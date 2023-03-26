 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Hero Yo dawg I heard you like squatters so we squatted on your squatters   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oh this is going to be a good thread.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Handyman gets revenge on squatters who moved into his mom's vacant home by arriving with GUNS while they were out and moving himself in"

I can't help but hear that in my head with the cheerful voice and intonation of how Crazy Earl says it in Full Metal Jacket
 
Chabash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was so manly that they just capitulated and apologized? Wow...
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the police should do their farking jobs and drag the squatters to jail for breaking in.  Is that not a crime?  FTP for creating these dangerous situations.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: oh this is going to be a good thread.


The only time squatters should be celebrated is if the owner legitimately abandoned the home (New Jersey law is 30 years of continuous residency, and the squatter has to pay the property taxes for the building). That being said, there are too many empty properties which homeless people could currently fill if we didn't always think about property as an "investment".
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I personally think that anyone reading the daily mail and who believes the bullshiat stories that they tell is a farking idiot.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluenovaman: Seems like the police should do their farking jobs and drag the squatters to jail for breaking in.  Is that not a crime?  FTP for creating these dangerous situations.


You're right but often the squatters come prepared with fake leases etc.   The police are
not equipped nor should they make legal judgements.   The problem is this crime doesn't have the same priority in the courts as violent crimes and can take forever to resolve.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armed with guns it sounds like Flash Shelton was willing to pop a squat if necessary.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.


And you'll go to jail for murder if you do any such thing.  Good jorb
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else is he supposed to get them out?
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I personally think that anyone reading the daily mail and who believes the bullshiat stories that they tell is a farking idiot.


One could say the same about Fox News!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.


There's plenty , like several long metric assloads of vacant commercial and industrial space that should be taken over for a squat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bslim: With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.

And you'll go to jail for murder if you do any such thing.  Good jorb


Not to mention under your plan it'd be quite easy to shoot your tenants, claim they were squatting, and walk away.  Just tear up your copy of the lease, and claim it was fake.  NP

/no one would do that would they?
//you'd better believe they'd do that and worse
///because they could under your Rambo wank crap, and they could get money doing it
////surprise, the law isn't complicated just to piss you off - it's complicated because it has to take the existence of evil/stupid/both assholes into account
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annie Get Your Gun- Anything you can do I can do better
Youtube WO23WBji_Z0
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.


Says the cuck without a gun.

*pulls out a sweet 9mm makarov*

BREAK YO'SELF FOOL!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluenovaman: Seems like the police should do their farking jobs and drag the squatters to jail for breaking in.  Is that not a crime?  FTP for creating these dangerous situations.


Police officers are responsible for criminal offenses, and even then they don't know or understand the law.  Squatters are a matter of civil law where a judge has to determine ownership by examination of the chain of records involving property.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Bslim: With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.

Says the cuck without a gun.

*pulls out a sweet 9mm makarov*

BREAK YO'SELF FOOL!


Sooo, not having a gun=cuck

Bye
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Subtonic: Bslim: With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.

Says the cuck without a gun.

*pulls out a sweet 9mm makarov*

BREAK YO'SELF FOOL!

Sooo, not having a gun=cuck

Bye


That's right..  and the watch too, punk.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: bluenovaman: Seems like the police should do their farking jobs and drag the squatters to jail for breaking in.  Is that not a crime?  FTP for creating these dangerous situations.

You're right but often the squatters come prepared with fake leases etc.   The police are
not equipped nor should they make legal judgements.   The problem is this crime doesn't have the same priority in the courts as violent crimes and can take forever to resolve.


Seems like it would be easy enough to figure out a fake lease on the spot and determine if any payments have been made to the owner. For the record I'm not talking about a person falling behind on rent type situation.  If it's a legit renter that hasn't paid because they lost their job or something you'd probably see a history of some payments made.  I might recall this wrong but my dad had to register his house and file his leases with the city.  If it's not on file it's not a legit lease.
Then when it's determined fake that's another crime.  They'll have plenty of housing then.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Subtonic: Bslim: With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.

Says the cuck without a gun.

*pulls out a sweet 9mm makarov*

BREAK YO'SELF FOOL!

Sooo, not having a gun=cuck

Bye


Only blowhard cowards strut their gun as it it makes them manly. Coward!
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squatting on the Squatter
Youtube wB_hjqZQ1UY
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the previous thread about squatters, we were assured by some here that it is inconceivable.
:O
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Tr0mBoNe: oh this is going to be a good thread.

The only time squatters should be celebrated is if the owner legitimately abandoned the home (New Jersey law is 30 years of continuous residency, and the squatter has to pay the property taxes for the building). That being said, there are too many empty properties which homeless people could currently fill if we didn't always think about property as an "investment".


You should check the definition of words, before you use them...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lefty248: Bslim: Subtonic: Bslim: With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.

Says the cuck without a gun.

*pulls out a sweet 9mm makarov*

BREAK YO'SELF FOOL!

Sooo, not having a gun=cuck

Bye

Only blowhard cowards strut their gun as it it makes them manly. Coward!


Hold out yer hans. Lemme see that ring there... I'mma rob every mo'farker
in here! You got shiat to loot, and I got meth to shoot! HELL YEAH BOY!

*fires wildly in air*
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I personally think that anyone reading the daily mail and who believes the bullshiat stories that they tell is a farking idiot.


