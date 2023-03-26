 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Daaaaad you're tactiembarrassing, not tacticool   (myfox8.com) divider line
34
    More: Asinine, Sheriff, Law enforcement officer, Prison, Law, Overview of gun laws by nation, Felony, Weapon, Detective  
•       •       •

769 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2023 at 9:05 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's the problem?  He had a stinking badge.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This idjit in NC has probably never been questioned about his cosplay before.  And sitting in jail on a $12000 bond is hilarious.

I have kids in jail with mental health issues that are probably handling it better than this dude.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Through their investigation, (detectives) found no indication that students or staff were in immediate danger,

Well, other than some guy with a Female Body Inspector badge trying to bring a gun into the school.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who or what was he looking for? Drag queens? MLK biographies? A tunnel to the Clintons' child trafficking lair?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Through their investigation, (detectives) found no indication that students or staff were in immediate danger,

Well, other than some guy with a Female Body Inspector badge trying to bring a gun into the school.


Lucky he wasn't a black child with a toy gun.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Haven't you heard about how many people are getting shot in schools these days? He was just protecting himself. Poor thing was probably scared shitless.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Dixon Road Elementary School does not currently have an assigned school resource officer on site"

Something tells me they're going to have an SRO real farking quick
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Through their investigation, (detectives) found no indication that students or staff were in immediate danger,

Well, other than some guy with a Female Body Inspector badge trying to bring a gun into the school.


Did they find any indication that he was a PI?

Or that as a PI, he had any business showing up armed on school grounds?

Felony stupidity.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only we could call putting on the Meal Team Six Tacticool gear "putting on a drag show"
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Petit_Merdeux: Through their investigation, (detectives) found no indication that students or staff were in immediate danger,

Well, other than some guy with a Female Body Inspector badge trying to bring a gun into the school.

Did they find any indication that he was a PI?

Or that as a PI, he had any business showing up armed on school grounds?

Felony stupidity.


They looked - he's not a licensed private investigator.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Handgun
Handcuffs & handcuff key
Plate carrier (seemingly missing a plate)
Fake badge
And most importantly, pens to write up people for violating his athoritia

/He's going to fry, and rightfully so
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Did they find any indication that he was a PI?


They are checking with Herschel Walker.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bet a dollar that he votes Republican.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The good news here is he was actually arrested and thrown into jail.  Honestly was not expecting that.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The badge appears to say "Private Investigator" on the front.

Appears to say? What do you mean, appears? That's what it says. It's very clearly written on there.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the kind of cowardly refusal to state facts that leads the press to write 'made a contentious statement' or 'stated an unproven allegation' instead of 'brazenly lied once again' when Trump et al lie through their farking teeth.

Mind you, I'm not sure why the police seized the two pens. Were they tactical pens?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Through their investigation, (detectives) found no indication that students or staff were in immediate danger,

Well, other than some guy with a Female Body Inspector badge trying to bring a gun into the school.


Bikini Inspector
Youtube j10TmxrhW9k
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bailey was charged with felony possession of a firearm on educational property and misdemeanor impersonation of a law enforcement officer, the news release said.

Hope that one sticks.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Did they find any indication that he was a PI?


Penile Insufficiency? Oh there might have been a clue.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Through their investigation, (detectives) found no indication that students or staff were in immediate danger,

Well, other than some guy with a Female Body Inspector badge trying to bring a gun into the school.


His badge said Private Investigator. That could've been misinterpreted.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: vudukungfu: Petit_Merdeux: Through their investigation, (detectives) found no indication that students or staff were in immediate danger,

Well, other than some guy with a Female Body Inspector badge trying to bring a gun into the school.

Did they find any indication that he was a PI?

Or that as a PI, he had any business showing up armed on school grounds?

Felony stupidity.

They looked - he's not a licensed private investigator.
[Fark user image image 481x640]
Handgun
Handcuffs & handcuff key
Plate carrier (seemingly missing a plate)
Fake badge
And most importantly, pens to write up people for violating his athoritia

/He's going to fry, and rightfully so


these are the guys that try to shoot shoplifters
 
NoGods
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hlehmann: I bet a dollar that he votes Republican.


I bet a dollar that someone else calls him an Antifa false flag.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pirate Detective?  Some kind of costume day at his job?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No doubt trying to make a pint how his 2A rights are easily abused by snowflake parents. To be followed about his rights vis a vis jail conditions.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: vudukungfu: Petit_Merdeux: Through their investigation, (detectives) found no indication that students or staff were in immediate danger,

Well, other than some guy with a Female Body Inspector badge trying to bring a gun into the school.

Did they find any indication that he was a PI?

Or that as a PI, he had any business showing up armed on school grounds?

Felony stupidity.

They looked - he's not a licensed private investigator.
[Fark user image 481x640]
Handgun
Handcuffs & handcuff key
Plate carrier (seemingly missing a plate)
Fake badge
And most importantly, pens to write up people for violating his athoritia

/He's going to fry, and rightfully so


He didn't even have an approved pen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know how little girls like to wear princess dresses all the time? Tactical gear is the grown-ass white guy version of that, except the adorable factor is negate 100.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They love to play dress up, despite their panic about drag queens and misassigned gender.

Guns don't create tacky, they enforce tacky and willful stupidity.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mangoose: "Dixon Road Elementary School does not currently have an assigned school resource officer on site"

Something tells me they're going to have an SRO real farking quick


There were SROs around at Parkland and Uvalde, and they didn't do a damn thing to stop those shootings.

School Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube KgwqQGvYt0g


Uvalde in particular single-handedly busted the "good guy with a gun" and "the police will always save the day" myths.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 850x814]


I fought the law and the law whined.

The law should react to this free-lance militia-aryanism and shoot first and apologize insincerely if they have to do so to reduce the sentence.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like saying "poseurs" because it is about as French as a word gets.
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Bailey was charged with felony possession of a firearm on educational property and misdemeanor impersonation of a law enforcement officer, the news release said.

Hope that one sticks.


Dear Gawd. They'll take away his Manhood!!!!!
 
Go'zirra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Mind you, I'm not sure why the police seized the two pens. Were they tactical pens?


De-tactical Penis?
 
Wessoman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Go'zirra: Gordon Bennett: Mind you, I'm not sure why the police seized the two pens. Were they tactical pens?

De-tactical Penis?


🎼 "De-tactical Penis" 🎶

Now I have a King Missile song stuck in my head.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.