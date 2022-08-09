 Skip to content
(Phillips's Newsletter)   Day 396 of WW3: Is Ukraine stuck in Bakhmut? Phillip O'Brien offers "A Defense of the Ukrainian Defense of Bakhmut." It's your Sunday Russo-Ukraine war discussion   (phillipspobrien.substack.com) divider line
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  
Ukraine on Bakhmut;
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
As the Ukrainians say, if they don't fight them in Bakhmut, they'll just have to fight them someplace else.
 
Concrete Donkey
1 hour ago  
The intent of Bakhmut wasnt to save the city as much as it was to use it to destroy the wagner group. It worked
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: As the Ukrainians say, if they don't fight them in Bakhmut, they'll just have to fight them someplace else.


The statement of "its better to let them attack us where we can attrit them down than to face them when we have to attack them later this spring" seems to make sense to me at any rate. Not just Bakhmut, but in other areas in Donetsk like Avdiika and especailly in Vuhledar, the latter of which the orcs threw away an awful lot of gear and men and got virtually nothing to show for it.

Waitress? More Vuhledar please, i'll take 2.
 
mederu
1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Wagners failed their main goal in Bakhmut | I was wrong about the city
Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
1 hour ago  
25 Mar: Ukrainian Drones WREAK HAVOC ON A RUSSIAN BASE | War in Ukraine Explained
Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
1 hour ago  
Ukraine has 60 000 troops ready for counteroffensive | U.S. aircraft in Finland | Ukraine Update
Yesterdays Artur
 
WaywardSon
1 hour ago  
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for the thread.
 
BadCosmonaut
1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Tyrone Slothrop: As the Ukrainians say, if they don't fight them in Bakhmut, they'll just have to fight them someplace else.

The statement of "its better to let them attack us where we can attrit them down than to face them when we have to attack them later this spring" seems to make sense to me at any rate. Not just Bakhmut, but in other areas in Donetsk like Avdiika and especailly in Vuhledar, the latter of which the orcs threw away an awful lot of gear and men and got virtually nothing to show for it.

Waitress? More Vuhledar please, i'll take 2.


Also, fighting in a mostly abandoned city allows UA to worry less about civilian deaths.   Civilians are UA big weakness.  If UA can push where there are no civilians they are able to make bigger progress.  When looking at map, you might see fields and villages,  but UA sees lives and businesses.  Sometimes the attack points are not most efficient because UA is avoiding civilians.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


Oneiros [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (embroidered shirts make good Easter gifts... I think.  I haven't found a site selling those decorated eggs)

Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Fano
1 hour ago  
Oneiros [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
To call out an addition to the list...  There was a Twitter link to a British guy who was feeding Ukrainians, which I didn't link to directly, but in some of the comments, there was mention of a site which might be of interest to Medic Zero:

https://www.volunteeringukraine.com

(They also have a link of you're interested in doing online / NAFO type stuff)
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  
PooTin is a total farkin jenius, bigly. In fact, bigger than other farkin Schitgibbon who rote teh book on being a total farkin jenius, bigly
 
turboke [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: UA sees lives and businesses. [...] UA is avoiding civilians.


But Amnesty International told me that both sides are bad!

/s
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  

turboke: BadCosmonaut: UA sees lives and businesses. [...] UA is avoiding civilians.

But Amnesty International told me that both sides are bad!

/s


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
46 minutes ago  
Well, I screwed up that post. Try, try again....


Good find, Subby. Thanks.

Hey, look at Special Equipment. Orc losses in this area seem to have gone up quite a bit in the last several weeks. Thoughts, anyone?

Thatguy!1984
42 minutes ago  
If The Hague issued a bounty along with the arrest of Putin, this shiat would have been over days ago...
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
42 minutes ago  
It's be helpful to geolocate and get more specific information about the equipment. I think the tank towing machines and trench building machines both fall in this category. Overall I feel the Russians are operating this equipment in hot zones they're not supposed to work in as the equipment can't fight back.  I assume a sizeable amount of trench digger losses are happening around Bakhmut and any work they manage to complete equates to the few meters long advances the Russians can make there along with the human wave trench digging 'offensive' actions.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  
At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of March 18 through March 24 (Days 388 to 394):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Or firing an ATGM at aid workers in Bakhmut. Or that the Kremlin financed torture centers. Rarely there will be a happy ending, often because the enemy is so stupid. Finally countries are calling Russia out on its crimes, but you have to wonder what took them so long. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one, here you go.

