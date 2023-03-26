 Skip to content
(WTOP)   A whole buttload of people got in their cars and drove to see Washington, DC's cherry blossoms in bloom. Result: evacuation-style hours long traffic jams in DC   (wtop.com) divider line
21
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thursday was beautiful
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Then it got cold and rained all day Fri and Sat.

Still worth the trip.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The usual fustercluck, then?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: The usual fustercluck, then?


No, a collosal abnormal worse than almost ever cluftersuck.  I had to go into my office in NW DC -- NOWHERE NEAR THE TIDAL BASIN --today to finish something.   I left Arlington at 3.  Should have been at my desk at 3:20.  Got there at 4:15.  All the dumbfarks trying to head south to the Mall were blocking the box at every intersection in northwest.   Which messed up east / west traffic as far north as Mass Ave.   I've never seen it like this on a Sunday where there weren't actual road closures.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's the current traffic at after 9 PM on a Sunday.  There shouldn't be any red on this map but there be.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would surmise that non of these gawkers participates in the usual commute and has no fridgin idea how traffic is on a good day.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: I would surmise that non of these gawkers participates in the usual commute and has no fridgin idea how traffic is on a good day.


From what I could see, I would surmise many of them didn't even have licenses and had no idea how to drive in traffic generally.    It is not hard to understand that when the light turns yellow, if there's not room on the other side of the intersection for your car, DON'T FARKING ENTER THE BOX.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet the Japanese had something to do with all this
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I bet the Japanese had something to do with all this


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I'm warning you, don't dig too deep into this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: edmo: I would surmise that non of these gawkers participates in the usual commute and has no fridgin idea how traffic is on a good day.

From what I could see, I would surmise many of them didn't even have licenses and had no idea how to drive in traffic generally.    It is not hard to understand that when the light turns yellow, if there's not room on the other side of the intersection for your car, DON'T FARKING ENTER THE BOX.


For them, part of the experience is blocking traffic and you honking at them. They don't realize it, but when they have the neighbors over for fondue and the slide show, talking about it will figure prominently. Consider it a compliment. You've been immortalized in their memory.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of idiot drives in DC, especially anywhere around the Mall this time of year? Park in the burbs and take the Metro to Smithsonian, and then walk 10 minutes or so to the Tidal Basin.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many people.  Gonna happen more and more with limited time/location attractions.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I bet the Japanese had something to do with all this


The Japanese have a lovely tradition about their Sakura (cherry blossom) festival.
They go to appreciate the blooming trees and create haiku poetry (three lines, five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five in the third.  Rhyming is not necessary).
The poetry doesn't necessarily have to be about the cherry blossoms.

One of my college classmates was from Japan and he described it to us.  He had a cherry tree in his backyard so we had our own Sakura celebration.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are too many people now to just do stuff like we did in the 1970's.

"Oh let's get in our car and go see the XYZ!"  You and everybodywant to do that, and at this point in our national history it just doesn't work anymore.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought George Washington got rid of all those damned things a long time ago
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid weather.

Why in the hell is it so cold all the damn time in places I want to go to?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syzygy whizz: vudukungfu: I bet the Japanese had something to do with all this

The Japanese have a lovely tradition about their Sakura (cherry blossom) festival.
They go to appreciate the blooming trees and create haiku poetry (three lines, five syllables in the first line, seven in the second, and five in the third.  Rhyming is not necessary).
The poetry doesn't necessarily have to be about the cherry blossoms.

One of my college classmates was from Japan and he described it to us.  He had a cherry tree in his backyard so we had our own Sakura celebration.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


That sounds like a very fun exchange student cultural activity, but hanami is usually just a laid back picnic if not an outright piss up.  Pink cherries, blue tarps, red faces.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what, roughly half a metric buttload?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've lived in the DC area my whole life.  The Cherry Blossoms and the related events happen every year.

Crowds and tourists every year.  From all over the world, and there are lots of them.

Very, very predictable.  This should not be a surprise to anyone in the area, especially for a local news station.

This is the equivalent of saying "Oh noes there are people coming and going to and from Times Square on NYE and it's causing traffic."

/smh
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's what happens when your roads are a pentagram.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Warthog: edmo: I would surmise that non of these gawkers participates in the usual commute and has no fridgin idea how traffic is on a good day.

From what I could see, I would surmise many of them didn't even have licenses and had no idea how to drive in traffic generally.    It is not hard to understand that when the light turns yellow, if there's not room on the other side of the intersection for your car, DON'T FARKING ENTER THE BOX.


There's an intersection in Falls Church that is legendarily bad.  I have it on good authority that it was designed by a toddler on both meth and melatonin.  People blocking the box is the least obnoxious issue, but I always said cops should sit there and write "blocking the box" tickets all day.  Their quota is met in two days, max.

I was once in an Uber going through that intersection (I live close by).  As a I was joking with the driver about how bad the intersection is, and how there's at least one accident every day, BAM!  Accident right next to us.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: There's an intersection in Falls Church that is legendarily bad. I have it on good authority that it was designed by a toddler on both meth and melatonin. People blocking the box is the least obnoxious issue, but I always said cops should sit there and write "blocking the box" tickets all day. Their quota is met in two days, max.


What intersection is this?
 
