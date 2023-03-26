 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   This Is Fine   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
53
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1277 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2023 at 5:35 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always be the man in back

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Say what you will, but the French really do know how to revolt with style.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dinner and a show. What's not to like? It's not like the rioters are pissed at those people.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seriously,

Let me finish this coffee or I'm gonna Make this place look like that place over there.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in America, half the country votes for people who want to take away SS and Medicare. Quite the contrast.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mjjt: Always be the man in back

[Fark user image image 500x361]


it's ... It's a ballroom blitz!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.


You act as if that shiat all isn't connected
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had a copy, but it was printed on acidic pulp and crumbled.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sure, awesome. But when I do this in Wilkes-barre everyone freaks the fark out. And the Scranton cops ARE ASSHOLES
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.


Whataboutism is a great way to never focus on anything.
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.


Yeah, what's 2 years of your life worth anyway....
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should have let them vote.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I love how ultra left can't math. 80 year life expectancy - 18 years of retirement - 18 years of childhood. That leaves 44 years of productive work life on average - all of those whom drop off early due to disability. So if you want 44 years to fund 18 years of retirement, you need to tax people at about 40% just for retired folks. What's our current social security rate? 15 something percent. Everybody is welcomed to retire at 62 but nobody wants to be taxed for it in their younger days.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

electricjebus: cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.

Yeah, what's 2 years of your life worth anyway....


If we cared more about not being exploited in all the little ways, we probably wouldn't allow other people or the planet to be exploited in all those big ways. First identify those doing the explanation, then say to them not one more inch, no matter how small.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.


Literally being worked to death, however, that's no problem.
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: I love how ultra left can't math. 80 year life expectancy - 18 years of retirement - 18 years of childhood. That leaves 44 years of productive work life on average - all of those whom drop off early due to disability. So if you want 44 years to fund 18 years of retirement, you need to tax people at about 40% just for retired folks. What's our current social security rate? 15 something percent. Everybody is welcomed to retire at 62 but nobody wants to be taxed for it in their younger days.


Um... most people don't have much money in their youth or in retirement... It's not an even split per year.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.

Whataboutism is a great way to never focus on anything.


Pretty sure that's not a whataboutism.  Whataboutisms are about trying to deflect a debate by claiming that someone else is doing the same thing so it's justified.
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.


On the one hand, you're right.

On the other hand, remember, the French protest EVERYTHING.  Big, small, and everything in between.  They're a culture built on being butthurt about everything.

Which, if you're gonna protest everything, it really cheapens it.  It's like the boy who cried wolf, but with protesting.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cman: jiggitysmith: cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.

Whataboutism is a great way to never focus on anything.

Pretty sure that's not a whataboutism.  Whataboutisms are about trying to deflect a debate by claiming that someone else is doing the same thing so it's justified.


Just Googled it.

This is what it said.

the technique or practice of responding to an accusation or difficult question by making a counteraccusation or raising a different issue.

So yeah I guess you're not wrong. But still there are more important things out there that need to be taken care of. Raising the retirement age by two years is not the end of the world.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Say what you will, but the French really do know how to revolt with style.


You said it. They stink on ice!

/ this is a reference to The History of the World Part 1 by Mel Brooks
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

electricjebus: astelmaszek: I love how ultra left can't math. 80 year life expectancy - 18 years of retirement - 18 years of childhood. That leaves 44 years of productive work life on average - all of those whom drop off early due to disability. So if you want 44 years to fund 18 years of retirement, you need to tax people at about 40% just for retired folks. What's our current social security rate? 15 something percent. Everybody is welcomed to retire at 62 but nobody wants to be taxed for it in their younger days.

Um... most people don't have much money in their youth or in retirement... It's not an even split per year.