Dudes be out here posting their L'sSpeaking of. And new tontine when?

On a sad note, international legion fighter "New Zealand" died.

Fiction writing prompt - Dave 2: Kremlin CapersThey could have found a more convincing body double (compare). Beats this dumb Russian retread, at least. Ukraine's response is to upgun its Bayraktars. How soon before we get a Bayraktar flipping off a MiG or Su screaming "Russian warplane, go fark yourself"? And while both the Fark squirrel and Zelenskyy have enormous balls, I'm pretty sure Zelenskyy's are more than $2.50 per testicle.

Well that's a brave kid. How long until they end up in a Wagner prison brigade for it? If only Putin would join them now that he's officially a wanted international criminal. Although it's unlikely to have immediate impacts, the ICC's warrant would complicate Putin's life if anyone successfully staged a coup and with lifting sanctions tied to complying with the warrant there's reason enough to oblige. Of course, the lesser flunkies aren't so lucky.

Ukraine keeps the lights on despite Russia's terror bombing campaign. Makes you wonder how effective their new campaign against Ukrainian military logistics will be. By comparison, tons of Russian equipment isn't making it to the front lines to be blown up because it's being sabotaged deep inside Russia instead. And partisans in Ukraine sabotage lots of the stuff that does. Mike D and Ad-Rock approve. Not to be outdone, the Ukrainian regulars struck Crimea repeatedly in the last week with notable troll strikes on Dzhankoi's crucial rail lines that took out Kalibrs intended for future Russian terror bombings and a joint marine and aerial drone strike on Sevastopol (despite a certain someone's intransigence).

Still no official word one way or the other on F-15s/F-16s and the like, but former Eastern Bloc countries continue to empty out their MiG and Su inventories (nice livery). Some or all of those will be replaced by NATO-standard planes and helicopters a la the used-Abrams-for-Twardies deals earlier on. Really drives home the "Russia's losing to NATO's hand-me-downs and pocket change" narrative (more examples) although sometimes we are sending more modern stuff. The sooner the better given that the Ukrainians are quick studies. It seems like every few days we find out about a new piece of equipment that we forgot to mention we gave UkraineRussia remains Ukraine's largest donor, thoughTractors really put in some work. Damned charitable of a country that's been reduced to using EPIRBs for artillery targeting and is pulling T-54/55s out of mothballs as we speakAt a mere $70k a pop to destroy, I wonder why they're even bothering. Perhaps they're just for training purposes rather than a combat role like direct or indirect artillery fire. Next stop, T-34sOryx seen quietly crying itself to sleep in the corner. Then again, Russian (and Soviet) bluster is why we have all these fun toys to give in the first place...

Battle for the Cowshed update: Bakhmut holds! Despite intense pressure from Russian assaults on three sides, Ukraine has avoided retreat or encirclement although the latter would be hard to accomplish with how Ukraine's defense in depth has been set up in the region. In exchange for a partial encirclement, Ukraine has exacted a heavy toll on Russian personnel and equipment. Russian advances have been met with Ukrainian counters that retake captured positions, and desertions are now a big problem, up to and including Prigozhin. The resupply route is still somewhat perilous (our wild ideas aside), so it continues to be a delicate situation. But maybe in the call an ambulance but not for me meme wayZelenskyy felt safe enough to visit the support area for the Bakhmut theater, and unspecified rumors are swirling. In the meantime, I hear Melitopol is nice this time of year.

In a show of support, Xi paid a visit to Moscow. Did he tell Putin "go get your shinebox" or maybe polish some knobs instead? Unclear, but not like he plans to commit any troops to the cause anyway, god forbid. He's got his own problems to worry about. Like reforming place names and other corrections of geographic mistakes. But autocrat Pooh probably got cheaper oil, probably gets to turn Russia into a client state soon, and tossed some red meat to the tankies. Speaking of, I wonder who Putin's Mariupol visit was meant to resonate withCouldn't tell ya!

Ugh, what makes a man turn neutral? Well at least cutting out Ben & Jerry's will make training for this dumb 10k easier. And just so we're clear, they're arguing that we should accept peace at any cost with a man who wants to genocide Ukraine. Whatever helps them sleep at night, I guess? At least when it comes to people like Orban, we know why they do this. Despite Orban- and Erdogan-shaped speed bumps, Nordic cooperation is advancing ahead of Finland and Sweden joining NATO.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 1:

A request from rue_in_winter.

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! The end has come, but she wants to talk? Your lawyer's available!

