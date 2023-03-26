 Skip to content
(CNN)   Well that's the way the cookie crumbles sometimes
35
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure woolmort will have pallets of knock offs you can shove in your gaping maws within 67 days
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girlscouts: For when you want to teach your daughter all about pyramid schemes, child labor, territorial disputes, and door to door sales.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For young scouts, having to tell customers there are no Rallies available "is a particularly frustrating transaction," scout parent Betsy Everett told CNN. "When people ask for the new cookie, we tell them the situation and then they don't want to buy anything. It's disappointing for the girls."

Well, you said you wanted to teach the Scouts about entrepreneurship. Todays lesson is: dealing with Karens!
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Girlscouts: For when you want to teach your daughter all about pyramid schemes, child labor, territorial disputes, and door to door sales.


But the cookies are delicious, so....
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Raspberry Rally" sounds like a 7th grade euphemism for a menstrual period.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serves 'em right for continuing to brainwash people into thinking they actually like cookies that taste like toothpaste.

/Yeah, I'm talking about thin mints
//Whaddaya gonna do about it?
///Besides make slashies?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

These new cookies are just TOO popular !
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: Serves 'em right for continuing to brainwash people into thinking they actually like cookies that taste like toothpaste.

/Yeah, I'm talking about thin mints
//Whaddaya gonna do about it?
///Besides make slashies?


I'll cut you. I'll cut your face.

///paradox slashes for mobile
//frozen, please
/unhand my Thin Mints
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elfich
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 599x315]


in the Boston area, it is the T stations. The Girl Scout counsel controls the scheduling of troops that want to sell at a T station. You get a day and a time window. It is pretty fierce.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The thin mint is the best cookie ever made.

/change my mind
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wessoman: "Raspberry Rally" sounds like a 7th grade euphemism for a menstrual period.


A caramel delite is a Cleveland steamer knockoff
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Am I the only person who finds GS cookies disgusting? They're just bad, even for boxed cookies. It doesn't help that the parents are often super annoyed (and vaguely threatening) when I refused to fawn over them (the cookies, not the girls themselves or the parents).  Like, I'm allowed to not like stuff and not want to buy it... please don't take it as a challenge to try and convert me. And no, I'm not going to do it just 'for the kids'- that's your problem, not mine. Sell me something tasty, have a bake sale with real baked goods or whatnot, and I'll probably buy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wessoman: "Raspberry Rally" sounds like a 7th grade euphemism for a menstrual period.


🤮
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: Am I the only person who finds GS cookies disgusting? They're just bad, even for boxed cookies. It doesn't help that the parents are often super annoyed (and vaguely threatening) when I refused to fawn over them (the cookies, not the girls themselves or the parents).  Like, I'm allowed to not like stuff and not want to buy it... please don't take it as a challenge to try and convert me. And no, I'm not going to do it just 'for the kids'- that's your problem, not mine. Sell me something tasty, have a bake sale with real baked goods or whatnot, and I'll probably buy.


Yes
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 🤮


Vulcan menstruation
 
ranchguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I agree with kyuzokai the cookies are foul. like hershey's chocolate, a sharty product pushed into some mythological state.
 
Shryke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: Am I the only person who finds GS cookies disgusting? They're just bad, even for boxed cookies. It doesn't help that the parents are often super annoyed (and vaguely threatening) when I refused to fawn over them (the cookies, not the girls themselves or the parents).  Like, I'm allowed to not like stuff and not want to buy it... please don't take it as a challenge to try and convert me. And no, I'm not going to do it just 'for the kids'- that's your problem, not mine. Sell me something tasty, have a bake sale with real baked goods or whatnot, and I'll probably buy.


We can't all like black licorice, you filthy carrion-eating parasite.

No offense.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's a lot of words to have a 1 paragraph reason.

Online only sales.
NO ONE WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE, uh, I mean, "labor shortage".
Not taking down the online orders when they were sold out.
Being located somewhere that's so Bum Fark Nowhere, the power company wouldn't restore power in a timely manner.

That's your lesson in commerce, girls. Shift blame, and have bad logistics, and over sell sell sell, and never deliver. You already have their money.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: Am I the only person who finds GS cookies disgusting? They're just bad, even for boxed cookies. It doesn't help that the parents are often super annoyed (and vaguely threatening) when I refused to fawn over them (the cookies, not the girls themselves or the parents).  Like, I'm allowed to not like stuff and not want to buy it... please don't take it as a challenge to try and convert me. And no, I'm not going to do it just 'for the kids'- that's your problem, not mine. Sell me something tasty, have a bake sale with real baked goods or whatnot, and I'll probably buy.


