Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 934: "Free For All 3".
33
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Free For All 3

Description: This theme is wide open; post anything you'd like. Normal Farktography rules apply (no HDR, no stitched frames, no crazy filters or Photoshopping, etc) but beyond that, it's up to you.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Onto A Rocky Mass"

Juniata River near Millerstown, Pennsylvania
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Pork Chop Dinner"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Image Of Autumn"

Fowler's Hollow State Park near New Germantown, Pennsylvania
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Adolescent Curiosity


An adolescent wolf investigates a narrow break in an otherwise overcast day.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Seduction
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Mutual Respect

Two members of Combat Veterans Association dismount and return salute to Retired SSgt Tim Chambers, AKA The Saluting Marine, just as rain begins falling during Rolling Thunder 2017.  SSgt Chambers stands each year at the corner of 23rd and Constitution, holding salute for upwards of 15 hours as all manner of veterans, military, and supporters ride from the Pentagon to the Vietnam Wall by way of the White House and Capital in protest of the lack of accountability for the 1582 American Servicemembers still listed as MIA.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mural in Chicago
Olympus Pen F, Kentmere ISO 100 developed and scanned at home
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Abstract
Pentax 6x7, Kodak TMax 100 expired 2004, developed & scanned at home
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


TV Mountain & Point Six
Full spectrum Olympus EPL-7, Tair3-FS 300mm F4.5 with orange filter using the in-body "capture white balance" setting. Only edit was increasing contrast a bit.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Black-capped Chickadee
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of the first honey bees of the year
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Reflections in a goose's eye #3
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size




/Mingo Falls
//Eastern Cherokee Reservation, Cherokee, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size




/Sunrise
/Wrightsville, Beach, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size




/Ceiling in store entryway
//Asheville, NC
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gorrck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Feeling crabby
 
gregscott
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Self portrait. I saw a construction worker standing here, and had to take my own. I was camping in the southwest, and looking and feeling grubby. The tailgate shows off some of the places I have been visiting.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Smiling Shark Ray by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cuttlefish by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
gregscott
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I didn't realize that scorpions were to be found in Georgia. The cuties come into the house in autumn when the weather turns cold.
 
thisispete
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is from my first effort at film photography in about 20 years and the first time ever I developed negatives myself. This is one of two statues at Signal Hill Lookout in Dunedin, New Zealand.  This was shot on Lomography Lady Grey 400 iso film on a Pentax K1000 with a 28mm lens.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sunrise makes me moist.

St Kilda Esplanade looking out towards Lawyers Head. Shot on a Fujifilm X100V.
 
gregscott
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gre
Fark user imageView Full Size

Greater Fringed Blue Gentian - rare semi-alpine flower found near Brasstown Bald in the fall. It blooms only where there is some sun and an a seeping spring. It really is this blue.
 
