(UPI)   ♫ Oompa Loompa doopity doo / We found another body for you / Oompa Loompa doopity dee / We thought there were two, but now there are three ♫   (upi.com) divider line
23
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death by chocolate?

That's dark.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If evolution were more than just a theory, semen would taste like a Lindt dark chocolate bar.
 
Bslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The factory said that the plant will remain closed and inaccessible for the time being"

Guess the won't be making smores tonight..
thumb.spokesman.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Obviously he didn't yell CHOCOLATE!!!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Someone was doing chocolate fondue?  And wanted to make sure there was enough for everyone?  Off to read the article.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Someone was doing chocolate fondue?  And wanted to make sure there was enough for everyone?  Off to read the article.


Article makes it sound more like they placed the plant too close to Centralia.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey check it out!
The moment the Oompa Loompas die:
Chocolate factory explosion in Pennsylvania caught on camera
Youtube 3Q_WEOjVt7U


Can you spot the body parts?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Victims need a good attorney.
Robot Chicken - Oompa Loompa Lawyer
Youtube MsAnvD7OYQ4


Seriously though.  Sad that people died.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Hey check it out!
The moment the Oompa Loompas die:
[YouTube video: Chocolate factory explosion in Pennsylvania caught on camera]

Can you spot the body parts?


Yikes.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Hey check it out!
The moment the Oompa Loompas die:
[YouTube video: Chocolate factory explosion in Pennsylvania caught on camera]

Can you spot the body parts?


Oh, that's terrifying
 
buntz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm from Reading.
I've never heard of this place!

I went to Central Catholic which was in the old Luden mansion.
Very neat building/history, Google it when you have some time.

I remember when Luden sold to Hershey.  The Luden factory was downtown.

Thanks for coming to my TED talk.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sugar explosion. Somebody didn't clean out the vents. Caramelized employees are the result.

The only people to taste the sweet will be the lawyers.
 
ifky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Multiple Fatalities after Chocolate Factory Explosion, West Reading, Pennsylvania - 3.25.23
Youtube CQm7qNK0wWE
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

buravirgil: If evolution were more than just a theory, semen would taste like a Lindt dark chocolate bar.


Here, try this sample
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After all, we're all just mortal 
Nothing will live forever 

Life is harsh, cruel and bitter 
And death is a sweet release
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cocoa powder flashover? Or were they making bombs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

buntz: I'm from Reading.
I've never heard of this place!


That's on purpose.  They made chocolate for the CIA.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

buravirgil: If evolution were more than just a theory, semen would taste like a Lindt dark chocolate bar.


I'm not sure you know how procreation works.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Floki: After all, we're all just mortal 
Nothing will live forever 

Life is harsh, cruel and bitter 
And death is a sweet release


eesh, FARKers limericks are just the worst!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Death by chocolate?

That's dark.


The death, or the chocolate?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ISO15693: Death by chocolate?

That's dark.

The death, or the chocolate?


That's the explosion.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: buravirgil: If evolution were more than just a theory, semen would taste like a Lindt dark chocolate bar.

I'm not sure you know how procreation works.


Maybe he knows something we don't about where women have taste buds.
 
