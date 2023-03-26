 Skip to content
(MassLive)   ♫ When ice cream makes you high, due to THC inside, that's Amore ♫   (masslive.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, worker at the shop was offering special ice cream on the side and the carton accidentally got put in the regular rotation?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Highce cream.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: "We cannot believe or understand how this happened. Angelo's Amore is no longer in business..."

Sounds like a pissed-off soon-to-be-ex-employee contaminated their final batches of ice cream during the manufacturing process.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Paging Alice B Toklas
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
who makes THC ice cream and doesn't heavily advertise it as such? it'd be more expensive and age regulated, no one "accidently" makes such a thing........i'm not buying this story
 
pueblonative
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the Girl Scouts adopt this idea we're screwed
 
swankywanky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Newmarket, NH - right next to Durham, home of UNH

The ice cream was bad, and the consumers also happened to have a lot of THC in their systems.

//the Aristocrats
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

luna1580: who makes THC ice cream and doesn't heavily advertise it as such? it'd be more expensive and age regulated, no one "accidently" makes such a thing........i'm not buying this story


this. something's hinky here
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oohh man I am going to get soooo fat!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
gifdb.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

luna1580: who makes THC ice cream and doesn't heavily advertise it as such? it'd be more expensive and age regulated, no one "accidently" makes such a thing........i'm not buying this story


The most plausible explanation -- if this is at all true -- is the one from above where an employee was basically stealing product to make it for themselves (or to sell for themselves) and farked up.  Or, possibly, they didn't directly screw up, but rather were given away by another employee unknowingly grabbing their 'special' container.  "Hmm, I'll pull stock from the back instead of the front today for some reason."

Or it's possible and maybe more-likely that this same kind of screw-up happened at the business that made the ice cream. It was just a little one-location, small-town, owner-operated shop that was open less than two years. I worked, a long time ago, in such a place.  They aren't exactly the pinnacle of organization, especially when it's losing money and the owner has basically resigned themselves to finding an exit.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who wants a frosty tree-t?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, when I was in high school, there was a pizza/ice cream truck that would park outside the school and did a brisk lunch business... and apparently was the main weed hookup for both students and teachers.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

luna1580: who makes THC ice cream and doesn't heavily advertise it as such? it'd be more expensive and age regulated, no one "accidently" makes such a thing........i'm not buying this story


Glad I'm not the only suspicious one. The way that these products are so closely tracked by retailers (not sure what the regs are in their area) to the point where each individual gram of weed is tracked via barcodes all the way up until it's sold. A few gallons of ice cream getting shipped to the wrong place would have come up somewhere on someone's radar.

My bet is one the Topping Bar... Maybe someone thought it would be funny to mix a little bag of laced gummies in with the regular ones. But even that's a little bit weird because of how expensive they can be.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pueblonative: If the Girl Scouts adopt this idea we're screwed


Way ahead of you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I especially liked the part where they showed that the THC was in the ice cream.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: luna1580: who makes THC ice cream and doesn't heavily advertise it as such? it'd be more expensive and age regulated, no one "accidently" makes such a thing........i'm not buying this story

Glad I'm not the only suspicious one. The way that these products are so closely tracked by retailers (not sure what the regs are in their area) to the point where each individual gram of weed is tracked via barcodes all the way up until it's sold. A few gallons of ice cream getting shipped to the wrong place would have come up somewhere on someone's radar.

My bet is one the Topping Bar... Maybe someone thought it would be funny to mix a little bag of laced gummies in with the regular ones. But even that's a little bit weird because of how expensive they can be.


Store-bought, yes.  Making your own edibles is shockingly affordable.  The herb goes a LOT further than if you smoked it and the only ingredient you need is the butter/oil/alcohol to bind with the THC.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Coincidentally, when I was in high school, there was a pizza/ice cream truck that would park outside the school and did a brisk lunch business... and apparently was the main weed hookup for both students and teachers.


That's genius!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some tested positive for THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the primary psychoactive component in marijuana


The ones that tested positive for THC didn't by chance, smoke weed, did they?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So the Coldstone Creamery mix-ins have finally gone magical?

/don't mind if I do
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Angelo's Amore is no longer in business. I wonder why.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How are they going to prove that the source of ingestion was the ice cream and not, oh, something they used that made them want to get ice cream?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kinda related
I'm smoking on Bhutanese shadow garden grown dark evil pack
Youtube A4hR3NQmCZU

/not really
 
