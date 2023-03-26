 Skip to content
(Daily Hive)   Truck-eating bridge, meet car-eating barrier   (dailyhive.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are you supposed to try to straddle them like that?
Can't imagine trying to explain how you were driving responsibly if you end up presenting like a monkey l like that
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whoever thought these were a good idea should be forced to drive through there twice a day until they get them removed.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh good lord, Portland will have these inside a week.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
haha fark cars
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're big and bright. How can you miss them?

The drivers don't know the answer either.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm in favor of these so long as any offender who high-centers a vehicle on them gets an automatic revocation of their driver license. Or, at least a suspension of a year or longer.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: They're big and bright. How can you miss them?

The drivers don't know the answer either.


upload.suggest.comView Full Size


at least based on what I see tons of drivers doing around me.  It's prohibited while driving, so some people apparently thing sandwiching a smartphone between their hand and the steering wheel so they aren't looking down is somehow safer and less illegal.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What about the kite eating tree?
 
jmr61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: They're big and bright. How can you miss them?

The drivers don't know the answer either.


I'm guessing there  was a race to the center and the one on the barrier lost.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


These aren't so much speed barriers as much as they are "are you paying attention" tests.
I probably shouldn't be but I am still constantly amazed at just how oblivious people are, especially when diving.

How do you not see that thing in the street? I'd be willing to bet that person has more than one accident on their record.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: They're big and bright. How can you miss them?

The drivers don't know the answer either.


One answer is there was oncoming traffic that was over the center line. But to actually climb one of those takes a little bit of speed.
 
t3knomanser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Whoever thought these were a good idea should be forced to drive through there twice a day until they get them removed.


I think that, for a lot of streets, they are a good idea. Chokepoints force traffic to slow down- cars shouldn't be going more than 15-25mph on surface streets like the ones pictured there.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [pbs.twimg.com image 482x361]

These aren't so much speed barriers as much as they are "are you paying attention" tests.
I probably shouldn't be but I am still constantly amazed at just how oblivious people are, especially when diving.

How do you not see that thing in the street? I'd be willing to bet that person has more than one accident on their record.


Can anyone not see that there is plenty of room to drive on the grass/sidewalk?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
content-us-5.content-cms.comView Full Size
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Better than speed bumps. These only affect oblivious drivers.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It stops people from using residential streets to bypass busy arterial roads too.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hitting one of those is like hitting a parked car. It's not moving it shouldn't be hard to miss.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd like to see the driver's phone use data in the moments before they hit these bloody obvious traffic barriers.
 
