 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Old and busted: War on Drugs. New hotness: War on Pickleball   (kdvr.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, City, City council, Voting, community members, Economy, Construction, Centennial City Council, Property  
•       •       •

672 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2023 at 9:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wanna see me swipe left?
Say pickleball.

Or wear leopard print anything.
/ pill box hat excluded
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Centennial, Colorado: Pretty sure they're DTC since 2001.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*THOCK*
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
now I want a pickle.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now this will spread to the outlaws.  You happy now?  outlaws will be playing the pickleballs now.

/give yer balls a tug.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pickleball is what happens when I sit in tub until well past the prune-skin phase.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pickle(ball) Incident.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta say, it looks like a lot of fun, but it IS noisy.  KA-POK KA-POK KA-POK.

If you had four games going near your house all day and half the night, you'd go postal.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend Becky was a happy popular girl until one night she played pickleball at a party. There was an incident. She died instantly.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: My friend Becky was a happy popular girl until one night she played pickleball at a party. There was an incident. She died instantly.


You mean Taylor Swift?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: Gotta say, it looks like a lot of fun, but it IS noisy.  KA-POK KA-POK KA-POK.

If you had four games going near your house all day and half the night, you'd go postal.


There should be a pickle ball/tap dancing league. Just to push the envelope on noise ordnances.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find basketball annoying sounding. Not so much that I'd seek to interfere with people playing it, but it's annoying.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: kbronsito: My friend Becky was a happy popular girl until one night she played pickleball at a party. There was an incident. She died instantly.

You mean Taylor Swift?


No its becky
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The War On Drugs - "Brothers" (Official Video)
Youtube TW8Hi_s2K34
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pave over green spaces for a fad sport. I never thought I'd say it, but bring on the ultimate frisbee dicks.
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know, not exactly apropos but the average cost of my time per thread used just went way down.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pickleball, AKA the last stop for oldsters who are still a bit too active for shuffleboard.  It's the watered-down version of racquetball, which is the watered-down version of squash, which is the watered-down version of jai alai (along with lacrosse).  There's not much left in there but water at this point.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pickleball is ping-pong for people to f*cking inept to keep the ball on the table...

:-D
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mock26: Pickleball is ping-pong for people to f*cking inept to keep the ball on the table...

:-D

Pickleball is ping-pong for people to f*cking inept too keep the ball on the table...


FTFY
 
buster_v
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Play farking disk golf and quit farking paving everything ya wankers!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just wanna ride on my motorcycle
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: I find basketball annoying sounding. Not so much that I'd seek to interfere with people playing it, but it's annoying.


If history repeats it-self, I suspect that will be a basketball court in 8 years, anyway.

I remember when EVERYONE in the 90s was playing tennis. Even mud truck driving rednecks. Courts were everywhere. Then cities decided that maintaining them was expensive. Now rusting net-less rims on rotting backboards take their place.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Qellaqan: I find basketball annoying sounding. Not so much that I'd seek to interfere with people playing it, but it's annoying.

If history repeats it-self, I suspect that will be a basketball court in 8 years, anyway.

I remember when EVERYONE in the 90s was playing tennis. Even mud truck driving rednecks. Courts were everywhere. Then cities decided that maintaining them was expensive. Now rusting net-less rims on rotting backboards take their place.


I don't remember everyone playing tennis in the 90s. How did I miss that?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.