Connecticut police powerless against a 200 car flash convoy
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not familiar with Simsbury's police force, but there are towns around here that make Cop Land look like Goonies. I'm sure these hooligans are selective.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're on a two-lane road and you can't stop them?  This seems simple.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Depending on the situation, either box them into town and lock them up one by one, or bring out the big guns (which my town has) and make sure their cars no longer move.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love the video of this crap happening.  Moreso when it's 4-wheelers and motorcyles and dirt bikes too.

It's like the cops can manage to infiltrate every group except these clowns.

If it was me in charge, I'd work on figuring out where they're gonna pull their crap, and then have a pile of semis, public works trucks, unmarked city vehicles, and whatever staged to pull across the street in front of them and kettle them up. Make them have to choose between abandoning their rides and escaping on foot or being arrested.  Maybe get someone to hide a long tire deflation device under a car or beside a bush on one side of the street and run a line across to the other side where a cop hides and when they're coming just pull that sucker out.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?


d.newsweek.comView Full Size


No, the Canadian cops are too polite to do anything aboot it, eh?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?


The thinking has been that the potential for a really bad outcome is too high. Chase someone and they get killed, the cop gets killed, or an innocent person minding their own business gets killed, and for what? Because someone is driving like an asshole?  Or because they stole a car, which, at the end of the day, is still a property crime? Mostly now it's that they'll engage in pursuit if the person their chasing presents an imminent danger. I don't know where that line is or if I completely agree, but that's been the rationale behind it recently.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Surely, this situation could be solved by large firearms or SWAT vehicles.  What are our police spending their money on, anyway?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Surely, this situation could be solved by large firearms or SWAT vehicles.  What are our police spending their money on, anyway?


Eating donuts while assholes do donuts in parking lots.

Some church around here went on the news about how their lot, which they had just redone and sealcoated, was all farked up by some group doing donuts on it.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Demetrius: Pocket Ninja: Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?

The thinking has been that the potential for a really bad outcome is too high. Chase someone and they get killed, the cop gets killed, or an innocent person minding their own business gets killed, and for what? Because someone is driving like an asshole?  Or because they stole a car, which, at the end of the day, is still a property crime? Mostly now it's that they'll engage in pursuit if the person their chasing presents an imminent danger. I don't know where that line is or if I completely agree, but that's been the rationale behind it recently.


Also (as heard in the audio) they have their license plates.  No need to chase them and risk all the things you mentioned.  Presumably with the license plate info, they'll be able to find the person and get them to prison eventually.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Surely, this situation could be solved by large firearms or SWAT vehicles.  What are our police spending their money on, anyway?


I kind of laugh at the idea of having one SWATed-up cop with a machine gun on the side of the road just indiscriminately firing on everyone that approaches.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It stretched across the whole state
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody has stop sticks?

mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark these little bastards. They are the reason that any road that's straight and over a quarter mile long has speedhumps every 200 feet. Speed limit is 25 but you'll need a dukeboys horn if you go over one at that speed.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns can surely differentiate between the five hooligans doing the horrible crime of donuts versus the entourage of sheeple who want prime vid for their feed right?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?


The vast majority of police forces no longer pursue if the driver starts even basically speeding, if its not a violent crime and even then if they don't feel like the person is on their way to do more harm. You don't want some idiot in a civic taking out a random family because they are running from a reckless driving ticket.

Also you have a numbers thing with these takeovers. People know they can run, the cops can't chase them all, so they out of the gate are trying not to be the fat friend you leave behind when the bear comes at you.

You hope you get some plates or distinctive cars on camera, enough of them turn on each other (they always do), and you handle the problem when its not at 90mph in a shiatty car on a residential street.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?


Yes.  Town is 85.1% white and median salary is $129K.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and the alternative to this is the cops do intelligence work ahead of time and try to be prepared for these things and head them off, but then you have people who get all pissy about "why is local PD monitoring facebook\twitter\etc". (its been an issue around here with pop-up parties at the beaches)
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bread314: Yes.  Town is 85.1% white and median salary is $129K.


I'm going to go out on a limb here and say the majority of people weren't from that town, and 129k is like, barely middle class in that part of CT.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: [YouTube video: Police officer shoots through his cruiser's windshield during high-speed chase]


Wow, that's some dangerously stupid sh*t, the betcha that stupid pig had a massive hard-on while putting everyone in danger.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Pocket Ninja: Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?

