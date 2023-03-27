 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Ermahgerd, all seven victims of Chocolate Factory explosion in Berks County have been found. Song based press conference by strangely dressed individuals of short stature expected later today   (wfsb.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The headline is wrong yet so right.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, this alternate ending to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is darker than the ending of Arlington Road.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why would the lollipop guild care about a chocolate factory?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ARE THE CHOCOLATE BUNNIES OK??????
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
oompa loompa doompity do,
You should not have closed the external gas flow valve...uhh, doo.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now Palmer has two problems, how to stop its chocolate from tasting like plastic and how to stop killing its employees.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrparks: Why would the lollipop guild care about a chocolate factory?


Ethic cleansing
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: mrparks: Why would the lollipop guild care about a chocolate factory?

Ethic cleansing


I'm pretty sure little people on little people genocide is frowned upon. I mean, the operating word here is genocide.

/Loompa land? There's no such place!
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrparks: Why would the lollipop guild care about a chocolate factory?


Tootsie Pops are a dangerous grey area and they're staking their claim
 
jimjays
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Such incidents always remind me of an old joke about the guy that drowned in a vat of beer at the brewery: "The poor guy never stood a chance." "Like hell, he got out twice to take a leak."
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ajgeek: thealgorerhythm: mrparks: Why would the lollipop guild care about a chocolate factory?

Ethic cleansing

I'm pretty sure little people on little people genocide is frowned upon. I mean, the operating word here is genocide.

/Loompa land? There's no such place!


A genocide that may be prevented if they would just hire some darmed guards.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, at least they weren't consumed by Vermicious Knids.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ooompa Loompa, do-da-de-denn
Never blend cocoa with hydrogen
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"Hi, I'm Troy McClure, Welcome to the chocolate factory!"
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But why, in the sense of ironic pathos, did this explosion happen?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Now Palmer has two problems, how to stop its chocolate from tasting like plastic and how to stop killing its employees.


I don't think they see the first one as a problem.
It makes them money.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: ARE THE CHOCOLATE BUNNIES OK??????


Nope
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oompa Loompa doo pa dee date

Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the site Saturday and vowed support from the state.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: oompa loompa doompity do,
You should not have closed the external gas flow valve...uhh, doo.


No, those are ermpa lermpas.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: DarkSoulNoHope: Now Palmer has two problems, how to stop its chocolate from tasting like plastic and how to stop killing its employees.

I don't think they see the first one as a problem.
It makes them money.


I wonder if they don't see the second one as a problem.
It saves them money.

/"Well, we were going to give you a pension as you were in the program before we started our 401K plans, but now that you're deceased we don't have to pay out so much!"
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What do you get from too much TV?
A pain in the neck and an I.Q. of 3

/no need to change a classic
//should be America's national anthem
///Because of the smartness, of course
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
img.memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm happy to see that every update on get on this story from 6ABC or whatever philly station I have the same oompa loompa reaction like you all here.
 
