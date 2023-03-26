 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   It looks awful crowded in here. Come on in I bet we can get a couple more in here   (foxnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, State police, Apartment, Law, Indiana, University, IUPatty's weekend, annual student-planned weekend, Traffic  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2023 at 7:41 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's like a phone booth only smaller!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The annual student-planned weekend not associated with the university

My college memories are spotty, but that sounds like a good time.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Indiana, Pennsylvania... yeah, that name was giving me trouble.
 
suid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Indiana, Pennsylvania... yeah, that name was giving me trouble.


You mean you haven't heard of the heated rivalry between Indiana University, Pennsylvania  and California University, Pennsylvania?

Not to be confused with Indiana University / Purdue University, Fort Wayne? and Indiana University / Purdue University, Indianapolis?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I look back on some of the college parties I attended, and yeah lots of them were definitely potential deathtraps in a variety of ways.  Overloaded structures and insufficient emergency fire egresses for a third floor, 3 bedroom apartment with 75 drunk people packed into it.  Plus the occasional rooftop with questionable safety barriers.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, they beat a Trump rally. Some people will never learn from experience, experimentation, observation or them  teacher chicks. And these are the people who believe the Earth is flat, with four corners and deny gravity works.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Indiana, Pennsylvania... yeah, that name was giving me trouble.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"We named the dog 'Indiana'!"
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.