The thinking has been that the potential for a really bad outcome is too high. Chase someone and they get killed, the cop gets killed, or an innocent person minding their own business gets killed, and for what? Because someone is driving like an asshole?  Or because they stole a car, which, at the end of the day, is still a property crime? Mostly now it's that they'll engage in pursuit if the person their chasing presents an imminent danger. I don't know where that line is or if I completely agree, but that's been the rationale behind it recently.


That's why if I was a cop, I would have the judge sign an emergency custody order so I would legally adopt all the suspects. It anyone complained about me beating them or taking their cats, I'd just scream PARENT'S RIGHTS!

Then I'd send them to juvenile hall for at least a year to claim them on my taxes. Once they get out, I'd have the same judge emancipate them and terminate my rights to avoid any further culpability.

Because if you're gonna go crazy with law enforcement fantasies, you gotta go over the top!

DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Pocket Ninja: Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?

The vast majority of police forces no longer pursue if the driver starts even basically speeding, if its not a violent crime and even then if they don't feel like the person is on their way to do more harm. You don't want some idiot in a civic taking out a random family because they are running from a reckless driving ticket.

Also you have a numbers thing with these takeovers. People know they can run, the cops can't chase them all, so they out of the gate are trying not to be the fat friend you leave behind when the bear comes at you.

You hope you get some plates or distinctive cars on camera, enough of them turn on each other (they always do), and you handle the problem when its not at 90mph in a shiatty car on a residential street.


The problem is people are figuring out that mobs can get away with things.  Example: Most people who stormed the Capitol won't ever get punished, and it's taking years to find, indict and convict the ones who are identified.
As time goes on, more people will throw in with the mob.  That's a scary thought for society.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If one of those 200 vehicles wasn't a chartreuse microbus with 11 long-haired friends of Jesus inside, your convoy is bunk.

/fer sure fer sure, good buddy
//suicide jockey hauling dynamite
///Omaha?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xavier99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't the 1950's

Cop just stays on side of road, recording
Gets info on every car in the caravan
Every plate gets run for name / address information

Sure, you can't suspend all the owner licenses - as you don't know who was behind the wheel, but you mark every tag so they can get yanked later, or you send tow trucks to every owner address and see how many vehicles you can grab.

There's tons of ways here to apply consequences without high speed chases.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: downstairs: [YouTube video: Police officer shoots through his cruiser's windshield during high-speed chase]

Wow, that's some dangerously stupid sh*t, the betcha that stupid pig had a massive hard-on while putting everyone in danger.


Yep. It's hilarious until you realize it is real.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: LineNoise: Pocket Ninja: Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?

The vast majority of police forces no longer pursue if the driver starts even basically speeding, if its not a violent crime and even then if they don't feel like the person is on their way to do more harm. You don't want some idiot in a civic taking out a random family because they are running from a reckless driving ticket.

Also you have a numbers thing with these takeovers. People know they can run, the cops can't chase them all, so they out of the gate are trying not to be the fat friend you leave behind when the bear comes at you.

You hope you get some plates or distinctive cars on camera, enough of them turn on each other (they always do), and you handle the problem when its not at 90mph in a shiatty car on a residential street.

The problem is people are figuring out that mobs can get away with things.  Example: Most people who stormed the Capitol won't ever get punished, and it's taking years to find, indict and convict the ones who are identified.
As time goes on, more people will throw in with the mob.  That's a scary thought for society.


Violent mobs aren't anything new. They're just suddenly a concern for our society now that white people are at risk of becoming victims.

poorjon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda glad the cops didn't get in a high speed chase in a populated area with a bunch meat-heads in souped-up cars.

They got the tags. Good luck outrunning a radio
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xavier99: This isn't the 1950's

Cop just stays on side of road, recording
Gets info on every car in the caravan
Every plate gets run for name / address information

Sure, you can't suspend all the owner licenses - as you don't know who was behind the wheel, but you mark every tag so they can get yanked later, or you send tow trucks to every owner address and see how many vehicles you can grab.

There's tons of ways here to apply consequences without high speed chases.


Good thing cars are never stolen and every license plate is valid.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Simsbury police attempted to stop the convoy twice but were unsuccessful"

What? Where was their SWAT Unit? Where was the never ending hail of bullets, the tactical tank, incendiary grenades and exploding robot?

You spend all that money on all those toys to play around like a paramilitary outfit, you damned better well use them. Or are we expected to believe this is the token Podunk PD that hasn't gone all gung-ho on the black person murder gear?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: downstairs: [YouTube video: Police officer shoots through his cruiser's windshield during high-speed chase]

Wow, that's some dangerously stupid sh*t, the betcha that stupid pig had a massive hard-on while putting everyone in danger.


