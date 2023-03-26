 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   UFO specialist says aliens are 'stealing human sperm and eggs' to take over the planet by creating a 'human hybrid' race because we've destroyed it. Subby's not saying he's right or wrong but the idea is an improvement (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wasn't that a story arc on "X Files"?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I want to be a specialist in non-existent things.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's technically not stealing if the alien is cute and springs for dinner and a movie first.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
UFO specialist = bullshiat artist.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"and THAT, honey, is why I came home late last night covered in what you call 'glitter' but is actually, um, alien tracking mist."
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
they clearly have a hybrid program. they are abducting large numbers of people. ie, betty and barney hill.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Wasn't that a story arc on "X Files"?


Yes. And pretty much every alien conspiracy documentary out there.
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Aliens: clever enough to master FTL or inter dimensional travel, too lazy to perform the basic intelligence gathering to discover sperm or egg banks - or just the general level of human horniness.

Heaven help us if we ever start getting visited by competent aliens.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just debugging and updating the code for Matrix 2.4.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The UFO guy is a hybrid.

The Simpsons- Hybrid (Half idiot, half morron)
Youtube wPmrdazVX9g
 