I believe them. And I believe your username is accurate. And I don't care if you and your friends in my area want to meet me now. I am busy.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: In the previous thread about squatters, we were assured by some here that it is inconceivable.
:O


Fark user imageView Full Size


And there's always someone in every fark thread assuring us that others keep saying something different.
Yeh, I'm sure fark is full of people who don't believe squatting can happen.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: gilatrout: bluenovaman: Seems like the police should do their farking jobs and drag the squatters to jail for breaking in.  Is that not a crime?  FTP for creating these dangerous situations.

You're right but often the squatters come prepared with fake leases etc.   The police are
not equipped nor should they make legal judgements.   The problem is this crime doesn't have the same priority in the courts as violent crimes and can take forever to resolve.

Seems like it would be easy enough to figure out a fake lease on the spot and determine if any payments have been made to the owner. For the record I'm not talking about a person falling behind on rent type situation.  If it's a legit renter that hasn't paid because they lost their job or something you'd probably see a history of some payments made.  I might recall this wrong but my dad had to register his house and file his leases with the city.  If it's not on file it's not a legit lease.
Then when it's determined fake that's another crime.  They'll have plenty of housing then.


Exactly what happens in a court of law, not by a police officer.  (judge dredd meme)

The solution in these cases is to find a way to prioritize this crime in the court docket.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: Seems like the police should do their farking jobs and drag the squatters to jail for breaking in.  Is that not a crime?  FTP for creating these dangerous situations.


I don't trust a cop to know the different between a squatter and a landlord illegally evicting someone.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"It's worth noting that I have had special training, a license to carry and was prepared for whatever situation was to arise,' the handyman said."

Whatta jackinape
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The property in question
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I also don't trust myself to be coherent before my coffee.
 
Elfich
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That guy's actions are screaming for a lawsuit: DIY eviction. And it would be very messy.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I also don't trust myself to be coherent before my coffee.


I find that the sweet spot is at any time after the second cup and before the third beer *each whiskey = -1 beer. The math gets weird but I don't care, by noon.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kkinnison: How else is he supposed to get them out?


Rub some quartz crystal together and  pray to the sarlacc pit.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: bluenovaman: Seems like the police should do their farking jobs and drag the squatters to jail for breaking in.  Is that not a crime?  FTP for creating these dangerous situations.

I don't trust a cop to know the different between a squatter and a landlord illegally evicting someone.


I can definitely agree with that.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just do away with privately owned housing.

Problem solved.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bluenovaman: Seems like the police should do their farking jobs and drag the squatters to jail for breaking in.  Is that not a crime?  FTP for creating these dangerous situations.



Seriously!

If you can prove it's your home (whether you own it or rent it) then the police should be willing and able to expel any home invaders. This seems like it should be the law but who knows.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: In the previous thread about squatters, we were assured by some here that it is inconceivable.
:O


Lol, yep.

Now it's an angry Saturday morning thread, as though most people posting comments are hungover.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There should be no landlords. Or land owners. You can't just own land. All land should be available to whoever wants it.

Except mine.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bslim: With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.


Well. That comment makes me feel better about scalping of settlers.  ROFLMAO.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gilatrout: The problem is this crime doesn't have the same priority in the courts as violent crimes and can take forever to resolve.


Well that's the real issue.  Hum? Maybe stop spending resources on the stupid war on drugs?
 
tuxq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gilatrout: The problem is this crime doesn't have the same priority in the courts as violent crimes and can take forever to resolve.

Well that's the real issue.  Hum? Maybe stop spending resources on the stupid war on drugs?


Lol what?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What is the law on two squatters claiming squatters rights on the same property?  Not two people living together, but two people claiming to live in a place without the other?

The supposed home owner is squatting on the squatters.  If he leaves, and a new squatter enters before the old squatter, who gets the place?  We all know the owner doesn't.  Because he has a place to live.  But does the new squatter get the place, or the old squatter?  And can a union of squatters just do musical chairs with homes and never have to experiencing homelessness?  And never experiencing having to pay rent.  90 per place days is just moving 4 times a year.  At most.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bslim: With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.

And you'll go to jail for murder if you do any such thing.  Good jorb


I'll allow it.
Given the logic of squatters are bad, meh if they get shot and if it gets a gun owner in trouble, bonus.  A rare win win in theses trying times.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kkinnison: How else is he supposed to get them out?


By having someone actually at the local so it doesn't happen in the first place?
This is no different than absentee spouses being butt hurt at someone sticking it to the spouse they aren't inside 🤷‍♂
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had a whole screed here but it basically amounts to, "squat in my house and I will burn it to the ground with you and your biatch mother in it."

Sorry if that hurts the fee fees.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bslim: With so many guns out there, it's surprising to me how squatting is even a problem. If there is one use of firearms I'll never object to it is against:
Home invaders
Armed robbers/carjackers

You pull that kind of act you deserve to have your brains splattered, period.

And you'll go to jail for murder if you do any such thing.  Good jorb

Not to mention under your plan it'd be quite easy to shoot your tenants, claim they were squatting, and walk away.  Just tear up your copy of the lease, and claim it was fake.  NP

/no one would do that would they?
//you'd better believe they'd do that and worse
///because they could under your Rambo wank crap, and they could get money doing it
////surprise, the law isn't complicated just to piss you off - it's complicated because it has to take the existence of evil/stupid/both assholes into account


This.
But hay some people also think the market should set wages.  🤣
 
