vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to the store to get a 6 pack of beer and a steak, and roofing nails, and a video, and carrots to treat the horses with.
Me and the horses were depressed. My dog had passed. Almost 19 she was. And brilliant. But she was gone. And as I approached the counter, I noticed a cardboard box there and peered in. Little balls of newborn kittens. No mother.
"what's with them?" I inquired. "They go home with you or they go to the river" the clerk said.
I took 2. The runt, VooDoo, and the biggest one, to protect the runt, KungFu. Both all black.
KungFu passed at 17, and VooDoo at 20.
VooDoo lived long enough to hiss at a car-tossed kitten looking in the deck door at thanksgiving, and long enough to allow her to come inside for winter, for life. And a few years more. Long enough to cuddle together. Strangers. Friends.
That one is Colonel PopCorn, and she is 6 and just allowed 3 feral kittens in for the winter, and life. That mother having been located, is now a garage cat.
Evryone has shots and a lack of reproductive organs now. And a new stray has appeared. This one was torn up by canines. Bleeding profusely from it's throat. Unapproachable. Bowls of food and water, and shelter are there, and I am allowed a pet on the head. Once a day.
Ok. You keep the raccoons out of my barn, buddy. Good luck with that.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack was born into an established, relatively well-cared-for feral community and that Spring, we all knew Mama was about to pop. She disappeared for a few days to deliver, then showed up only for food. This picture was taken the first day she brought her new litter out into the open. I named Jack immediately because look at him. That kitten's name is absolutely Jack.
Fark user imageView Full Size


He learned his name fast, would always come when he was called, he would meet me at my car before work, meet me at my car after work. This guy and I were good friends.

Fark user imageView Full Size
At 6 mos old I got him his rabies vaccine and had him neutered (tnr). I also got Mama her spay and rabies vaccine later that summer. Jack was one of her last kittens.

And then, at 8 mos old, Jack was hiat by a car.
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was five days before he returned to the food porch - very unusual - and when he did, he was broken :(
Broken pelvis, a fractured spine, and a fractured tail. This boy dragged himself - back half of his body limp behind him - from wherever he was hiat back home and it took him five days to do it. We took that to mean he wanted to stick around so we adopted him for his recovery. This picture is from after his first surgery to stabilize his pelvis. He had 10 weeks of cage rest. That was difficult on everyone, but we kept him as happy and comfortable as possible.
Fark user imageView Full Size

s'up

Of note, several farkers contributed to this guy's absurd surgery bills back before go fund me was a thing. Thanks you guys :)

His second surgery widened his pelvis, no cage rest this time. As soon as he started integrating into the household he picked out his favorite window pillow and kept an eye on his family in the parking lot below. He never tried to leave. I think he knew he was safer inside. Even now that we have a fenced yard, he chooses not to leave the house.

He's 17 now, has a kinky walk, still has his screws in place, is on methimazole, solensia, and miralax, still hunts his little black shakey mice each night and calls the others to hunt with him. He's such a perfect little guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size

asleep on my belly

Of note, several farkers contributed to this guy's absurd surgery bills back before go fund me was a thing. Thanks you guys. He's the best cat I've ever known.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure would love an edit option.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Two stories I remember reading on line:

- One person wrote a dog walked in their open kitchen door, went into the house and settled in with the kids. No explanation, Fido just adopted them.
- Another person told a story of how a next door neighbour had a dog in their yard left alone all day long. Consequently it barked all day. The writer's brother came for a visit and upon leaving, dognapped the dog. They found the owner's e-mail and would send photos 'from the dog' of his or her new life on the farm somewhere in Atlantic Canada where the dog lived with other animals.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Excluding the multitude of weird ways we have had wildlife come into the rescue... I had one that I still can't believe.

On 9/11 I was driving back up to the renaissance faire with some inventory and I stopped to deliver a skirt to a friend. We were talking in the parking lot about how the world had just changed and about friends we had in New York etc.... when I see movement out of the corner of my eye.

I turned to see what was going on and there was this darling TINY little bantam rooster running and flapping as fast as his little legs would go towards us,

He never even slowed down, He was just moving as fast as he could across the parking lot. When he got to me he flapped his way up my leg, sat on my bent arm, tucked his head into the crook of my arm and went to sleep.

We just sat and stared at each other and looked at this juvenile rooster.

"Welp, I guess I have a rooster now. I think I will call him nugget"

We both went to the nearby farms and asked if anyone was missing a rooster. No one seemed to have any bantams, so he stayed with me.

He was an absolute BASTARD to everyone but me, and he got into more trouble than I could write out here.
I kept him until the end of the ren faire season at the end of October.

By then he was growing into a gorgeous rooster, but it was clear that he had no intention of calming down his rowdy ways... And I had no real facility for taking care of a rooster back at the house, (not to mention the fact that the raccoons in the rehab would love nothing more than a nice chicken dinner)

One of the farm kids who worked the ren faire offered me $50 for him and that was the end of nugget. For the first time in my life I could honestly tell anyone who asked that he went to live on a farm with his new friends and he would be happy there.

So yeah, whenever I have a conversation with someone about 9/11... I always get a little smile out of the bizarreness of being chosen by a rooster to be his new mom.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gaslight: - One person wrote a dog walked in their open kitchen door, went into the house and settled in with the kids. No explanation, Fido just adopted them.


Heh. That's almost what happened with me and my ex-wife. We were running errands and stopped by the bank. She was standing in line at the ATM and there was this beautiful husky following a guy to his car. Guy gets in and leaves, the dog turns around and starts walking, sees my wife, saunters up to her and reared up on his back legs and gave her a doggy hug. I knew we had just been adopted. We left contact information just in case someone came looking for him and took him home, where we already had two other dogs. They got along famously.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A dog ate my stash, man. I had it on the table and the little motherfarker ate it, man. Then I had to follow him around with a little baggie for three days, man, before I got it back. Really blew the dog's mind, ya know?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My partner saw someone throw a young-ish cat out the window of their moving pickup truck - she stopped and rescued him.

He's a bit feral-doesn't like to be patted or picked up.

Doesn't get along with other cats.
 
