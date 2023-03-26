 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFMZ Allentown)   If you were planning on getting goat snuggles at the Allentown VegFest, you may want to read this   (wfmz.com) divider line
20
    More: Asinine, Animal, Animal rights, Steinmetz Family Farm, baby goats, Goat, Livestock, Co-owner Justin Steinmetz, animal rights activists  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2023 at 4:45 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait, Vegfest? Well I certainly planned for something different.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just another reminder that in the eyes of some self-styled animal-rights activists, any human interaction with animals is considered exploitation. The high kill rate at PETA "shelters" is a feature, not a bug.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goats Against PETA

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/goats freakin' LOVE cuddles.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go eat some tofu and fark off.  Goats love human contact and cuddling.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is that not halal?
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The terrorists won.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PETA: Think of the animals!! Don't snuggle them!! Don't treat them nicely!! They hate that!!
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought this had to do with my favorite Pennsyltucky goat race place.
Great beer, great goat races!
And you can snuggle the little ones.

https://www.slyfoxbeer.com/bockfest
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Wait, Vegfest? Well I certainly planned for something different.


I read that as something different, too.
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: The terrorists won.


Welcome to Trump's America. Where have you been for the past seven years?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kids today.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The tag should be hircine, not asinine.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Just another reminder that in the eyes of some self-styled animal-rights activists, any human interaction with animals is considered exploitation. The high kill rate at PETA "shelters" is a feature, not a bug.


I hope Black Phillip gets them.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Goat cuddling = sitting down and waiting for them to notice you (which is immediately). You will be cuddled.

I've got six goats, two of them kids, now. Never thought about charging for cuddles, but that sounds like easy money.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Have those self-righteous vegetarians seen an angry goat? If a goat wants nothing to do with you, it will let you know.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh FFS.

Yes, the wild cat zoos they showed in "Tiger King" are awful, but this is completely different.

But those morons are too dense to realize it.

What's next?  Are they going to protest against goat yoga?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We had a pygmy goat that loved to jump into your lap and snuggle like a cat. When it was a little baby goat, this was cute. When it was a full-grown 70 pound goat, complete with horns and hoofs, not so much.

One indicator of what the goats think about this. They come right over to you for some petting and attention.
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
GOAT snuggle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.