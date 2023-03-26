 Skip to content
(ABC11 North Carolina)   My Maserati does 185. Turns out it's stolen, now I don't drive   (abc11.com) divider line
    MOORE COUNTY, Jason Scott, North Carolina  
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You'd think one of the points in a 150 point inspection would be to see if the VIN numbers all match.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boudyro: You'd think one of the points in a 150 point inspection would be to see if the VIN numbers all match.


Carvana is horrendous for selling cards they don't have titles to as well.   There are lots of people who find out they can't register the damned things.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Besides wanting all of his money back, Scott is seeking one million dollars in compensation for what he's been through"

Oh you can go fark of right there. Sorry but Customer Service not jumping when you say jump does not warrant $1m in damages. How about $1? Does that sound good to you?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'...late at night on some strange road in the backcountry...'

That isn't even a good place for a Italian electronics in a car that isn't stolen.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When Carvana acquired this vehicle, someone had taken sophisticated criminal steps to steal and alter the vehicle and we're taking all the necessary steps to make it right for our customer in this rare instance"

Translation from Weaselish: VIN verification? What's a VIN?

Something tells me they've sold  a whole mess of stolen cars.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that this douchebag demanded a million dollars from the company and has so far turned down a full refund plus $1000 extra means I have exactly zero sympathy for him.

Clearly their guys messed up, but this can happen, the fact they are refunding him and offering him an extra $1k is clearly the sign of a great company. They are taking the full hit on this one but this asshole thinks that he can cash in as well as the thief.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody's so different, I haven't changed.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if there's a legal theory behind the million dollar demand, or if his attorney is just happy to write stupid letters as long as he's paying.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: The fact that this douchebag demanded a million dollars from the company and has so far turned down a full refund plus $1000 extra means I have exactly zero sympathy for him.

Clearly their guys messed up, but this can happen, the fact they are refunding him and offering him an extra $1k is clearly the sign of a great company. They are taking the full hit on this one but this asshole thinks that he can cash in as well as the thief.


Well, with everyone else I've heard about Carvana I wouldn't go calling them a great company.  Just one that's trying to put a bandaid on the PR nightmare they've become
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: Xai: The fact that this douchebag demanded a million dollars from the company and has so far turned down a full refund plus $1000 extra means I have exactly zero sympathy for him.

Clearly their guys messed up, but this can happen, the fact they are refunding him and offering him an extra $1k is clearly the sign of a great company. They are taking the full hit on this one but this asshole thinks that he can cash in as well as the thief.

Well, with everyone else I've heard about Carvana I wouldn't go calling them a great company.  Just one that's trying to put a bandaid on the PR nightmare they've become


With everything else*...

And I'm just the guy that makes typos.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: The fact that this douchebag demanded a million dollars from the company and has so far turned down a full refund plus $1000 extra means I have exactly zero sympathy for him.

Clearly their guys messed up, but this can happen, the fact they are refunding him and offering him an extra $1k is clearly the sign of a great company. They are taking the full hit on this one but this asshole thinks that he can cash in as well as the thief.


It's the American way. My guess is the driver has had some previous run-ins with the cops but he can't sue them over this so he's taking it out on the car sellers who put him in this position. Clearly not worth a million and designed to settle for significantly less, but it doesn't make him an "asshole" (as you spell it, my spelling is arsehole). He's bought the car in good faith, they sold it in less than that, it's on the business who didn't do the ten minutes worth of basic checks on a car worth more than I make in a year.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: The fact that this douchebag demanded a million dollars from the company and has so far turned down a full refund plus $1000 extra means I have exactly zero sympathy for him.

Clearly their guys messed up, but this can happen, the fact they are refunding him and offering him an extra $1k is clearly the sign of a great company. They are taking the full hit on this one but this asshole thinks that he can cash in as well as the thief.


Usually my level of sympathy for kind of tacky dipshiat who buys a used Maserati is somewhere below -30 BUT, in this particular case Carvanna douchebagged harder and made the consumer, who bought the car in good faith, go through a whole process and waste of time.
Typical American corporate asshole behavior. You what would worked, right off the bat?
"Here's a replacement vehicle sir, no charge, sign this NDA"
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was with him until the 1 million dollar lawsuit part.  What damages?  They're giving you the money back... maybe a few thousand dollars for the time you wasted, but a million dollars because you accidentally bought a stolen car?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Xai: The fact that this douchebag demanded a million dollars from the company and has so far turned down a full refund plus $1000 extra means I have exactly zero sympathy for him.


You understand the art of negotiation?

They lowballed with $1k.  He countered with $1M.