See, this is what happens with the minimum of training is just playing space invaders for a few hours....
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Simsbury police attempted to stop the convoy twice but were unsuccessful"

www.areadenialdevices.com could help?
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

null: North_Central_Positronics:

Eating donuts while assholes do donuts in parking lots.


This is what the police here in Portland,OR apparently do, especialy in the trashier, east-side areas of the city.
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?



No, it's because if they chase someone, and eventually get them stopped due to a car crash, someone is injured or killed, there will be "outrage" from people, media etc.
Plus, since most CITY police are controlled by the city council, they are probably forbidden to chase someone for a "traffic infraction".
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: [i.ebayimg.com image 375x500]


Having had a stray nail in the road give me a tire puncture exactly 1 day after investing $4k into offroad tires, custom rims and lift kit, please don't be understanding when I say Fark You! Fark You To HELLLLLLL!!!

/ ya, plugged and patched it just fine. But FFS, was a brand new farking set of Yokohama Geolanders
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 610x260]


Yabbutt dems was heroes fightin da man.

/or some such
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: edmo: [i.ebayimg.com image 375x500]

Having had a stray nail in the road give me a tire puncture exactly 1 day after investing $4k into offroad tires, custom rims and lift kit, please don't be understanding when I say Fark You! Fark You To HELLLLLLL!!!

/ ya, plugged and patched it just fine. But FFS, was a brand new farking set of Yokohama Geolanders


Yeah, I know. It's been two whole weeks since I picked up a roofing nail. But neither you nor I was criming so there's that.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Get plate, show up at house the next day with warrant, impound.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

p51d007: Pocket Ninja: Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?


No, it's because if they chase someone, and eventually get them stopped due to a car crash, someone is injured or killed, there will be "outrage" from people, media etc.
Plus, since most CITY police are controlled by the city council, they are probably forbidden to chase someone for a "traffic infraction".


They followed them for how long?

How about just look up the car by the license plate and meet them at their door when they get home?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hot Pants and her friends are at it again?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: p51d007: Pocket Ninja: Really? You can just accelerate away from a cop who's trying to pull you over with lights and siren in this town and his response is "I'm not gonna bother?"

Was every driver in the convoy a white person with money?


No, it's because if they chase someone, and eventually get them stopped due to a car crash, someone is injured or killed, there will be "outrage" from people, media etc.
Plus, since most CITY police are controlled by the city council, they are probably forbidden to chase someone for a "traffic infraction".

They followed them for how long?

How about just look up the car by the license plate and meet them at their door when they get home?


I suspect most of those guys run with stolen plates exactly for the purpose of avoiding being fingered by Dash Cams and Traffic Cams.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Ezra Miller could drum up that much support
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image 630x354]
Hot Pants and her friends are at it again?


Back when hot rods had class -- and that's a proper Phaeton
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Violent mobs aren't anything new. They're just suddenly a concern for our society now that white people are at risk of becoming victims.


It took a lot more of them to kill one unarmed black man before they started wearing uniforms and badges.
 
groppet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Happens here on the first nice day of the year, 4 wheelers a d dirt bikes all over the place and DC cops sit there doing nothing.
I wonder if they picked this town because it had a small police force and knew they couldn't be stopped. If they were lucky they got plate numbers.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DRTFA: The problem is people are figuring out that mobs can get away with things.  Example: Most people who stormed the Capitol won't ever get punished, and it's taking years to find, indict and convict the ones who are identified.
As time goes on, more people will throw in with the mob.  That's a scary thought for society.


So again, what do you do?

By no means am i a republican, i hate and have hated trump like only someone who lived and worked in NYC his whole life can, but i would like to think that the end result if Jan 6th is better than bodies stacked like cordwood on the Capitol steps, and having that picture in our history, because that surely wouldn't have been throwing gas on the fire.

Are some folks going to skate? Sure. Is it better? well depends on what kind of authoritarian you are.

These jackasses want to have their fun, let them. Nail them after the fact when you aren't putting others at risk, for an albeit annoying, and stupid, crime.

Your next decision, is now, what do we do with these people? fark up their life forever over being jackasses in a car, or give them a slap on the wrist and hope they learn there lesson. Because there really is no longer a middle ground because both sides are so far apart from common sense at this point.
 
