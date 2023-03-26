 Skip to content
(NPR)   Can't get an F if you don't bother with grades   (npr.org)
    Higher education, Education, High school, New York City, Research, Public university, Pew Research Center, University of Texas at Austin  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know a lot of colleges switched to this as a option when they did the pivot to all online learning during Covid, but most institutions went back to traditional grades when classes went back to being in person.  (Many did it with the students having the choice of which way they wanted it.  Some people don't do as well online and a c / d can cost them scholarships, where a pass / fail doesn't count against them like that.)
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many many years ago, it was a well known secret that my school curved everything around a B, basically meaning that everything was pass/fail.  Type A personalities got antsy about only getting a B, but nobody failed.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does every also get a participation trophy or medal on a ribbon?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.


But you're charging people to take the class. And my college will up the price each time you take the class.
As usual money as the main point, acts as a negative influence.  I actually think they should let students take the class till they pass. But. Again. This is about money.  And not education.
As the kids say, blame it on the game and not the players.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
participation award
Youtube h5lXkSfo3t4
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let me tell you about the time my physics professor stapled a McDonald's application to my homework.

Followed by the course plan for a business degree on an exam.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.


Also, who the hell is taking classes where they already know the material so well that they can get an A without even trying?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Does every also get a participation trophy or medal on a ribbon?


Well you'd think for 20K it is the least you can do?
Or are you the kind of person to not give a fella a reach around while you butt butt him?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i was the first to get a George Santos award at a colage that i gruation from last weak.!!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.

Also, who the hell is taking classes where they already know the material so well that they can get an A without even trying?


Take AP classes early and often in high school and sometimes the freshman year college courses are a repeat
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ.

Back in the Olden Days of 1982, we somehow managed to juggle "learning how to balance finances, work and school and being an adult" and that was back when college was actually hard. We had to take real notes with pencils, write our essays by hand, and study from--GASP--textbooks; and when you got a C after all that work you had to like it.

What's going to happen if this keeps up, is that nobody will be required to actually learn anything, we'll just be handing everyone a diploma at age 21, and hoping that the jobs they eventually get don't need them to know, well, anything. Because they won't be able to do it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.

Also, who the hell is taking classes where they already know the material so well that they can get an A without even trying?


I took  Culinary arts at a community College because I'd been cooking since I could reach the stove.  I'll never forget how amazed the head chef was that I cooked rice without measuring the water.
At 20k for two years. I definitely wasn't going to try something impossible.  WTF? That's real money.  Real debt. Your question is dripping in privilege.  Wow.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Halfway through university I started smoking weed and my grades jumped by 15% and stayed there until I graduated.
Thanks marijuana!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Most of your top law schools are now pass/fail.
There are some public schools that have eliminated the grade F. But they have replaced it with another letter which essentially means the same thing.
It's just the same crap. Instead of improving our education system, they are just putting lipstick on a pig.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.

Also, who the hell is taking classes where they already know the material so well that they can get an A without even trying?


Pre-reqs for other classes.  I had to take several computer courses for a minor on my degree, but they covered stuff I already knew well.  If I could have just tested out of them and not wasted everybody's time, I gladly would have.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everybody knows that if your roomate dies, you get all A's.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.

Also, who the hell is taking classes where they already know the material so well that they can get an A without even trying?


There are courses that you have to take, i ended up taking comm 100 as a senior after competing in forensics for 4 years, it was pointless.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
stop assigning conventional A through F letter grades

G through K, step on up.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The Dog Ate My Homework: NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.

Also, who the hell is taking classes where they already know the material so well that they can get an A without even trying?

Take AP classes early and often in high school and sometimes the freshman year college courses are a repeat


I'm old now, but all basic studies courses were pretty much repeats of high school courses when I took them - not even AP classes.  Psychology, English, Social Studies, Science, and Math up to calculus were all just repeats and a complete waste of time and money, IMO.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.

Also, who the hell is taking classes where they already know the material so well that they can get an A without even trying?


Anyone who's had to pay someone for education, to satisfy "prerequisites" if there's no avenue by which facility can be demonstrated without charge. That used to be pretty common; facilities started offering discounts and such if you demonstrated your knowledge of the material, so you could skip the prereqs without significant cost and wasted time.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.

Also, who the hell is taking classes where they already know the material so well that they can get an A without even trying?


I took French 101 THREE times because it never transferred.

And if you're having problems adulting go to the nearest juco for a year or two.
 
smileyphase
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Let me tell you about the time my physics professor stapled a McDonald's application to my homework.

Followed by the course plan for a business degree on an exam.


That's a pretty passive aggressive way to say he's a shiatty professor...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


maxandgrinch: Does every also get a participation trophy or medal on a ribbon?


Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/h5lXkSfo3t4]


The entire idea of "participation trophies" dates back to 1922, 60 years before millennials were born and almost 80 years before Gen Z-ers were born.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Pre-reqs for other classes.  I had to take several computer courses for a minor on my degree, but they covered stuff I already knew well.  If I could have just tested out of them and not wasted everybody's time, I gladly would have.


