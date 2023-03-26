 Skip to content
(Military Times)   Army puts a hold on new "Be All You Can Be" ad. More specifically, a chokehold   (militarytimes.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next on Fox: "We don't need a non-violent, woke Army"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Mr. Majors needs a demotion to his new name, Jonathan Privates!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burying the lede from Entertainment Thread.

This is Jonathan Majors, who portrays Kang the Conqueror, major villain for the next MCU Thread.

This is a Hold My Beer moment.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who even knows which person is voicing an ad?
 
Horizon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Join the US Army and get hands on experience to be the best wife beater you can be!
 
Horizon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Who even knows which person is voicing an ad?


If the ad features Don LaFontaine, Lance Reddick, Morgan Freeman, Patrick Warburton, or Keith David as the narrator you'd instantly recognize the voice from other roles even if the actor's name didn't immediately come to mind.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Next on Fox: "We don't need a non-violent, woke Army"


The guy is an actor.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stripes comes to mind:

Have you ever been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor?  That's robbery, rape, car thief, that sort of thing?
Convicted? No.

/We're not homosexuals but we're willing to learn.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.


Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.


CYA

CMA is a music association of wife beaters and racists.
 
Veloram
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.


Twice-recanted allegations, in writing, by the alleged victim is a bit more substantial than "his lawyer said".
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guess he'll have to rebrand as Iron Lad soon.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.


Besides, that's their job:
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Your Honor, we find the defendant incredibly guilty."
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Horizon: Snort: Who even knows which person is voicing an ad?

If the ad features Don LaFontaine, Lance Reddick, Morgan Freeman, Patrick Warburton, or Keith David as the narrator you'd instantly recognize the voice from other roles even if the actor's name didn't immediately come to mind.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"I'm pants, motherfarker."
-Lance Reddick
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
By joining the military you almost double the likelihood you will commit suicide.
 
thornhill
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

How often do lawyers concede to the press that their client is probably guilty?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Burying the lede from Entertainment Thread.

This is Jonathan Majors, who portrays Kang the Conqueror, major villain for the next MCU Thread.

This is a Hold My Beer moment.


I imagine Kevin Feige and the Disney executive suite are having some heated emergency meetings right now.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Veloram: Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.

Twice-recanted allegations, in writing, by the alleged victim is a bit more substantial than "his lawyer said".


A victim of domestic violence changing their story when the cops get involved happens a lot. It's not the slate cleaner you think it is, at least in the court of public opinion.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Floki: By joining the military you almost double the likelihood you will commit suicide.


What does that have to do with this story?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Uh oh, "Army Strong", you're up!!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Horizon: Snort: Who even knows which person is voicing an ad?

If the ad features Don LaFontaine, Lance Reddick, Morgan Freeman, Patrick Warburton, or Keith David as the narrator you'd instantly recognize the voice from other roles even if the actor's name didn't immediately come to mind.


Don might be a little hard to book these days without a shovel.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snort: Who even knows which person is voicing an ad?


Well we all know now for this one, don't we?  I mean, really... it's 2023.  We all know because you can't keep shiat like that under the rug worth a damn in an age of social media and ubiquitous phones - and no one's letting something like this pass without touching it - content!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Veloram: Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.

Twice-recanted allegations, in writing, by the alleged victim is a bit more substantial than "his lawyer said".


I'd be a rich man if i had a nickel for every time a true victim of domestic abuse "recanted" their claims.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Floki: By joining the military you almost double the likelihood you will commit suicide.


Which raises the question of how many people with a strong desire join the military in a situation where their country isn't facing potential destruction and invasion. Do well-adjusted people simply choose different career paths that don't risk potential death more often?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.


stoli n coke: Veloram: Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.

Twice-recanted allegations, in writing, by the alleged victim is a bit more substantial than "his lawyer said".

A victim of domestic violence changing their story when the cops get involved happens a lot. It's not the slate cleaner you think it is, at least in the court of public opinion.


thornhill: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

How often do lawyers concede to the press that their client is probably guilty?


If all you racists looking to convict another innocent black man without a fair trial are done, they claim to have video evidence and eye witness testimony.

Given that this isn't Trump, it's unlikely that the legal team of Jonathan Majors would risk their careers falsifying such claims.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just adopt the tenets of British naval tradition. "Rum, sodomy, and the lash." You're covered.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Floki: By joining the military you almost double the likelihood you will commit suicide.

