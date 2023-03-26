 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Small town on the Outer Banks of North Carolina eroding as houses fall into the ocean. How unusual. Can anyone suggest what might cause such an unusual event   (sfgate.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Outer Banks, Sea level, Government, House, County commission, Tax, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Barrier island  
•       •       •

210 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Mar 2023 at 4:30 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fauci!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No more Nights in Rodanthe.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Building on a sandy beach?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FFS, they knew about this 2000+ years ago.

Matthew 7: 26-27 And every one that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand: and the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Two week old story that we read back then.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If only there were some way they could have known thus would happen. A ten year head start would've been nice:
https://abcnews.go.com/US/north-carolina-bans-latest-science-rising-sea-level/story?id=16913782
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gravity?
 
groppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gods will!
 
vmcore
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just live in a farking canoe.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
According to property records, the 1,116-square-foot house that collapsed on Monday was built in 1976, when far more beach existed between it and the ocean. The home, which in rental advertisements appeared to go by the nickname, "I Can Smell The Ocean," is listed as being owned by a family in Pennsylvania, who could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

I bet you can really smell it when you're underwater half the time.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Gheys?
 
powhound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sand. And a boat.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.