Look at average payout for pension program and look at number of workers vs number of retired and that gives you a pretty good idea. Soon we will be at 2 to 1 because people no longer breed like rabbits. Yes, it does in fact pose some systemic problems to expect grandpa to sit on his ass for 18 years with only two workers expected to pay for his lifestyle.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Meanwhile, in America, half the country votes for people who want to take away SS and Medicare. Quite the contrast.


my mum lives in France, and she's always said, the French really won't be told what to do.
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hugadarn: If we cared more about not being exploited in all the little ways, we probably wouldn't allow other people or the planet to be exploited in all those big ways. First identify those doing the explanation, then say to them not one more inch, no matter how small.


Yeah, that's called negotiation... problem is the small man hasn't had much hand since... ever really.  That's where riots come from.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cman: jiggitysmith: cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.

Whataboutism is a great way to never focus on anything.

Pretty sure that's not a whataboutism.  Whataboutisms are about trying to deflect a debate by claiming that someone else is doing the same thing so it's justified.


That was next level genius.
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: I love how ultra left can't math. 80 year life expectancy - 18 years of retirement - 18 years of childhood. That leaves 44 years of productive work life on average - all of those whom drop off early due to disability. So if you want 44 years to fund 18 years of retirement, you need to tax people at about 40% just for retired folks. What's our current social security rate? 15 something percent. Everybody is welcomed to retire at 62 but nobody wants to be taxed for it in their younger days.


Your math presumes a bunch, most of it incorrectly. First it presumes equal pay and taxation, not a thing, and it presumes that retirement income would be the same as when you were working. It also ignores passive income that the wealthy make with no work, nobody retires from being rich.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I always forget, the rich should pay for it. The problem is there just aren't that many of them. And with people not working, they can pay all you want, but like I said before, money doesn't turn into bread without someone kneading it. It's a demographic problem as much as it is a financial problem.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: cman: jiggitysmith: cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.

Whataboutism is a great way to never focus on anything.

Pretty sure that's not a whataboutism.  Whataboutisms are about trying to deflect a debate by claiming that someone else is doing the same thing so it's justified.

That was next level genius.


That was just the only context for which I was aware. I Googled the term and found out I was wrong.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

electricjebus: cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.

Yeah, what's 2 years of your life worth anyway....


It's more than 2 years for many people.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We'll have a thread on the uprising in Israel about 3 days after it's over
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lady J: Nick Nostril: Meanwhile, in America, half the country votes for people who want to take away SS and Medicare. Quite the contrast.

my mum lives in France, and she's always said, the French really won't be told what to do.


... unless it's a short* Corsican giving the orders... How many revolutions to end up with an emperor running the new republic?

*Yes, I know he was average height for the time.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: We'll have a thread on the uprising in Israel about 3 days after it's over


It's a CONSPIRACY.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cman: Sleeper_agent: cman: jiggitysmith: cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.

Whataboutism is a great way to never focus on anything.

Pretty sure that's not a whataboutism.  Whataboutisms are about trying to deflect a debate by claiming that someone else is doing the same thing so it's justified.

That was next level genius.

That was just the only context for which I was aware. I Googled the term and found out I was wrong.


it's also used to deflect debates by pointing out there are other issues or causes for an issue, often highlighting the hypocrisy of someone railing against one thing, and ignoring the others.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hugadarn: astelmaszek: I love how ultra left can't math. 80 year life expectancy - 18 years of retirement - 18 years of childhood. That leaves 44 years of productive work life on average - all of those whom drop off early due to disability. So if you want 44 years to fund 18 years of retirement, you need to tax people at about 40% just for retired folks. What's our current social security rate? 15 something percent. Everybody is welcomed to retire at 62 but nobody wants to be taxed for it in their younger days.

Your math presumes a bunch, most of it incorrectly. First it presumes equal pay and taxation, not a thing, and it presumes that retirement income would be the same as when you were working. It also ignores passive income that the wealthy make with no work, nobody retires from being rich.


It was simple math for simple people of fark. I've spent better portion of my life doing actuarial software development, I can math, the actual self sustaining rate with the 2 to 1 worker/retired ratio is a bit closer to 28 than 40% if you tax all available income. See my posts above about this truly being a demographic problem more than anything. All the money in the world doesn't solve the issue of nobody working and producing products to spend the money on.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: I always forget, the rich should pay for it. The problem is there just aren't that many of them. And with people not working, they can pay all you want, but like I said before, money doesn't turn into bread without someone kneading it. It's a demographic problem as much as it is a financial problem.


