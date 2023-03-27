 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   Exposing a leading group who are creating your drunk uncle's opinions   (motherjones.com) divider line
12
    More: Murica, Law, Medicine, LGBT, Lawyer, United States, Lawsuit, Organization, Health  
•       •       •

823 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2023 at 7:30 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Faring SOBs, the whole lot of them, endangering the health and lives of trans children.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When there are more anti-Trans-kid bills being debated than there are Trans kids, you know it's all about riling up the rubes so they don't notice they're another year older, sicker, and poorer and their "leaders" could give a fark about them.
 
Merltech
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
GOP hates everything that doesn't fit in their tiny world.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Another wedge issue that has .00000002% impact on any of the people actually pushing this legislation, but will result in thousands of worked up votes for their candidates. Why do we always fall for this stupid shiat as a species?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"As always, please do not share this with the media. The longer we can fly under the radar the better."

If Biden had emailed anything like this, there would be a vote on impeachment the next morning.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I curse all Christians to Hell, may I state my mind before God.
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Make Hate Great Again!

. Conservatives everywhere
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll never understand why the people that push this crap behind the scenes aren't targeted way more than they are.  The idiots in office wouldn't get anywhere without them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Vernadette Broyles, the president and general counsel of a Georgia-based law firm called the Child & Parental Rights Campaign,urged him to raise the age threshold to 18. Broyles, who is also affiliated with the conservative Christian legal powerhouse Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF),

There are those words again. Alarm bells go off every time I see them in the name of an organization as they are, without fail, indicators their aim is just the opposite of "rights" and "freedom". Little surprise coming from the same side of the political spectrum that gave us "Citizens United".


/Goddamn, these motherfarkers are insidiously disgusting.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So this has to do with a Deutschbag?  😄
 
ElectronSpiderwort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For the past few years, this organized and focused campaign against transgender people just trying to exist is the most infuriating thing I've had to deal with. At least those personally harmed by their actions now know exactly who harmed them, if not exactly why. Interesting to see where this goes.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.