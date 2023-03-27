 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Workers digging in cemetery shocked to find body. I guess after all these years, we finally know where they buried the survivors   (masslive.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "Authorities are investigating identity of the person, their cause of death and [how] they came to be in the cemetery."

He's dead, Jim, where the fark else would he be? Sloppy record keeping isn't his fault.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: FTFA: "Authorities are investigating identity of the person, their cause of death and [how] they came to be in the cemetery."

He's dead, Jim, where the fark else would he be? Sloppy record keeping isn't his fault.


Somebody made a night deposit without using the appropriate envelope
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A skeleton, not in a coffin, in one of the longest settled portions of the country?

*Shrug*

Need a lot more than that to get excited.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No coffin or marker? It's probably a potter's grave .
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: No coffin or marker? It's probably a potter's grave .


Naw. A potter's grave would have sherds.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are there walls around the cemetery?
It's a wonder beyond a doubt.
The people outside don't want to get in and the people inside can't get out!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Dig up the rest of the bodies then do something useful with the land like literally anything else but wasting it on corpses.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

buntz: Why are there walls around the cemetery?
It's a wonder beyond a doubt.
The people outside don't want to get in and the people inside can't get out!

[Fark user image image 194x259]


I've been here a long time, and I think that's the first time I've seen a Nipsey Russell reference.

brb, going to find a Shecky Greene joke that works for this thread.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The remains were discovered by workers as they were digging a new grave at Dry Pond Cemetery on Wednesday.

Goddamn squatters!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

synithium: Dig up the rest of the bodies then do something useful with the land like literally anything else but wasting it on corpses.


Says the guy who thinks he's immortal?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buntz: Why are there walls around the cemetery?
It's a wonder beyond a doubt.
The people outside don't want to get in and the people inside can't get out!

[Fark user image 194x259]


Obviously they're afraid of Illegal immigrants - like the one in the article.  They're takin' our plots!
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: synithium: Dig up the rest of the bodies then do something useful with the land like literally anything else but wasting it on corpses.

Says the guy who thinks he's immortal?


It's more being realistic than thinking you're immortal.

When I die, I honestly don't care what happens to my body.  Take me to a decent taxidermist and rent my fat ass out to Spirit Halloween.  Let Rob Zombie use me as a prop for his next flick. Hell, even just toss the thing in a tree chipper and use it as fertilizer.  I really don't need to continue paying rent after I die.
 
patrick767
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Human remains found in Stoughton cemetery, not in coffin, under investigation

The discovery was unusual because the remains were not contained in a coffin, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said

I love how the article headline, first line of TFA, and the Norfolk DA's office all immediately said "not in a coffin". They just knew the first thing all of you sarcastic mofos out there reading the story would say is "you found a body in the cemetery? Wow, thanks for the newsflash!"
 