Which raises the question of how many people with a strong desire join the military in a situation where their country isn't facing potential destruction and invasion. Do well-adjusted people simply choose different career paths that don't risk potential death more often?


The military does offer opportunities that no where else does. As an example, in order to fly for NASA (if we start doing that again) you basically need Air Force experience.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.

stoli n coke: Veloram: Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.

Twice-recanted allegations, in writing, by the alleged victim is a bit more substantial than "his lawyer said".

A victim of domestic violence changing their story when the cops get involved happens a lot. It's not the slate cleaner you think it is, at least in the court of public opinion.

thornhill: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

How often do lawyers concede to the press that their client is probably guilty?

If all you racists looking to convict another innocent black man without a fair trial are done, they claim to have video evidence and eye witness testimony.

Given that this isn't Trump, it's unlikely that the legal team of Jonathan Majors would risk their careers falsifying such claims.


"Everyone's woke but me and I'm sorry if my brutal honesty offends you. You're all so lucky I'm here to bequeath my wisdom."
 
drxym
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.


His lawyer is hardly likely to say he's guilty though. I'm sure bodycam footage will appear in due course.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: DeathByGeekSquad: Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.

stoli n coke: Veloram: Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.

Twice-recanted allegations, in writing, by the alleged victim is a bit more substantial than "his lawyer said".

A victim of domestic violence changing their story when the cops get involved happens a lot. It's not the slate cleaner you think it is, at least in the court of public opinion.

thornhill: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

How often do lawyers concede to the press that their client is probably guilty?

If all you racists looking to convict another innocent black man without a fair trial are done, they claim to have video evidence a ...


Are you paraphrasing every Fark Politics thread?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 541x720]


A friend at work was in the USMC, where his boss was Sergeant Battle.  He told me about the time Sergeant Battle had to handle the paperwork for a newcomer to their base, Captain America... who was not at all amused at how highly amused Sergeant Battle was.

I actually once met a Space Force guy - either a Colonel or Lieutenant Colonel, I forget which; formerly Air Force - with the last name of DeBree.  Which sounds exactly the same as "Debris," which is an unfortunate name to have if you're dealing with space.
 
6nome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Burying the lede from Entertainment Thread.

This is Jonathan Majors, who portrays Kang the Conqueror, major villain for the next MCU Thread.

This is a Hold My Beer moment.


You have to separate the art from the artist.
 
Alebak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't worry, old dudes at the Pentagon, I'm sure this ad campaign will turn all your recruitment problems around!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Floki: By joining the military you almost double the likelihood you will commit suicide.


That's not how that works.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.


Lawyers are always confident on the courthouse steps, i mean, Trump's lawyers seemed very assured that election fraud was rampant and evidence was everywhere.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Snort: Who even knows which person is voicing an ad?


Because he's in at least this version.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Serious Black: Veloram: Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.

Twice-recanted allegations, in writing, by the alleged victim is a bit more substantial than "his lawyer said".

I'd be a rich man if i had a nickel for every time a true victim of domestic abuse "recanted" their claims.


How much for a Presidential candidate two weeks before an election?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.

stoli n coke: Veloram: Fabric_Man: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

Of course his lawyer said that. Do you think he's going to go on television and say his client is guilty as sin?

I mean, it'd be funny, but unlikely.

Twice-recanted allegations, in writing, by the alleged victim is a bit more substantial than "his lawyer said".

A victim of domestic violence changing their story when the cops get involved happens a lot. It's not the slate cleaner you think it is, at least in the court of public opinion.

thornhill: Veloram: Idk, his lawyer seems pretty confident that there is proof that Majors was actually the victim of the altercation in this article by Variety. I had also read somewhere else that she had recanted the allegations in writing twice. So I'm gonna need to let this play out before I rush to any judgements on the guy. This is just a "CMA" move by the military for PR.

How often do lawyers concede to the press that their client is probably guilty?

If all you racists looking to convict another innocent black man without a fair trial are done, they claim to have video evidence and eye witness testimony.

Given that this isn't Trump, it's unlikely that the legal team of Jonathan Majors would risk their careers falsifying such claims.


In this case, Disney lawyers should be revving up on the flight deck.
 