Game ain't over yet.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Uh oh...here comes a flock of WahWahs!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Xai: The fact that this douchebag demanded a million dollars from the company and has so far turned down a full refund plus $1000 extra means I have exactly zero sympathy for him.

Clearly their guys messed up, but this can happen, the fact they are refunding him and offering him an extra $1k is clearly the sign of a great company. They are taking the full hit on this one but this asshole thinks that he can cash in as well as the thief.


I was with you until the "great company" claim.

They didn't do the minimum due diligence. How many more vehicles in their inventory are stolen? What are the odds they were the one who created the fake VIN?

Carvana has the cash to buy every used POS on the market, and people will have no choice but to go to them to buy. No different than some private equity firm owning 90% of the rental units in one area and jacking the rent sky-high.

$1K extra is bogus, but $1M is a joke as well. Give the guy an extra $5K for his troubles. I don't think any judge or jury would go beyond $10K, and the guy's lawyer will get half of that.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"After further investigation, it was discovered the car is not a 2021 model, but instead a 2017 Maserati."

This seems like something a used car company would be able to pick up on regardless of VIN.

/These Carvana people are really giving used car dealers a bad name.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't know what Carvana's earnings are, but I'd demand punitive damages that hurt.  Bad.

And then donate the award to charity.

Something that would piss off their board... lol.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't know all the details, especially because things vary from state to state, but 1k might not cover all the fees and whatnot. On the other hand someone who buys a car like that can afford it and it's a fair enough deal.

If it were someone who bought a Honda Civic and lost a job without a car because of the shenanigans I might think differently. I'd want someone living paycheck to paycheck compensated for all the fallout and hassle that they couldn't afford.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Wonder if there's a legal theory behind the million dollar demand, or if his attorney is just happy to write stupid letters as long as he's paying.


The buyer can show financial harm equal to what he has spent, not including the lawyer.

"Reputational harm"? That's all Streisand Effect. No one knew who he was before this, and he'll be forgotten once it's over.

He can demand $1B. He'll be lucky to get $10K.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Besides wanting all of his money back, Scott is seeking one million dollars in compensation for what he's been through"

Oh you can go fark of right there. Sorry but Customer Service not jumping when you say jump does not warrant $1m in damages. How about $1? Does that sound good to you?


Yes, but just $1000 means that Carvana will continue to sell stolen cars.  If it costs them $1million, then they will stop selling stolen cars.
 
huma474
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bslim: "When Carvana acquired this vehicle, someone had taken sophisticated criminal steps to steal and alter the vehicle and we're taking all the necessary steps to make it right for our customer in this rare instance"

Translation from Weaselish: VIN verification? What's a VIN?

Something tells me they've sold  a whole mess of stolen cars.


Ya, Carvana has a history of intentionally not checking titles or VINs on cars because they wanted to pull an Uber and ignore all laws. The company really needs to have its execs arrested for facilitating the transfer of stolen property.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Besides wanting all of his money back, Scott is seeking one million dollars in compensation for what he's been through"

Oh you can go fark of right there. Sorry but Customer Service not jumping when you say jump does not warrant $1m in damages. How about $1? Does that sound good to you?


I'm guessing Lionel Hutz is involved in this suit somehow.
 
huma474
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Xai: The fact that this douchebag demanded a million dollars from the company and has so far turned down a full refund plus $1000 extra means I have exactly zero sympathy for him.

Clearly their guys messed up, but this can happen, the fact they are refunding him and offering him an extra $1k is clearly the sign of a great company. They are taking the full hit on this one but this asshole thinks that he can cash in as well as the thief.

I was with you until the "great company" claim.

They didn't do the minimum due diligence. How many more vehicles in their inventory are stolen? What are the odds they were the one who created the fake VIN?

Carvana has the cash to buy every used POS on the market, and people will have no choice but to go to them to buy. No different than some private equity firm owning 90% of the rental units in one area and jacking the rent sky-high.

$1K extra is bogus, but $1M is a joke as well. Give the guy an extra $5K for his troubles. I don't think any judge or jury would go beyond $10K, and the guy's lawyer will get half of that.


He'll get a hell of a lot more than $10K but it will be in a closed doors settlement so we'll never hear the totals. Carvana wants him to go away because if his lawyer got discovery on how often they sell stolen or completely unroad worthy cars the company knows they'd be in bigger trouble than they are already for intentionally selling a stolen car to him.
 