This. I've a quarter of a century of software development under my belt, in various roles and at various levels, from startup to enterprise, but I still had to wade through piles of utter bullshiat because education is purchased, not earned, when it comes to for-profit schools - some offer shortcuts (and discounts) because it opens up a full-price seat, but some figure a captive audience can shell out and suck it up.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had calculus classes with a hard bit of testing. No C grade students could pass the computer based testing, which wasn't a bad thing for students going into engineering and sciences. If you couldn't lift that load, maybe you should go study business. Engineers and scientists are bad at business.
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And when it comes time to get a job after graduation, what do you put down for GPA? I'm pretty sure the ai resume algorithms don't know how to parse a smily face other than directly to the bin.
 
0z79
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Does every also get a participation trophy or medal on a ribbon?


Know what participation trophies do? Make you want to rip someone's face off when they bring it up. It's the most humiliating "award" imaginable.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My surgeon is very good, but gets shaky when under stress, so the surgeries are scheduled when he's feeling calm, and no one is allowed to criticize his work.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Most of your top law schools are now pass/fail.
There are some public schools that have eliminated the grade F. But they have replaced it with another letter which essentially means the same thing.
It's just the same crap. Instead of improving our education system, they are just putting lipstick on a pig.


Harrison Bergeron, at an academic level. Fill in the dips, hammer down the peaks, and you'll all level out.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

smileyphase: OilfieldDrunk: Let me tell you about the time my physics professor stapled a McDonald's application to my homework.

Followed by the course plan for a business degree on an exam.

That's a pretty passive aggressive way to say he's a shiatty professor...


Terrible professor, excellent engineer. The head of the physics department said she used to pray for us hoping the majority of his class would pass. But if you asked any question or came to his office hours he would spend all the time in the world with you to get you to understand.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark, engineering school was the opposite for me. First year? Pretty much a re-hash of senior year of high school. One of my classmates likened it to being in a baby pool. Sophomore year? OCEAN!  They had some weeding out classes the first year - Calc III, Chemistry, and the second semester of Physics threw some people, but the second year was when each major started the basics for that major and shiat got real. So if you were Civil or Mechanical, you were in Statics/Mechanics and Electricals were in whatever the EE basic courses were.

Everyone was also taking more advanced math courses. I had a one semester course dedicated to applied complex math and sequences (? - shows how much I was paying attention) that I deemed the "imaginary math course" because  everything used √-1  in the middle of the equations but always ended up at a real number. Farking pages of equations.

This was just before the internet. So you could spend an hour on one homework problem with four friends, absolutely SURE you nailed it with your answer of 6.3, and you'd flip to the answer at the back of the goddamn book and the answer was: 4,937,800.664.  And there was no explanation. Just a number. So you'd do it again. Then again. Then again. Then you'd cry, turn the wrong answer in, biatch at the TA, find out the answer in the book was wrong, it had been wrong since 1986 but no one fixed it in the reprint, and oops, sorry!

Ah, the good old days.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I feel conflicted. On the one hand they're not wrong they're just not right. The reason we do testing for instance is supposed to show a comprehension of the material. Especially like mathematics. Like I remember in the fourth grade we started to have to show our work doing math and I didn't understand why. I find that it didn't make any sense as long as I got the right answer and the teacher didn't understand why it was important to show the work either. For those who are curious getting the correct answer but the wrong way doesn't really show an understanding of the material. And that's something I think would have made sense to me as a child but they weren't telling teachers that. It was just basically a lot of dogma. But yeah this is kind of dumb
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I work on a college campus and the things I've heard:

-attendance is down

-attendance is even more down with those seeking chemistry degrees

-distance learning really hurt a lot of kids and their ability to learn. One professor has said the grades keep steadily going down and he doesn't know how to fix it.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The Dog Ate My Homework: NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.

Also, who the hell is taking classes where they already know the material so well that they can get an A without even trying?

Take AP classes early and often in high school and sometimes the freshman year college courses are a repeat


Sometimes you don't even have to take them

// tested out of 2 semesters of Rhetoric
// got into a state university on the strength of my SAT score alone
// because my HS grades were mostly crap

[really surprised myself by graduating college]
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I had calculus classes with a hard bit of testing. No C grade students could pass the computer based testing, which wasn't a bad thing for students going into engineering and sciences. If you couldn't lift that load, maybe you should go study business. Engineers and scientists are bad at business.


Calculus was my nemesis. Undertood it, but memorising the theorems and symbolic integration were not my thing
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Jesus Christ.

Back in the Olden Days of 1982, we somehow managed to juggle "learning how to balance finances, work and school and being an adult" and that was back when college was actually hard. We had to take real notes with pencils, write our essays by hand, and study from--GASP--textbooks; and when you got a C after all that work you had to like it.

What's going to happen if this keeps up, is that nobody will be required to actually learn anything, we'll just be handing everyone a diploma at age 21, and hoping that the jobs they eventually get don't need them to know, well, anything. Because they won't be able to do it.


