Man opens door, deploys slide on airplane. Neglects to grab a couple of beers on the way out
    Los Angeles International Airport, Delta Air Lines  
iron_city_ap
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They found him! Hopefully they got his hat back to him.

Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
New York Post? I now doubt the existence of LAX, and I grew up under the flight path.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Panic attack or serious mental health issues - heck maybe both.  That's a costly way to be routed into treatment I gotta say
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trocadero: New York Post? I now doubt the existence of LAX, and I grew up under the flight path.


It exists - don't be silly.  They fly all the illegal immigrants to their taxpayer funded mansions out of there
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Minutes before take-off?  So was the take-off then aborted or did it continue to term?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Just glad it didn't happen when we were midair, or it would have been a whole different outcome."

My understanding is that once the cabin is pressurized, he wouldn't be able to open the door.  Fark aviators, feel free to correct me.

I am curious how high the plane has to be. If he could open it just after clearing the runway, I think that would be ugly.
 
alex10294
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "Just glad it didn't happen when we were midair, or it would have been a whole different outcome."

My understanding is that once the cabin is pressurized, he wouldn't be able to open the door.  Fark aviators, feel free to correct me.

I am curious how high the plane has to be. If he could open it just after clearing the runway, I think that would be ugly.


Yeah, he might fall out and die, but the plane and passengers would be fine at low altitude after just clearing the runway. I'm not an aviator, so I'm not sure if it's possible.
 
Fissile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These modern planes make air travel so undignified.  I miss the days of the 727, which had a stair case that deployed from the back of the plane   In those days a passenger could exit the plane like a gentleman....D.B. Cooper comes mind.
 
alex10294
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you're ever in this situation with panic attack and don't want to be arrested, just tell the crew you're having a heart attack.  They'll get you off.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know it's wrong, but I've always wondered what it would be like to do just that.

/ I don't fly
// probably best for everyone else who does
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ooooh, oh yeah, I bet he posts all sorts of angry opinions about ..."wokenes" and "not getting replaced" from his F-150.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fissile: These modern planes make air travel so undignified.  I miss the days of the 727, which had a stair case that deployed from the back of the plane   In those days a passenger could exit the plane like a gentleman....D.B. Cooper comes mind.


My first time flying was on a 727 so I always have a fondness for them, but man, did they leave a trail of smoke behind them
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "Just glad it didn't happen when we were midair, or it would have been a whole different outcome."

My understanding is that once the cabin is pressurized, he wouldn't be able to open the door.  Fark aviators, feel free to correct me.

I am curious how high the plane has to be. If he could open it just after clearing the runway, I think that would be ugly.


Airflow.  It's not about the altitude, it's about the airspeed.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alex10294: If you're ever in this situation with panic attack and don't want to be arrested, just tell the crew you're having a heart attack.  They'll get you off.


Eat The Placenta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Premature evacuation is common among bald guys in their 40s. It's biology.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
beer is mandatory. i mean, come on.
 
olorin604
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Passengers bill of rights fails if it doesn't provide every passenger to use the slide If it gets deployed for any reason.
 