There may not be many rich people but they have giant piles of money individually. Realistically, who needs more than $10 billion?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They feared a Marie Antoinette moment lol. I can't say I wish anything better for Camilla.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
His significant other has a real concern or problem.

He is giving her his full attention, war and riots be damned.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: I always forget, the rich should pay for it. The problem is there just aren't that many of them. And with people not working, they can pay all you want, but like I said before, money doesn't turn into bread without someone kneading it. It's a demographic problem as much as it is a financial problem.


Not enough slaves for your tastes huh. I mean that was literally one of the arguments used against abolition.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
28% of all income to support current French system is what's required. So the 2 year bump is just the beginning. They will have to raise the retirement age closer to 68 if they don't want to raise their already sky high tax rates.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I had a copy, but it was printed on acidic pulp and crumbled.

[Fark user image 287x475]


Came for this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
padraig
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.


You'll have to give me your definition of "real"
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: hugadarn: astelmaszek: I love how ultra left can't math. 80 year life expectancy - 18 years of retirement - 18 years of childhood. That leaves 44 years of productive work life on average - all of those whom drop off early due to disability. So if you want 44 years to fund 18 years of retirement, you need to tax people at about 40% just for retired folks. What's our current social security rate? 15 something percent. Everybody is welcomed to retire at 62 but nobody wants to be taxed for it in their younger days.

Your math presumes a bunch, most of it incorrectly. First it presumes equal pay and taxation, not a thing, and it presumes that retirement income would be the same as when you were working. It also ignores passive income that the wealthy make with no work, nobody retires from being rich.

It was simple math for simple people of fark. I've spent better portion of my life doing actuarial software development, I can math, the actual self sustaining rate with the 2 to 1 worker/retired ratio is a bit closer to 28 than 40% if you tax all available income. See my posts above about this truly being a demographic problem more than anything. All the money in the world doesn't solve the issue of nobody working and producing products to spend the money on.


So, you're just so smart you can't come correct lest we all get lost in your towering intellect? You might just be the personification of Dunning-Kruger. Good day sir!
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: electricjebus: astelmaszek: I love how ultra left can't math. 80 year life expectancy - 18 years of retirement - 18 years of childhood. That leaves 44 years of productive work life on average - all of those whom drop off early due to disability. So if you want 44 years to fund 18 years of retirement, you need to tax people at about 40% just for retired folks. What's our current social security rate? 15 something percent. Everybody is welcomed to retire at 62 but nobody wants to be taxed for it in their younger days.

Um... most people don't have much money in their youth or in retirement... It's not an even split per year.

Look at average payout for pension program and look at number of workers vs number of retired and that gives you a pretty good idea. Soon we will be at 2 to 1 because people no longer breed like rabbits. Yes, it does in fact pose some systemic problems to expect grandpa to sit on his ass for 18 years with only two workers expected to pay for his lifestyle.


The average human only lives to 70 these days according to a quick Google.  What do you expect a 65 year old to contribute to the economy?  Most of them can't throw around bails of hay anymore.  When it comes to technology, they keep looking for the floppy drive to insert their time card into.  How many Walmart greeters do you think we really need?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I had a copy, but it was printed on acidic pulp and crumbled.

[Fark user image image 287x475]


I used to have this book
 
padraig
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jake3988: cman: THey raised the retirement age OMG THE SKY IS FALLING

There are real things to be upset about: climate change, the far right, the exploitation of undocumented immigrants are just a few examples.

On the one hand, you're right.

On the other hand, remember, the French protest EVERYTHING.  Big, small, and everything in between.  They're a culture built on being butthurt about everything.

Which, if you're gonna protest everything, it really cheapens it.  It's like the boy who cried wolf, but with protesting.


We've got universal healthcare, free higher education, paid maternity leave, 5-weeks vacations, and unlimitedly sick days.

Sorry we've been butthurt enough we fought to get those.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.