 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia)   Philadelphia residents encouraged not to use tap water for cooking and drinking until further notice due to chemical spill in Bucks County   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Tap water, Drinking water, Risk, Water supply, Chemical substance, Water supply network, Drink, Transport  
•       •       •

353 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2023 at 5:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
[wc fields dot qwote]
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooter plootion
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't have to tell them not to bathe.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing is it can take quite while for ground spill chemicals to matriculate into the water system and by the time they actually do this alert will be called off and the whole thing forgotten
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Looks at the year on the calendar on the wall*  Ummm....who drinks tap water or cooks with it anymore?  Ground water hasn't been safe for decades with all these train derailments, farm run-offs, droughts, pesticides & fertilizers we use to make our lawns the "greenest" on the block & somewhat recently...oil fracking!  just to name a few.

Sad, but Jus' Sayin!
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SR117Nighthawk: *Looks at the year on the calendar on the wall*  Ummm....who drinks tap water or cooks with it anymore?  Ground water hasn't been safe for decades with all these train derailments, farm run-offs, droughts, pesticides & fertilizers we use to make our lawns the "greenest" on the block & somewhat recently...oil fracking!  just to name a few.

Sad, but Jus' Sayin!


We have some of the best tap water in the country
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
maudibjr:

We have some of the best tap water in the country

Isn't the Schuylkill just Reading and Pottsville's sewage?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
lasertimepodcast.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SR117Nighthawk: *Looks at the year on the calendar on the wall*  Ummm....who drinks tap water or cooks with it anymore?  Ground water hasn't been safe for decades with all these train derailments, farm run-offs, droughts, pesticides & fertilizers we use to make our lawns the "greenest" on the block & somewhat recently...oil fracking!  just to name a few.

Sad, but Jus' Sayin!


Um... are you boiling your eggs in Perrier?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hate to shill for products but I seriously recommend getting a home water distillation system. Forget the bottled water
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The local Target store fulfillment team is having a bad day for sure.  They ran out of bottled water in the first hour.
 
Murflette [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are there people who still willingly drink tap water?

Even well water is sus now.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.