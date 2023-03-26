 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Florida's gonna need a REALLY high wall to stop immigrants now   (whnt.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Hang gliding, Landing, Craft, United States, Law, Cuban migrants, migrant landings, Last October  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trick is landing with one foot in a bucket of sea water
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of them new fangled hang gliders with an engine?

I guess the concept of ultra light aircraft doesn't get covered in joornalisum skool
 
GreenSun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Correction: ILLEGAL Immigrants. There's a difference between legal and illegal ones. Nobody is trying to stop LEGAL immigration. What people are trying to stop is ILLEGAL immigration.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does Key West actually count? It's the Conch Republic.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ha ha, now you're in Florida!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Correction: ILLEGAL Immigrants. There's a difference between legal and illegal ones. Nobody is trying to stop LEGAL immigration. What people are trying to stop is ILLEGAL immigration.


You sure about that?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Does Key West actually count? It's the Conch Republic.


Most of the Marilleitos landed in the Mid-Keys because of the Gulf Stream drift.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Credit where it's due for the approach, but ouch on the lost landing gear strut/leg/metal thingy that extends to the wheel*


*Technical term. <nods>
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The real immigration problem Florida is about to face is two Hydrogens for each Oxygen.

/and some Sodium and Chlorine
//and a few sharks for good measure
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They love Cubans, though. Reliable Republican voters who disdain Latinos (they don't consider themselves Latinos), who are socially conservative and who are still fighting the Cold War.
 
Bigsack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And DeSantis will not deport them either. If they were from Mexico or Guatamala he would, but he doesn't want to piss off the Cubans in south Florida that vote republican by a large margin
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"...a powered hang glider ..."

Pick one

/ 'ultralight'   was that so hard?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The bull sharks are powerless! Unleash the pterosaurs!

(and also if you're fleeing Cuba, aren't you doctrinely a defector, not an illegal immigrant?)
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Justification for DeSantis to give his private Florida man army surface-to-air missiles
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: GreenSun: Correction: ILLEGAL Immigrants. There's a difference between legal and illegal ones. Nobody is trying to stop LEGAL immigration. What people are trying to stop is ILLEGAL immigration.

You sure about that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone watched "Quest Beyond Time", https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1385415/

Always wanted to fly an ultralight even more than a hang glider. Probably not to Florida tho.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: The bull sharks are powerless! Unleash the pterosaurs!

(and also if you're fleeing Cuba, aren't you doctrinely a defector, not an illegal immigrant?)


I don't think you can be a defector from a country that lets the US build illegal prisons. Not necessarily allies, but not mortal enemies either.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Correction: ILLEGAL Immigrants. There's a difference between legal and illegal ones. Nobody is trying to stop LEGAL immigration. What people are trying to stop is ILLEGAL immigration.


Y'all's reaction to asylum-seekers tells me you're full of shit.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I used winter near Yuma circa 2010.  It was not uncommon for these to be found crashed in the desert with kilos all around.  Crazy bastards were flying them in 50 feet off the ground at night.  I'm surprised this is the first time the Cubans have done it.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

