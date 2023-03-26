 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Maybe don't fire people with access to the source code and then fail to pay them the severance you owe
24
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
one bad decision after another
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

All is going according to plan...
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Former employee who "left" last year, or former employee who was terminated last year?
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let that sync out.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stick that in your pipe and smoke it, Elon.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
here's part of the code if you missed it:

10 FOR I = 1 TO 44000000000
20 PRINT "FARK YOU ELON"
30 NEXT I
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [media.tenor.com image 498x321]


This is Unix, I KNOW this
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

151: Trocadero: [media.tenor.com image 498x321]

This is Unix, I KNOW this


xyzzy
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But the article says it got taken down, so I'm sure that's the end of that.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The NYT reports that, per sources within the company privy to the internal investigation into the leak, Twitter executives strongly suspect it's the work of a disgruntled employee who had left, "within the last year."
If Twitter still had competent people working for them -- and treated them in such a way as they were willing to cooperate instead of play dumb -- they could probably narrow it down pretty substantially by comparing the leak to their own internal versions to get a pretty close exact date.  I assume the leaker was smart enough not to replicate the history and everything within github, but even if it was just one huge commit as if it were a new project there've got to be enough landmarks to date the thing by, maybe cross-reference by people who made one final fetch around that time.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't think it was a disgruntled employee. Someone probably just rummaged through the bins in October and they've finally finished scanning it all from the printouts.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The NYT reports that, per sources within the company privy to the internal investigation into the leak, Twitter executives strongly suspect it's the work of a disgruntled employee who had left, "within the last year."


Yo dawg we heard you liked leaks so we leaked your internal investigation into the leak
 
gaspode
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Twitter executives strongly suspect it's the work of a disgruntled employee who had left, "within the last year."

Oh well that narrows it down not at all lol, that's practically their entire former workforce.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh look its the consequences of YOUR BEING A F*CKING STUPID ASSWIPE YET AGAIN.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anuran: 151: Trocadero: [media.tenor.com image 498x321]

This is Unix, I KNOW this

xyzzy

xyzedzedy


Fixed that for you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How it really went down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bcostlow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anuran: 151: Trocadero: [media.tenor.com image 498x321]

This is Unix, I KNOW this

xyzzy


PLUGH.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But...he's the greatest businessman to ever do a business!
 
maudibjr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd be happy if Twitter collapses, but I had that opinion before Elon bought it
 
