(BBC)   Ha Ha   (bbc.co.uk)
18
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Look - if you're going to do drugs, do real farking drugs. This shiat is one notch above drinking cough syrup.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Look - if you're going to do drugs, do real farking drugs. This shiat is one notch above drinking cough syrup.


Man. Sometimes you just want to be buzzed for five minutes when you have some downtime and you don't feel like finding someone with DMT. It ain't that deep.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're already against modern dentistry, and this is just more of the same.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It wasn't for you anyway. 

Fark user image
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're already against modern dentistry, and this is just more of the same.


marcus aurelius, I thought better of you
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sigh, more stupid War on Drugs shiate to try and make it look like the government's doing something. Wish I could find the article I read recently about how this is a complete non-issue that produced the receipts, alas, I can't.

I've done nitrous recreationally once, 10+ years ago, but TBH it was among the milder drugs I tried that evening.

Last time I was administered it medically was when I had sciatica, and even with liberal application of gas and 10 mg of morphine, getting put in a wheelchair and hurled out to an ambulance was still the worst pain I've ever experienced.

And what does this mean for the culinary industry? Chargers for espuma guns are NO, right? Is it important that it's NO, or would just N or O be fine?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't even try to do this. But they can be filled with black powder and make for a seriously nasty grenade. Again, don't do this!

/ You farkers will I just know it.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WTF is this fascist bullshiat?

The UK has an initiative to "Crack down on anti-social behavior once and for all" Which means... what?  Anything the people in power don't like?  Laughing gas is about as mild as it gets, damn.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does this mean they will go back to ruining cans of whipped cream?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wingedkat: WTF is this fascist bullshiat?

The UK has an initiative to "Crack down on anti-social behavior once and for all" Which means... what?  Anything the people in power don't like?  Laughing gas is about as mild as it gets, damn.


Fark user image
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Michael Gove said: "We are doing this because if you walk through any urban park you will see these little silver cannister which are the evidence of people regarding public spaces as arenas for drug taking. "It is unacceptable. People should feel those spaces are being looked after in a way which means they are safe for children."

Fark user image

Poor little Winston could stick himself on a smooth metal tube!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Say whippet...  whippet good.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Michael Gove said: "We are doing this because if you walk through any urban park you will see these little silver cannister which are the evidence of people regarding public spaces as arenas for drug taking."

If drug users weren't so goddamn messy and such litterbugs, there wouldn't be such a crazy "war on drugs".
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boo_Guy: Michael Gove said: "We are doing this because if you walk through any urban park you will see these little silver cannister which are the evidence of people regarding public spaces as arenas for drug taking. "It is unacceptable. People should feel those spaces are being looked after in a way which means they are safe for children."

Fark user image
Poor little Winston could stick himself on a smooth metal tube!


I hate litterers.

Walked the entire disk golf course yesterday with a bag of someone else's dog shiat and a steadily increasing number of empty buzzball containers and was quietly cursing the litterers the whole time.

That said, it would have been awfully nice to have a trash can or two on the course, because people might be willing to pick their trash a hole or two but not the full 9.

If NO canisters are being dumped in the park, maybe a few trash cans would help more than banning it?
 
BigGary_ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IgG4: [Fark user image 706x500]


Man....I miss the "Ha Ha Guy". There was a time he was all over these threads!
 
