 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Tornado Outbreak Day 2: New and improved with more tigers   (wsbtv.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Tiger, TROUP COUNTY, Troup County Sheriff officials, Animal, Pine Mountain Animal Safari park, Tree, confirmed tornado, west Georgia  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Mar 2023 at 1:36 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, that's just a wee bit south of me.  Here kitty kitty, kitty.  I'm putting a tuna fish sammich on the back porch.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good thing they don't raise Dinosaurs.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never get out of the boat.
Never get out of the boat
Youtube fm2_t704Hvk
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tyger Tyger, twirling bright,
In the twister of the night; 
What immortal hand or eye,
Could free thy fearful symmetry?

/Hope the big kitty gets rescued okay.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stripey cat. Stripey cat. Where is it sending you? Stripey cat. Stripey cat. You're not a kite.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Tyger Tyger, twirling bright,
In the twister of the night; 
What immortal hand or eye,
Could free thy fearful symmetry?

/Hope the big kitty gets rescued okay.


more like

A robin redbreast in a cage
Puts all heaven in a rage.

Auguries of Innocence- William Blake
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update: BOTH missing tigers have been safely recaptured.

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/tiger-unaccounted-pine-mountain-animal-safari-deputies-say/XJ7E3ATPNVHJZCRQPXNWHJR3QY

Glad to know they're safe as I could only imagine that some local yokel would have been drooling at the chance to get a tiger skin rug. I can't wait to see what tomorrow's storms will unleash.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ride the tiger
You can see his stripes but you know he's clean
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have a rock I can sell them.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tiger Outbreak is the name of my all non-binary White Lion cover band.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does this mean we get "Tigernado" next?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.