical drug, Hypertension  
•       •       •

247 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2023 at 8:50 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To avoid long-term injury, seek immediate medical help for a celebration lasting more than four hours. Stop celebrating and call your doctor right away if you experience a sudden decrease or loss in vision or hearing.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nature has ways to tell you that it no longer wants you to procreate. Deal with it.
 
Cheron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Totally missed this one. Usually the grocery store has displays up months before a holiday. I wonder what Hallmark cards look like. Probably pop up.

/
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder what would happen if we regulated Viagra, or any other treatment for penises the same way we regulated vaginas and wombs.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Nature has ways to tell you that it no longer wants you to procreate. Deal with it.


Alternate take: we should embrace the opportunities technology offers to improve all facets of human life and well-being.

The Appeal to Nature is the worst.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That explains the stiff winds this morning
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Nature has ways to tell you that it no longer wants you to procreate. Deal with it.


Oh I'm done procreating. But I'm not done farking, so nature can go screw itself.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You have to be careful taking viagra.  I got a pill stuck in my throat, and it gave me a stiff neck.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: You have to be careful taking viagra.  I got a pill stuck in my throat, and it gave me a stiff neck.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gross.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is there a Viagra Day flag? I have just the place to hang one.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Petey4335: Nature has ways to tell you that it no longer wants you to procreate. Deal with it.

Alternate take: we should embrace the opportunities technology offers to improve all facets of human life and well-being.

The Appeal to Nature is the worst.


Sigh. I guess you are right.

I'll be off now to pound my third cup of coffee this hour.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The thing to remember about these sorts of medications: They don't "get you hard" - They just make it less work for your bloodflow to achieve and maintain that hardness. You still need to be stimulated by someone/something in order for the medication to do anything.

Think of them like prescription glasses for your l'il guy. Glasses don't make you want to read a book, nor do they make you a better reader, but they do make it easier for you to read if you find a book that interests you enough to want to read it, and they make it possible to keep reading books past the point where age or physical/mental damage makes your eyes become less able to focusing on the small print. The book still needs to be interesting, and you aren't going around reading every book you see. If the book's not interesting, the glasses won't make it interesting and won't make you spontaneously read even a page of it.

You can skip it if you find a large print book, or if you've read all you want to read and don't want to read anymore, or if you're just tired of reading and are perfectly happy working in the garden or tool shed instead. Or maybe you were never much of a reader in the first place... In which case, no glasses will change that.

If there's no interest in books or no desire or skill there in the first place, there's no pair of glasses on Earth that will make you a better, more frequent reader.
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
if the celebration lasts longer than 4 hours seek help
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only reason that I would take Viagra would be to stop rolling out of bed.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How does one register a day? Does one just go on internet and enter it?

My birthday is also Batman day and hotdog day
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
house.govView Full Size


Easy, boy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
PSA for any vets. The VA will give you viagra for free. Just tell them you got a case of the ol floppy wiener, and they'll send it right to your door.
Even if everything works, if you want to superman your shiat, that will do it.
Though they only give you 12 doses for three months.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is a pretty easy read for a Viagra thread.
 
nitropissering
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WilderKWight: The thing to remember about these sorts of medications: They don't "get you hard" - They just make it less work for your bloodflow to achieve and maintain that hardness. You still need to be stimulated by someone/something in order for the medication to do anything.

Think of them like prescription glasses for your l'il guy. Glasses don't make you want to read a book, nor do they make you a better reader, but they do make it easier for you to read if you find a book that interests you enough to want to read it, and they make it possible to keep reading books past the point where age or physical/mental damage makes your eyes become less able to focusing on the small print. The book still needs to be interesting, and you aren't going around reading every book you see. If the book's not interesting, the glasses won't make it interesting and won't make you spontaneously read even a page of it.

You can skip it if you find a large print book, or if you've read all you want to read and don't want to read anymore, or if you're just tired of reading and are perfectly happy working in the garden or tool shed instead. Or maybe you were never much of a reader in the first place... In which case, no glasses will change that.

If there's no interest in books or no desire or skill there in the first place, there's no pair of glasses on Earth that will make you a better, more frequent reader.


How about Penthouse Magazine?  Will that er... help my "eyes".
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.