Tracianne is taking a break from boomposting to focus on her mental health and Etsy work. Finally some good (?) news, though. (Etsy link, for if and when she's able)

Father_Jack's contemplating something post-final (hopefully) debridement. F_J is understandably frustrated since it is responding well to hyperbaric O2 treatments and he won't need amputation, but the saga's continuing.

TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Great to ctrl+f the threads for if you want to see the oafishal party propaganda. And occasionally he channels Roy Batty/Rutger Hauer when discussing what he reads there.

Public Call Box is standing in with daily press releases, assuming no booms. Same things as above. Occasionally his posts are eaten by a grue.

Bob Able's Habsburg hilarity.

Dinodork: "I keep my science talks to 20 minutes. That's how long it takes to drink a pint." tembaarmswide: "Oh ye of little faith"
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
34 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't Bakhmut already a part of Ukraine?  It seems to me that if somebody already owns something, they aren't stuck.  Well, unless they have a lemon of a product.  Is Bakhmut a lemon of a city?  I don't think land can be labeled as a lemon.  Counterpoint:  vast areas of America, infested with Magats.  Maybe the article is trying to claim that parts of Ukraine suck and need to be sterilized, like parts of America need a good spanking.

My brain needs coffee.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
30 minutes ago  

Harlee: Hey, look at Special Equipment. Orc losses in this area seem to have gone up quite a bit in the last several weeks. Thoughts, anyone?



Huh, I guess they really are running out of stolen ice cream trucks.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (many of these are old, tag me with updates):

BadCosmonaut explains the Soviet mindset and Lukashenka.

Mederu's brother is making good progress recovering from his wounds.

GardenWeasel with a reminder.

Fluffybunny found a great github with some visualizations and analysis.

Tembaarmswide's shoulder surgery went well but now there's also thyroid cancer.

Esion Modnar's joined the list of Farkers with heart problems.

Cobere's gotten even better news from the doctor and the SSA.

John Hopoate managed to avoid getting on the cart.

A_Flying_Toaster is a brave little toaster.
 
frankb00th
25 minutes ago  
Russian tanks tried to enter Bakhmut. Here's what happened
I don't know why but this clip really brought home how utterly destructive the Bakhmut meat grinder is.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: If The Hague issued a bounty along with the arrest of Putin, this shiat would have been over days ago...


Yeah, but the Law of Unintended Consequences would dictate that the bounty gets claimed by Prigozhin, who declares himself the new Tsar while drinking vodka from Putin's skull.
 
Concrete Donkey
23 minutes ago  

Thatguy!1984: If The Hague issued a bounty along with the arrest of Putin, this shiat would have been over days ago...


You realize they cant put a bounty on him higher than he can counter pay right? And no one would do anything without a 100% guarantee that the money would be delivered
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  

Harlee: Thatguy!1984: If The Hague issued a bounty along with the arrest of Putin, this shiat would have been over days ago...

Yeah, but the Law of Unintended Consequences would dictate that the bounty gets claimed by Prigozhin, who declares himself the new Tsar while drinking vodka from Putin's skull.


Skull cups are a terrible idea. Everything just pours out the eye sockets.

Swords comic, for the unaware.
 
fasahd
19 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Harlee: Hey, look at Special Equipment. Orc losses in this area seem to have gone up quite a bit in the last several weeks. Thoughts, anyone?


Huh, I guess they really are running out of stolen ice cream trucks.


This is some kind of dark sarcasm.
I don't even know if it's funny. My brain still isn't right.
Their stance just has me pissed off.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
17 minutes ago  
Thoughts about yesterday's news.


Belarus and the Bomb.

Yesterday there was news story that Putin (spit) would move nuclear weapons on to the territory of Belarus. The weapons will technically still be under Russian control.  The exact mechanics were not disclosed.

Why give Belarus nuclear bombs?

I think there are a few things to think about here.

Lukashenka has been asking for nuclear weapons for long time, the first ask was in 2002.  With the strength of Poland, Lukashenka has a false belief that Poland will attack.  When in reality Lukashenka really wants to reclaim territory to give Belarus access to the Baltic Sea.  It has been his dream for over last 20 years.  The biggest discussion was back in 2020.  (The land claims of the Lithuanian Grand Dutch are long and complicated, too long for discussion here.)

Having nuclear weapons in Belarus gives Lukashenka the false belief that it would deter Poland and other NATO countries from attacking.  However NATO has first strike doctrine, if you do not attack them, they will not attack you.  Mostly... offer not applicable in the Middle East and North Africa.

