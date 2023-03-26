 Skip to content
Another thing all the rain and flooding are bringing to California - mosquitoes, lots of mosquitoes
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stock up on Clorox. Dump all outside containers of standing water.
It's the West Nile Drill, people!
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First mosquitoes...then...FROGS!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm allergic to mosquito bites. I get welts and scars like you've never seen.

This year is going to be just awful.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Virginia and I can only assume that a previous occupant of my house was a researcher of mosquitos because our lot is full of bamboo, English ivy, and monkey grass which all attract the little farkers.

Taking suggestions for plants that naturally repel them that deer won't also scarf down
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or, yknow, move to denver or phoenix, where its too high/hot, respectively, for mosquitos.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mosquitoes. Why did it have to be mosquitoes?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supposedly, we have the Spaniards and the slave trade to thank for bringing the mosquito to the Americas
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So like any place in the southeast
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didn't they just find a bunch of DDT off the coast of California?

I think I see a solution here...
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
that BITES!!!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The entire mosquito season count in California is similar to the hatchling count on a cool Tuesday at the beginning of mosquito season in other states.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
mobileimages.lowes.comView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Start cultivating a yard full of wasps.  Once the mosquitoes are handled, you turn the bears loose to eat the wasp larvae. With luck, the bears will also eat your jerk neighbor.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After a hurricane hit NC and dumped 19" of rain, flooding closed the local golf course.  When it finally reopened, some friends went play but only made to the 4th tee because there were so many mosquitoes, their blue jeans were black. Achievement: Plague Level.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Mosquitoes. Why did it have to be mosquitoes?


very dangerous. <prods> you go first.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yay! Gonna be lots of mosquite BBQs this summer!
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is why we have raging wildfires every summer. To kill all the mosquitoes. Then the inevitable mudslides put out the wildfires. It's the circle of life here. Perfectly normal.
 
Crackatoa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Unusual? Last summer was the worst ever for mosquitos in LA. They were still around in November the little bastards. I was fully expecting them to return this year.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
digitalmomblog.comView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Up here in Minnesota we know skeeters come in two sizes- small enough to fly through the screen door and big enough to kick the door down.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bought a bag of mosquito egg disruptor for this kind of thing. I had it originally for the watering can but a lot of my containers have become saturated, so I don't know that will work.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Lots of mosquitoes" is such a relative phrase.
 
