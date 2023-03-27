 Skip to content
A Soul nearly departed
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn, they almost died because someone couldn't put on lug nuts right.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy f*ck.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good tire, didn't leave the scene of the accident.
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh Lawd those poor draws
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just damn.  I already assume every semi tire around me is on the verge of shredding to make an asphalt alligator.  Now, I have to obsess over all the other tires out there too.

I couldn't see a wobble or anything to warn the driver of either vehicle.  Wonder if the truck driver felt it getting loose.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Khatra said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and that they walked away without major injuries after the accident.

Daaaaayyyyum.  You better give thanks to whatever god or force of nature you believe in after walking away from that.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I just had my tires rotated yesterday.   Now I'm paranoid.
 
eKonk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You picked a fine time to leave me, Loose Wheel!
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Also, I just had my tires rotated yesterday.   Now I'm paranoid.


Some of the videos of the incident mentioned that the truck that lost the wheel might have had hub spacers (flat pieces of metal between the wheel and the hub) to flare out the wheels.  Such things are illegal in certain areas because they put additional stress on the tire studs causing them to fail.

Unless you have those, you should be fine.  If you're anxious and have a torque wrench you can double check the work; the torque rating should be posted in the drivers door well.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Holy shirtballs!
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: If you're anxious and have a torque wrench you can double check the work


If you're anxious and DON'T have a torque wrench you can put super glue around each of your lug nuts.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Cythraul: Also, I just had my tires rotated yesterday.   Now I'm paranoid.

Some of the videos of the incident mentioned that the truck that lost the wheel might have had hub spacers (flat pieces of metal between the wheel and the hub) to flare out the wheels.  Such things are illegal in certain areas because they put additional stress on the tire studs causing them to fail.

Unless you have those, you should be fine.  If you're anxious and have a torque wrench you can double check the work; the torque rating should be posted in the drivers door well.


No hub spacers.  I don't really modify my vehicle.   I don't even put stickers on my rear window.

No torque wrench.  I was hoping a visual inspection would be enough.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Cythraul: Also, I just had my tires rotated yesterday.   Now I'm paranoid.

Some of the videos of the incident mentioned that the truck that lost the wheel might have had hub spacers (flat pieces of metal between the wheel and the hub) to flare out the wheels.  Such things are illegal in certain areas because they put additional stress on the tire studs causing them to fail.

Unless you have those, you should be fine.  If you're anxious and have a torque wrench you can double check the work; the torque rating should be posted in the drivers door well.


Yep, looking at how far those wheels were outside the fenders it was most likely wheel spacers and offset aftermarket wheels. Looked like the axle snaped not loose lugs.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thats what you get for going to Chatsworth.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jeeeeebus mudderflorpin' crispy!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hope that driver was wearing their brown pants!
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Cythraul: Also, I just had my tires rotated yesterday.   Now I'm paranoid.

Some of the videos of the incident mentioned that the truck that lost the wheel might have had hub spacers (flat pieces of metal between the wheel and the hub) to flare out the wheels.  Such things are illegal in certain areas because they put additional stress on the tire studs causing them to fail.

Unless you have those, you should be fine.  If you're anxious and have a torque wrench you can double check the work; the torque rating should be posted in the drivers door well.


Modified brodozers like that shouldn't be allowed on highways or school zones.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OrionXVI:

Unless you have those, you should be fine.  If you're anxious and have a torque wrench you can double check the work; the torque rating should be posted in the drivers door well.

Make sure you use a Craftsman model 1019 signature series laboratory edition, the kind used by CalTech physicists and NASA engineers.    Better have it certified by both federal and state departments of weights and measures to be dead-on balls accurate.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Got hit by one of those tires. Farker dropped right between the car in front and me, embedding into the front end deeply enough to cause $4000 damage. Unrolled onto the hood and smacked the windshield. Tore up my hands and arms dragging that out. Took a bunch of photos and drove away, as the highway was busy and I did not want to wait, fearing what else might be in the wind.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would likely have had a big 24 oz cup of really hot coffee between my legs so as time slows down while I'm upside down 20 feet in the air, I can focus on the excruciating 2nd degree dick burns.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rnatalie: OrionXVI:

Unless you have those, you should be fine.  If you're anxious and have a torque wrench you can double check the work; the torque rating should be posted in the drivers door well.

Make sure you use a Craftsman model 1019 signature series laboratory edition, the kind used by CalTech physicists and NASA engineers.    Better have it certified by both federal and state departments of weights and measures to be dead-on balls accurate.


Dead-on balls?  You shouldn't use industry terms.  Non-mechanics might not know what you're talking about.
 
