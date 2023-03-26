 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Working at a dollar store, you have to be a cashier, stocker, cleaner, loss prevention, judge, jury and executioner   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't talk to the cops is always a good idea.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A Family Dollar employee is now behind bars after he shot a man more than 10 times...

The victim remains in the hospital in life-threatening condition.

How is that guy still alive? Did the shooter work on the Death Star as a Stormtrooper before getting a job at Family Dollar?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least you don't have to get all dressed up like you're going to Walmart to get shot for shoplifting.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They also 'promote' employees to manager for the reason they don't have to pay managers minimal wage or have triggers about work hours for over time wages.

In reality the 'managers' are doing the same thing they did as 'cashiers and stock workers'. Just with a new hat that doesn't put a cent in their pocket.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet light fingers thinks twice about stealing after this
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I bet light fingers thinks twice about stealing after this


Fsck him.....i hope he rots
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: vudukungfu: I bet light fingers thinks twice about stealing after this

Fsck him.....i hope he rots


Getting shot ten times wasn't enough?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am iron man
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: A Family Dollar employee is now behind bars after he shot a man more than 10 times...

The victim remains in the hospital in life-threatening condition.

How is that guy still alive? Did the shooter work on the Death Star as a Stormtrooper before getting a job at Family Dollar?


You shoot until empty so you can claim you weren't in control.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good looking lad. He'll be the prison bicycle for guards and prisoners alike, I don't think that is funny. But it is apt and realistic.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: A Family Dollar employee is now behind bars after he shot a man more than 10 times...

The victim remains in the hospital in life-threatening condition.

How is that guy still alive? Did the shooter work on the Death Star as a Stormtrooper before getting a job at Family Dollar?


Get shot outside the bowling pin of vital organs plus make it to a hospital quick enough and you'll be aight.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The bar for charging in these situations should be "what would a trained police officer have done in this situation". 🤔
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My Father was, as a young man, a well-liked subwarden, with both his fellow guards and prisoners respecting his honesty, fairness and courage.

I know some things about prisons I should never have survived to learn in one.  I am just a magnet for all sorts of things that most people never even think of learning. I have even learned to keep my mouth shut sometimes, but not systematically.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He'll be worth 2 packs of ramen and a honey bun for the night.
 
sevente
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Golden Boy
Youtube Cxjf-JXScQU
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: A Family Dollar employee is now behind bars after he shot a man more than 10 times...

The victim remains in the hospital in life-threatening condition.

How is that guy still alive? Did the shooter work on the Death Star as a Stormtrooper before getting a job at Family Dollar?


I wondered about that.  Multiple shots taken at a point-blank range on a non-moving target- and the result is "...life-threatening condition".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd want at least 10 cents over minimum for that additional legal work..
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All retail employees should be armed. It makes the country safer, according to republicans. And we will have a drastic decrease in Karen's who believe they have the right to get behind the counter and punch people
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 I totally think that is a woman. Then I saw the name "Kevin" and thought "what a strange name for a woman". Then I read the article and thought "why do they keep calling that woman a 'he'". Hopefully she goes to female prison 'cause she won't make it out alive from a male one.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Kevin explained he was struck and decided to shoot but looking back, he realized it was egregious."

/ 10 times
 
mr0x
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kevin had reportedly been confronting a serial shoplifter. The alleged shoplifter punched Madrid in the face after being told to leave, and witnesses said the store clerk shot the man 10 times in response.

I think people heres' fantasy of raping the dude in jail is not going happen.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: A Family Dollar employee is now behind bars after he shot a man more than 10 times...

The victim remains in the hospital in life-threatening condition.

How is that guy still alive? Did the shooter work on the Death Star as a Stormtrooper before getting a job at Family Dollar?


Used a dollar store 9mm.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did not know dollar stroe employees were armed. Good to know.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Did not know dollar stroe employees were armed. Good to know.


I think I would be if I had to work in a Dollar General. Or at the Juggalo Safeway.
 
FloridaTagChecksOut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

revrendjim: At least you don't have to get all dressed up like you're going to Walmart to get shot for shoplifting.

Ahem

, I believe you meant shotlifting.

/I'll see myself out.
 