When my daughter was a Girl Scout and I took her around to sell cookies, some people would say they don't eat cookies (or sugar, or dessert, etc), but they why offer a donation instead.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When people's palates were accustomed to Chips Ahoy and Keebler and their idea of a gourmet cookie was Pepperidge Farm from the supermarket, Girl Scout cookies were seen as higher quality than usual fare. Now that there's access to independent patisseries with fresh baked goods, the Girl Scout cookies lost their allure. That's my humble take, at least.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thats the way it crumbles. Cookie-wise
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can buy these on Amazon all year round.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, maybe not summertime because they will melt in transit and arrive as a congealed mass of pretzel and mint chocolate.
 
featherdust
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: For young scouts, having to tell customers there are no Rallies available "is a particularly frustrating transaction," scout parent Betsy Everett told CNN. "When people ask for the new cookie, we tell them the situation and then they don't want to buy anything. It's disappointing for the girls."

Well, you said you wanted to teach the Scouts about entrepreneurship. Todays lesson is: dealing with Karens!


😆 lol
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They bring in something like $800 million in revenue on the backs of children.

Nestle is evil, but I like their cookies better, I can always get them, and I don't have anyone knocking on my door to sell them.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"When things don't go as planned, or when people say no," she said, "the girls learn from that." Wait until they learn that the frat boys never learned what "no" means
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: For young scouts, having to tell customers there are no Rallies available "is a particularly frustrating transaction," scout parent Betsy Everett told CNN. "When people ask for the new cookie, we tell them the situation and then they don't want to buy anything. It's disappointing for the girls."

Well, you said you wanted to teach the Scouts about entrepreneurship. Todays lesson is: dealing with Karens!


That's not a Karen thing. If people want to buy something they go someplace where they know they can consistently get it, they don't go to a source that might have it unless there's no other option.
 
featherdust
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Serves 'em right for continuing to brainwash people into thinking they actually like cookies that taste like toothpaste.

/Yeah, I'm talking about thin mints
//Whaddaya gonna do about it?
///Besides make slashies?


Thin mint seems to have to much chocolate for me. I like the shortbread cookies
 
featherdust
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blackminded: MattyBlast: Serves 'em right for continuing to brainwash people into thinking they actually like cookies that taste like toothpaste.

/Yeah, I'm talking about thin mints
//Whaddaya gonna do about it?
///Besides make slashies?

I'll cut you. I'll cut your face.

///paradox slashes for mobile
//frozen, please
/unhand my Thin Mints


This sounds like my husband
 
featherdust
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Wessoman: "Raspberry Rally" sounds like a 7th grade euphemism for a menstrual period.

A caramel delite is a Cleveland steamer knockoff


Lol
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: Am I the only person who finds GS cookies disgusting? They're just bad, even for boxed cookies. It doesn't help that the parents are often super annoyed (and vaguely threatening) when I refused to fawn over them (the cookies, not the girls themselves or the parents).  Like, I'm allowed to not like stuff and not want to buy it... please don't take it as a challenge to try and convert me. And no, I'm not going to do it just 'for the kids'- that's your problem, not mine. Sell me something tasty, have a bake sale with real baked goods or whatnot, and I'll probably buy.


ALL sales people seem to be like that now. Super farking entitled and vaguely threatening. No one takes a simple "no thanks" anymore and they don't ASK you if you'd like to talk about their shiat. Now they just start mid conversation, like "whose you're current provider". I used to try to be polite but they won't leave you alone now if you do, so I just walk on by and don't say shiat.  I literally stopped shopping at BJs because they upgraded from annoying arse people that stood in one spot to bother you, to annoying arse PEOPLE WHO FOLLOWED YOU AROUND THE STORE.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cythraul: The thin mint is the best cookie ever made.

/change my mind


It used to blow my mind if anyone answered anything but -thin mint- when I asked them what their favorite Girl Scout cookie was.  Those things straight from the freezer....

Heck, is still kind of blows my mind.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WillJM8528: kyuzokai: Am I the only person who finds GS cookies disgusting? They're just bad, even for boxed cookies. It doesn't help that the parents are often super annoyed (and vaguely threatening) when I refused to fawn over them (the cookies, not the girls themselves or the parents).  Like, I'm allowed to not like stuff and not want to buy it... please don't take it as a challenge to try and convert me. And no, I'm not going to do it just 'for the kids'- that's your problem, not mine. Sell me something tasty, have a bake sale with real baked goods or whatnot, and I'll probably buy.

ALL sales people seem to be like that now. Super farking entitled and vaguely threatening. No one takes a simple "no thanks" anymore and they don't ASK you if you'd like to talk about their shiat. Now they just start mid conversation, like "whose you're current provider". I used to try to be polite but they won't leave you alone now if you do, so I just walk on by and don't say shiat.  I literally stopped shopping at BJs because they upgraded from annoying arse people that stood in one spot to bother you, to annoying arse PEOPLE WHO FOLLOWED YOU AROUND THE STORE.


So who is your current provider then?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone willing to pay $40 for a box of cookies is an idiot.

Unless it's a really, really big box. Like a pallet.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

