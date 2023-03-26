 Skip to content
(wtnh.com)   Man hits cow on I-395, gets $1.3 million. Is this a game of skill, or chance?   (wtnh.com) divider line
11
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Usually you get farmers suing motorists for killing their animals.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like quite a pickle
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
MOO biatch
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Must've been a cash cow.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow. A man named LapKOWski, traveling down a freeway, hits a cow and was tended to by Dr Hamburger, is awarded big money by a jury in which a Mr Burger sat.

/ So many pun points in that story.
// It woulda been better if the cow ended up in his lap.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hit the cow. Do it now!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What did the cow get?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hit a cow in the field and all I got was an annoyed cow and crap all over my shoes.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow, that's taking the pinata concept all the way.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was he driving a 1979 Toyota Corolla?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dyhchong: What did the cow get?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


A trip to cowvean
 
