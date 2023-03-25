 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Mizzizzippi newswoman fired for what a bigot believes he heard   (nypost.com) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
nizzle slip pics or GTFO
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is that it means - shrug.  Maybe check on what shiat means before you make yourself look like an ass and you won't have that problem
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She really mastered that Karen look.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Is that it means - shrug.  Maybe check on what shiat means before you make yourself look like an ass and you won't have that problem


Yeah, and if anyone says "n-word" they're in trouble.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Is that it means - shrug.  Maybe check on what shiat means before you make yourself look like an ass and you won't have that problem

Yeah, and if anyone says "n-word" they're in trouble.


Sure, that makes it totally fine!  It's not really saying it, I just said "n-word" see??

/ask around amongst people that would have that pointed at them
//see how much of an improvement they feel euphemisms are
///so far in my experience asking, it is not in any way an improvement
////it's just a way for white people to say the word with an "Ackshually..." fig leaf
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Foreshorten my nipple" ?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Is that it means - shrug.  Maybe check on what shiat means before you make yourself look like an ass and you won't have that problem


If accountability and getting fired happened more often, white folks' mouths and manners would be less reckless.

If you read the article this incident was  actually the lesser one. She should have been fired for calling a Black colleague's grandmother her "grandmammy."

How she kept a job after that shizzle can only be explained by the fact that Black women's feelings are rarely, if ever, taken seriously, especially in the workplace.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I didn't even know fo shizzle my ni*zle meant that. I'd thought it was gibberish for the song.

So what is shizzle an abbreviation for?
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Is that it means - shrug.  Maybe check on what shiat means before you make yourself look like an ass and you won't have that problem


My post sounds like I don't agree with you but it is 100% a cosign of what you said.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sim Tree: I didn't even know fo shizzle my ni*zle meant that. I'd thought it was gibberish for the song.

So what is shizzle an abbreviation for?


Reported for saying sh*zle.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

