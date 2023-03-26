 Skip to content
(Arkansas Online)   Meanwhile, in an apartment complex in Arkansas   (arkansasonline.com) divider line
    Crossbow, Arrow, Bow and arrow, State police, Jerry Crutcher, Apartment, Death, 44-year-old Christina Gaytan  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only way to stop a bad guy with a crossbow is a good guy with a ballista.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I cannot wait for the TV movie of that.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Goddam Genoese. Give me a good old English longbow any day.
 
Monac
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This was a surprisingly clear and straightforward article.  Given some of the botched reporting we see hear, it deserves credit.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Crossbow victim kicked it Old School!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I had no idea an arrow to the knee could be fatal
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm kind of jealous of their street names.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I shot an arrow into the air/
it fell to Earth right over there.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
G, Six, Old School...these are not names you wanna hear when you meet the neighbors

sounds like a wonderful prostitution/drug mall!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gaytan reportedly told police that the killing had been the unintended result of a disagreement between a man she had been in a relationship with for about two weeks and knew only as "Mike" and another man whom she only knew as "G."


It continues to astonish me that this is a completely normal way to live for a large swath of the population.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Goddam Genoese. Give me a good old English longbow any day.


Weren't the longbow guys Welsh?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Goddam Genoese. Give me a good old English longbow any day.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, these would fit well in that story
 
kendelrio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The 66-year-old man killed by a crossbow earlier this month appears to have been a bystander who was fatally wounded during a dispute over a woman at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex"

After reading TFA, it sounds less like "who will win this womans affections" and more like "who is going to be this womans pimp".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kendelrio: FTFA: "The 66-year-old man killed by a crossbow earlier this month appears to have been a bystander who was fatally wounded during a dispute over a woman at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex"

After reading TFA, it sounds less like "who will win this womans affections" and more like "who is going to be this womans pimp".


Spoiler Alert: It's going to be Mike because G is going away for a while
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Gaytan reportedly told police that the killing had been the unintended result of a disagreement between a man she had been in a relationship with for about two weeks and knew only as "Mike" and another man whom she only knew as "G."


It continues to astonish me that this is a completely normal way to live for a large swath of the population.


Can it really be called a "relationship" if  you only know his street name, or had she just been f*cking him for two weeks?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Gaytan reportedly told police that the killing had been the unintended result of a disagreement between a man she had been in a relationship with for about two weeks and knew only as "Mike" and another man whom she only knew as "G."


It continues to astonish me that this is a completely normal way to live for a large swath of the population.


There's a fresh perspective. /s
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kendelrio: FTFA: "The 66-year-old man killed by a crossbow earlier this month appears to have been a bystander who was fatally wounded during a dispute over a woman at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex"

After reading TFA, it sounds less like "who will win this womans affections" and more like "who is going to be this womans pimp".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you kill an innocent bystander, even if you are reasonably defending yourself from an attack, you are at the very least guilty of manslaughter.  This should also apply to the police.
 