Fancy man of Cornwood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is crap and should never happen. Every car is put on hold until title work comes through. Every dealership i've worked at does this. They will still sell the car but won't release it until the paperwork is done. That way if there's a problem they can unwind the deal. I've done this for over 20yrs and I can't recall one time a dealer i've worked for fell some dumb crap like this. I'm not defending dealers, they suck, but this is carvana being absolute crap at the bare minimum due diligence. This guy doesn't deserve 1m, but he deserves more then 1k and his down payment back.
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
huma474:

Carvana wants him to go away because if his lawyer got discovery on how often they sell stolen or completely unroad worthy cars the company knows they'd be in bigger trouble than they are already for intentionally selling a stolen car to him

^^^This right here ^^^^
You'd think they'd have a policy in place for precisely this sort of situation. Apparently they do not and actively encourage escalation. That's a massive failure at the executive level.
 
huma474
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bslim: huma474:

Carvana wants him to go away because if his lawyer got discovery on how often they sell stolen or completely unroad worthy cars the company knows they'd be in bigger trouble than they are already for intentionally selling a stolen car to him

^^^This right here ^^^^
You'd think they'd have a policy in place for precisely this sort of situation. Apparently they do not and actively encourage escalation. That's a massive failure at the executive level.


Carvana is famous out in PHX for selling cars without titles. They try to spin their inventory fast so they don't have to pay taxes on the inventory like they're supposed to. Their inspections are also a massive joke - I've known a few people who got a car from them because they were desperate and walked away with something that had been driven down from up north where the body looked good but the only thing holding the subframe together was pixie dust and well wishes due to road salt damage.

Here's just one example I can find real quick

https://www.azfamily.com/2022/09/27/we-have-our-money-back-carvana-issues-refund-after-being-unable-provide-car-title/
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: Xai: The fact that this douchebag demanded a million dollars from the company and has so far turned down a full refund plus $1000 extra means I have exactly zero sympathy for him.

You understand the art of negotiation?

They lowballed with $1k.  He countered with $1M.

Game ain't over yet.


And now he's got a lawyer to feed.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bslim: You'd think they'd have a policy in place for precisely this sort of situation.


If you're gonna traffic in stolen goods, do at least as well as organized crime.
 
uberalice
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I don't know all the details, especially because things vary from state to state, but 1k might not cover all the fees and whatnot. On the other hand someone who buys a car like that can afford it and it's a fair enough deal.

If it were someone who bought a Honda Civic and lost a job without a car because of the shenanigans I might think differently. I'd want someone living paycheck to paycheck compensated for all the fallout and hassle that they couldn't afford.


So you base your sympathy on a salary based sliding scale?

I'll need to see a W2 before I know whether to funny that or not.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Your first mistake was dealing with a company with a shiatty reputation.

Your second mistake was thinking being inconvenienced justifies a $1m settlement.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bslim: huma474:

Carvana wants him to go away because if his lawyer got discovery on how often they sell stolen or completely unroad worthy cars the company knows they'd be in bigger trouble than they are already for intentionally selling a stolen car to him

^^^This right here ^^^^
You'd think they'd have a policy in place for precisely this sort of situation. Apparently they do not and actively encourage escalation. That's a massive failure at the executive level.


Why would his attorney get discovery on that? Unless Carvana's attorneys are really bad, they're probably going to admit they sold him a stolen car. The only likely issue in a lawsuit would be what this guy's damages were. As in, economic damages, unless he has an argument for tort as opposed to contract liability.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Your first mistake was dealing with a company with a shiatty reputation.

Your second mistake was thinking being inconvenienced justifies a $1m settlement.


Suing for a million is a legal tactic to get a settlement. I can't believe I have to explain this to an American.

But why shouldn't the company have to pay decent money for their outlandish attempt to sell a 2017 high value vehicle as a 2021 model? They claim they made a mistake but the profit was all theirs, they have no defence against the suggestion they are massive ripoff merchants. Then there's the whole, you know, stolen aspect to the situation so the car is impounded to the cops despite a totally "legal" sale. And you want to defend this? You're going to have to explain this better. All I'm seeing at the moment is you getting angry at a Black guy for being angry at being ripped off.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
185?  The Maserati MC12 does 265.  If you're going to lose your license and not drive you might as well do it right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why is it relevant that he's an army vet? Oh, right, it isn't. Plus if you can't tell the difference between 2017 and 2021 you should just off yourself.
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
First off, I've been repeatedly told that buying a car online is the safest and easiest way to buy a car. This is likely the first time something like this has ever happened, right?

Secondly, I was tempted to suggest high end cars should get closer inspections before a sale is completed, but this was a $68k Maserati. I see used Tesla's selling for more than that. It doesn't even look like a Maserati. His wife should divorce him. She deserves better than that POS.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Joke's on Carvana though

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