Who knew gutting the public education system for the next 40 years would have consequences.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.


Except that regular grades don't do that.

Because a typical exam in and of itself is incapable of differentiating between someone who truly understands the material and someone who just memorized the answers.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

olorin604: The Dog Ate My Homework: NeoCortex42: If a student already knew the material before taking the class and got that A, "they didn't learn anything," said Greene. And "if the student came in and struggled to get a C-plus, they may have learned a lot."

Grades aren't about how much you learned since you started the course.  They're supposed to be a measure of how well you understand the material that the course covers.

Also, who the hell is taking classes where they already know the material so well that they can get an A without even trying?

There are courses that you have to take, i ended up taking comm 100 as a senior after competing in forensics for 4 years, it was pointless.


I was deeply disappointed to discover there was no crime-solving involved with in my high-school forensics team.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, there I was, going through my fireman's fitness test. Sure, I'm 122 pounds and asthmatic, and, sure, I can't lift a gallon of milk without grunting, so when I got to the physical point in the exam where I had to unload a 14-foot ladder and carry it a hundred feet, or drag a 165-pound dummy 50 feet, I worked my ass off - sure, I couldn't even lift the ladder and, sure, that body's a crispy critter because I couldn't even budge it, but thanks to the new testing structure, I was able to demonstrate that my earnest, hard work counted more than actually being able to do the minimums required by the job!

I'm a fireman now! WHOOOOOO! *cough*
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark 'em. They gotta learn. Let's see what happens.
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A friend is getting his doctorate in a few weeks. He has been teaching a business course for the last two semesters. This past week I snuck in to see him in action. He wanted me to catch up after class so I thought it would be fun to see how he worked. As all good southern baptists do I sat on the back row. It took about thirty minutes into the hour before he saw me sitting there.

The point here is there were students all around me. One a few rows ahead was watching a baseball game on his laptop. Two were playing games on their phones. One young lady was working on a paper for a different course. A young man directly in front of me was having a nice text exchange with someone. And one young man was actually paying attention to him and taking notes. I can easily state that probably around ninety percent were doing something other than paying attention to the classwork.

I will admit I was not a dedicated student and my grades reflected that but what I saw makes me grateful the internet was not a thing when I was paying my $775 a semester. Heaven knows if I would even stick it out for the $10K they pay now. I will say it would probably motivate me to listen closer.

He did say that last semester five students wrote negative evaluations because he asked them questions in class. They also complained they only got barely above a 2.0 for their efforts.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "..." The hardest part about being a new college student, Malak said, "is not the coursework. It's learning how to be an adult."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"...Greene said that grades "are terrible motivators for doing sustained and deep learning. And so if we were to shift our focus on to learning and away from grades, we would be able to tell whether we were graduating people with the skills that we say we're graduating them with..."

Fark user imageView Full Size



/It has been that way forever; certainly since the late 70s.
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
MIT has done this since forever, when you have kids used to getting a 4.75 GPA and suddenly they get Bs and Cs you end up with a ton of mental health issues including some suicides so they just turned Freshman year into pass/fail with professors offering advice for students who aren't quite up to speed with the rest of the class (still ahead of 99.9999% of the population)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I did do very well on the SAT.  I tanked on the math battery, but I killed on the verbal part.  But all it proved was that I was good at taking the SAT.  Any standardized and mostly multiple choice test was easy for me throughout high school, but I didn't go to college because I didn't want to sit in classrooms for 4 more years and waste my parents' money.  Lots of people benefit from a college or university education, but I knew I wouldn't.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x637]

maxandgrinch: Does every also get a participation trophy or medal on a ribbon?

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/h5lXkSfo3t4]

The entire idea of "participation trophies" dates back to 1922, 60 years before millennials were born and almost 80 years before Gen Z-ers were born.



And coincidentally, Matt Groening is a graduate of Evergreen State College, famous for not assigning letter grades (instructors write 'reports' on the student's performance) and offering a self-designed coursework option.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Grades are the worst* part of teaching.

*offer not valid in USA
 
nitropissering
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Built by no grade engineers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I feel conflicted. On the one hand they're not wrong they're just not right. The reason we do testing for instance is supposed to show a comprehension of the material. Especially like mathematics. Like I remember in the fourth grade we started to have to show our work doing math and I didn't understand why. I find that it didn't make any sense as long as I got the right answer and the teacher didn't understand why it was important to show the work either. For those who are curious getting the correct answer but the wrong way doesn't really show an understanding of the material. And that's something I think would have made sense to me as a child but they weren't telling teachers that. It was just basically a lot of dogma. But yeah this is kind of dumb


The problem with not understanding the material, and just being allowed to pass through because "poor kids, you need time to learn to be adults" is that there's a big difference between, "this wall has to be 75.54 inches long" and "this wall has to be 75.543 inches long" or the difference between "Klonepin" and "clonidine" and when kids can't figure out how to balance their lives early they'll never understand that yes, that .001 inch or the difference between brand and generic is critical and you dun fukt up.
 
