(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida plastic surgeon receives a poor google review which results in him receiving less work and pay. He decides his best course of action is to C: Sue his employer unsuccessfully then kill their attorney and hide his body   (tampabay.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In Florida, plastic surgeons believe they are God. This one apparently presumed he had the right to smite his enemies.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Carl Hiaasen  really didn't even have to 'work' for his novels

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let he who hasn't killed a lawyer and buried them in a shallow grave cast the first stone.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Let he who hasn't killed a lawyer and buried them in a shallow grave cast the first stone.


nah it's plenty deep
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do plastic surgeons use plastic knives?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Noticeably F.A.T.: Let he who hasn't killed a lawyer and buried them in a shallow grave cast the first stone.

nah it's plenty deep


Remember, if one plant endangered fauna over the grave they can't legally dig it up.*


*actually cops murder and rob people in broad daylight without punishment. they can dig up anything probably
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think I saw that episode......
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, living the life I've lived, in this situation I'm not going to be the one to throw the first stone.

/Under no circumstances should you dig up my fathers garden.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: In Florida, plastic surgeons believe they are God. This one apparently presumed he had the right to smite his enemies.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did a great job on Mickey Rourke.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The Carl Hiaasen  really didn't even have to 'work' for his novels

[Fark user image 256x400]


This this this. Hiaasen is incredibly funny, all about Florida, and his novel about a Florida cosmetic surgeon is spot on. Not exactly the same plot as this story, but very close. All of Hiassen's novels are totally excellent and well worth reading.
 
borg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would have gotten away with it too, had he'd been a brain surgeon
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Not only a great surgeon, but I'm my Number 1 client."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another site using the SF Gate auto play framework that makes a minute article take 5 to read.  Awesome!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 287x176]
I think I saw that episode......


Ah yes, the Nip/Tuck x Dexter crossover episode.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In hindsight, perhaps he deserved a negative review.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: [Fark user image 320x240]
"Not only a great surgeon, but I'm my Number 1 client."


Good? Bad? I'm the guy with the scalpel.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Really?

You'd think he'd at least try to Weekend at Bernie's the corpse
 
ISO15693
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A -good- plastic surgeon wouldn't need to -hide- a body. Know what I'm saying?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Tr0mBoNe: Noticeably F.A.T.: Let he who hasn't killed a lawyer and buried them in a shallow grave cast the first stone.

nah it's plenty deep

Remember, if one plant endangered fauna over the grave they can't legally dig it up.*


*actually cops murder and rob people in broad daylight without punishment. they can dig up anything probably


Court ordered exhumations trump environmental concerns - they'd just hire a specialist company to do it with the least harm to the area/wildlife possible
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: leeksfromchichis: Tr0mBoNe: Noticeably F.A.T.: Let he who hasn't killed a lawyer and buried them in a shallow grave cast the first stone.

nah it's plenty deep

Remember, if one plant endangered fauna over the grave they can't legally dig it up.*


*actually cops murder and rob people in broad daylight without punishment. they can dig up anything probably

Court ordered exhumations trump environmental concerns - they'd just hire a specialist company to do it with the least harm to the area/wildlife possible


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess changing his appearance with plastic surgery was not part of the plan
 
Yoeman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You'll have that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We live in a society that hates the homeless/ unemployed.

Don't fark wit ppls money.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: BigMax: In Florida, plastic surgeons believe they are God. This one apparently presumed he had the right to smite his enemies.

[Fark user image image 425x639]

Unavailable for comment.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Mugshot from article:

tampabay.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