Poland and the Baltic States will not attack Belarus unless Belarus or Russia directly attack them or another NATO country.  Lukashenka is very concerned that Russia will attack a NATO country and by proxy will be attacked in a retaliatory strike.

If above true, why did Putin acquiesce to Lukashenka's request?

Putin most likely thinks having his nuclear weapons in multiple areas would make direct targeting more difficult.  He may also think it would strengthen the buffer zone between Poland and Russia.  Also it may be returning favor of use of Belarusian territory and military bases used by Russians. And lastly I think the criminal mindset comes into play.

Lukashenka is saying his neighborhood is "not safe" anymore, lots of criminal activity, and he needs a "gun" to keep himself safe. Granted it is his boss that started the criminal activity.  He begs his boss for a gun.  And begs.  And begs.  And begs.  Finally when the boss thinks it would be beneficial to him, he agrees to give him a "gun".

But why now?

My guess is that meeting between Putin and Xi Jingping went significantly worst than Putin expected.  I think China will not give any military aid to Russia, direct (weapons) or indirect (raw materials for weapons).  China will most likely not hinder grey market and black market trading, but they do not want to be openly involved.

Chinese and USA relationships are very fragile.  USA is biggest buyer of Chinese local production.  China's economy officially is significantly lower than prior year.  No third party has been able to confirm China's official economic numbers, which in the past have been distorted.  Some external confirmations have been the slow downs at Chinese ports, some even being 90% idle.  And a large amount of shipping containers stalled at Chinese ports.

The nuclear bombs.

While what was stated publicly was a carefully crafted message, with the message directed at USA.  The bombs are not attached to ICBM.  The bombs are designed to be carried by plane, unlikely, and ballistic missiles.  Belarus received Iskander missiles last year. The iskander missiles range is approximately 500KM.  Which puts all of Poland within range, large amounts of Ukraine, but does not bring Berlin in range, because the distance of western Belarus (Brest) to Berlin is about 750KM.

The future.

Although the messaging was clear.  Russia is fundamentally leaving all of their previously signed nuclear agreements with USA, and is ignoring any non proliferation agreements.  What will happen after Russian - Ukrainian war.  Having the nuclear bombs on Belarusian territory is not a threat in and of itself.  The threat is if Lukashenka is removed from power in a hostile action without a clear successor.  While Sviatlana has aligned herself with Western countries, many in Belarus are weary of what it means if she came to power. A strong majority of Belarusians are reluctant to entangle themselves with Western Europe.

If Lukashenka died unexpectedly or a fight for power occurred, many pro-Russian and or totalitarian leaders may try to grab power.  Then the future would be really uncertain...
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  
And yes, I know what comic that's really from, but Swords has a similar style and is SFW while the real comic is...not. But if you know, you know.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
9 minutes ago  

frankb00th: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/yNYZ6WHviec?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1] I don't know why but this clip really brought home how utterly destructive the Bakhmut meat grinder is.


Damn good find, there.
 
rue_in_winter
8 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Harlee: Thatguy!1984: If The Hague issued a bounty along with the arrest of Putin, this shiat would have been over days ago...

Yeah, but the Law of Unintended Consequences would dictate that the bounty gets claimed by Prigozhin, who declares himself the new Tsar while drinking vodka from Putin's skull.

Skull cups are a terrible idea. Everything just pours out the eye sockets.

[external-preview.redd.it image 640x502]

Swords comic, for the unaware.


See, you cut the cranium in half and use the top part as the drinking cup.

And if you're cool, you do it Tibetan style and fancy it right up:

/ I heard you like skulls
// I put some skulls on your skull
/// so it's now metal as all fark
 
Brokenseas
4 minutes ago  
So I went to the library yesterday, and discovered this funny, funny book published in 2018:

Thumbing through it, I discovered this hilarious passage:

Many chortles were had, lemme tell you!
 
Thatguy!1984
3 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Thatguy!1984: If The Hague issued a bounty along with the arrest of Putin, this shiat would have been over days ago...

You realize they cant put a bounty on him higher than he can counter pay right? And no one would do anything without a 100% guarantee that the money would be delivered


People of Russia have been crapped on and depressed for centuries. I'm thinking 200 dollars and a handle of vodka would have most of the country at his door in no time.
 
fasahd
2 minutes ago  
Russian media discusses Putin's latest announcement
Youtube Ttfol58KhUo
 
